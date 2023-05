click to enlarge BILL STREETER A video shoot for Lo-Fi Cherokee.

Lo-Fi Cherokee Premiere Party

7 p.m. Sunday, May 28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $10. 314-498-6989.

St. Louis videographer Bill Streeter's Lo-Fi Cherokee series is, undoubtedly, one of the St. Louis music community's most beloved and sparkling gems. Now 12 years in, the series sees more than a dozen bands take over an equal number of venues along Cherokee Street, playing one-song, one-take sets while Streeter and Co. undertake the monumental process of capturing each performance for a collection of music videos to be released down the line. It is a task near-Sisyphean in nature, and the fact that the crew successfully pulls it off year after year stands as a testament to their immense talent. This April saw 13 different performances by local artists including Ellen Cook, Jeffy and the Sunken Heads, the Mighty Pines, Future/Modern, the Bottlesnakes, Drea Vocalz, Midwest Avengers, Lynn O'Brien, David Gomez, Maximum Effort, Daemon, Tristano and Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship. This week marks the premiere party for the whole affair, which will see Off Broadway serving as the setting while guests are treated to an exclusive screening of all of the fruits of this year's labor.

Don't Fret: Those who are unable to make it out to the premiere will not be left out: Starting the week after the event, the videos will be trickled out one by one each Tuesday and Thursday on Lo-Fi St. Louis' Youtube page. Stay tuned there for all the latest.

click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Subhumans.

Subhumans w/ Cop Out

8 p.m. Monday, May 29. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $20. 314-498-6989.

One of the most remarkable things about Subhumans' music is its consistency. From its initial run in the early '80s to its temporary '90s reunions to its ongoing '00s-era reformation, the UK-based band has reliably churned out catchy anarcho-punk earworms full of heady lyricism, sing-shouted vocals and sharp riffage, often in under-three-minute packages. Its newer material stands easily beside its classic music as well — were it not for the more modern recording sound and the passage of time reflected in singer Dick Lucas' voice, it would be just about indistinguishable, in fact. Take the band's latest, 2019's Crisis Point, an 11-track ripper for which only one song breaks the three-minute mark. The group's first in 12 years, the album confronts the era of disinformation, conspiracy and propaganda in which we currently reside head-on, and in general decries the ongoing decline of Western civilization by way of its own excesses. Of course, that would all play as a bit academic if the music wasn't up to snuff, but fortunately Lucas and Co. prove across the album's runtime that they still have the necessary chops and abundant hooks to deliver in that department as well.

Live in a Dive: It's not every week that Subhumans makes a trip across the pond to the middle of the United States — the last time we were graced with the band's presence was as an opening act for Pears at the Firebird way back in 2016. Let's show 'em a little Midwestern hospitality at this Off Broadway show, yes?

-The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Hunter: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-JoAnn McNeil: w/ NNN Cook, Michael Williams 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-LA Jones Blues: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Mr. Wendell: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Sophie Carpenter: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Soulja Boy: 7:30 p.m., $35-$79.95. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-120 Minutes: 9 p.m., $5. Sky Music Lounge, 930 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, 636-527-6909.-Alligator Wine: 10 p.m., $11. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Amy Friedl Stoner: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-As The Crow Flies: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Beer Choir Spring Edition: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Beth Bombara: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-J.D. Hughes: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Johnnie Taylor Tribute Show: 8 p.m., $25. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Kindred the Family: 7 p.m., $62. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Megadune: w/ Jesus Christ Supercar, No Antics 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Multicult: w/ The Conformists, Shitstorm 8 p.m., $10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.-Number One Sons: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Obituary: 7 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Pedro the Lion: w/ Erik Walters 8 p.m., $35-$40. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Resignation: w/ Family Medicine, Fight Back Mountain, Portraits & Landscapes 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Seal: 8 p.m., TBA. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.-Shame: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Big Bubble Rave: 9 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Cash Box Kings Album Release: 7 p.m., $20. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Drew Sheafor and Friends: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Finn’s Motel: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Library Birds: w/ They Need Machines to Fly?, Harpo Jarvi 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Michael McDermott: 8 p.m., $20. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Pointfest 2023: noon, $29.50-$129.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.-Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Scotty Austin Formerly of Saving Abel: 7 p.m., $25. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Thayne Bradford & Friends: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Todd Mosby New Horizons Band: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Vince Sala and Dave Black Duo: 8 p.m., free. Pat Connolly Tavern, 6400 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, 314-647-7287.-Walter Greiner’s 70th Birthday Show: 7:30 p.m., $5. Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe, 1976-82 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-925-8087.-We Are The Future: w/ KiDGOALSs 4 p.m., $45-$75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Adam Gaffney: 11 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Brother Jefferson: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Colt Ball: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Facet: w/ Iron Linings, Van Buren 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Howlin’ Friday with Jeremy Taylor: 7 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Kingdom Brothers Band: 6 p.m., $15. BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Lo-Fi Cherokee 2023 Premiere Party: 7 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Midnight Sun: 7 p.m., $22. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: Death to Life: 3 p.m., $10-$30. St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 3854 Flad Ave., St. Louis, 314-776-0363.-Straight Jokes No Chaser: 7 p.m., $64.50-$134.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.-Meet Me @ The Altar: 7:30 p.m., $19.99. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Sisters of Mercy: 8 p.m., $50-$65. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Spaced: w/ Squint, Direct Measure, Volition 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Subhumans: w/ Cop/Out 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Damien Jurado: w/ Chris Pureka 8 p.m., $24. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Ethan Leinwand: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui’s on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.-JoJo Hermann: 7:30 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Kevin Gruen: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Stephanie Faulders: 6 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Steven Woolley: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Devin the Dude: w/ Quali-T & J Pizzle, Hayzie P. Newton, Jai Imani 8 p.m., $20.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-John McVey Band: 8 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Joyer: w/ Sundots, Shady Bug, Lucky Shells 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Lady J Huston: 7 p.m., free. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, 314-577-9400.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Proxima Parada: 8 p.m., $17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Sarah Shook & The Disarmers: w/ Wheelwright 7 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Valerie June: 7:30 p.m., $45. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Voodoo Grunge: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.