The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: November 10 to 16

click to enlarge VIA BANDCAMP Duma will perform at the Sinkhole on Thursday.

Duma w/ Masma Dream World, ONO, Radiator Greys

8 p.m. Thursday, November 10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $15 to $18. 314-328-2309.

Noisy metal duo Duma builds a slow moving wall of industrial drums and distorted vocals painted with blood-red guitars blazing through static. The Kenyan duo's 2020 single "Lionsblood" sounds like metal and thumping nightclub music that was conjoined at birth, subsequently ripped apart, and then sewn back together with pulsing drones. The song's music video probably needs an epilepsy warning, but the band's live sets should definitely come with a big disclaimer because hearing protection is practically required. Not that Duma's penchant for maximum volume is a detriment — in fact, the maximalist approach ensures that everyone in the room (and within a one mile radius) will feel these songs in their bones. Although Duma released the Cannis b/w Mbukinya EP as part of Sub Pop Records' singles club in 2021, interested parties should start with the band's self-titled full length, released in 2020 by the excellent Nyege Nyege Tapes label in Uganda. Joining Duma on a month-long coast-to-coast tour of the United States is New York City's Masma Dream World, the performing and solo-recording project of multi-disciplinary artist and sound sculptress Devi Mambouka. Legendary outsider music ensemble ONO from Chicago will join the two acts for a short jaunt through the Midwest, including this night in St. Louis, making for a full lineup of transcendental squalor. Maybe dancing to harsh strobe lights in a dark and dusty room full of sweaty folks at the edge of the river is the kind of release you need, or maybe the spectacle of three experimental juggernauts playing an intimate space for a nominal fee is too good to pass up, but in any case there are more than enough reasons to hit up the Sinkhole this Thursday night.

River City Ransom: The brainchild of local visual and sound artist Josh Levi, Radiator Greys emanates an idyllic aura despite dealing in what most would call "harsh noise," which makes it a great project to represent the river city when bands such Melt-Banana or Wolf Eyes come to town.

—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge ZAMAR VELEZ Omar Apollo.

7:45 p.m. Thursday, November 10. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $32.50 to $37.50. 314-726-6161.



Few musicians manage to catch that big break — you know, the kind depicted in TV and film — but it seems like ever since Hobart, Indiana, native Omar Apollo borrowed 30 bucks from his friend to upload a song to Spotify, his music career has been a rapid succession of full-on breakthroughs. From playing Coachella to appearing on

to his single "Evergreen" going viral on TikTok, this past year has shown that Omar Apollo is either on an unprecedented hot streak or he's the luckiest guy in the room wherever he goes. Or maybe it's a little bit of both, seeing as his first single "Ugotme" landed on Spotify's Fresh Finds and hit tens of thousands of plays within 24 hours. Sure, that placement would be a massive boost to any aspiring artist, yet few musicians will ever reach the heights that the now 25-year-old has seen since his career kicked off in 2017. The Mexican-American singer-songwriter lyrically bobs and weaves between both English and Spanish, which lends a contrast of tonality and inflection to his lush fusion of pop and alternative R&B. Think about how many artists dip in and out of relevancy on a daily basis due to the machine of social media — now marvel at the fact Omar Apollo continues to build on early success by feeding an aesthetic niche that he himself made cool in the first place.



Although 23-year-old Chicago-native Ravyn Lenae has already toured with SZA and Noname, she only recently released her debut album

back in May. Given the record's immediate acclaim, don't be surprised to see the Windy City's neo soul powerhouse on several best of 2022 lists later this year.



click to enlarge VIA APA AGENCY Judas Priest.

7 p.m. Sunday, November 13. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles. $47 to $125. 636-896-4200.



You do not need some so-called music critic from the

to come down from his ivory tower (alright full disclosure, it's a rented two-bedroom in north county) and tell you to go see Judas Priest. You already know that you need to go see Judas Priest. For you see, you have ears to hear, and thus you have heard

You are of this earth, and therefore you are familiar with

. When the Best Band in the World comes to your town — the band that wrote

, for fuck's sake — you know full well that you must take notice. Make haste, then, and get your ass to the Family Arena this Sunday so that Rob Halford and Co. can melt your face off and pulverize your bones to dust. Over the course of more than 50 years, and with more than 50 million albums sold, the group has solidified itself as the keepers of the flame of the heavy metal sound — the

, you could even say — and contrary to all appearances, it can't last forever. This one is a no-brainer.



The legendary prog-metal act Queensrÿche will open the show, and while they're no Judas Priest, to be fair: Who is? Arrive on time or commit

; the choice is yours.

