Ari Lennox w/ Rod Wave, Toosii

8 p.m. Sunday, November 19. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue. $45.50 to $225.50. 314-241-1888.

There is one — and really, only one — good reason that Ari Lennox did not secure any Grammy nominations when the 2024 nominees were announced last week: the pesky fact that she did not release a new album in 2023. Were it not for that minor detail, it's a reasonable assumption that she'd be in the running. With her soulful voice and J. Cole co-sign, the Dreamville R&B artist has been on a steady upward trajectory since she dropped her debut EP, 2016's Pho — one that has seen the D.C. singer bump elbows with everyone from Earthgang to 6LACK to Lizzo to Jermaine Dupri. Her debut full-length, 2019's Shea Butter Baby, only cemented her status as one to watch, whereas last year's Age/Sex/Location raked in the accolades, including recently announced 2023 Soul Train Award nominations in the categories of Album of the Year and Best Female R&B/Soul Artist that find her in the same conversations as luminaries such as Beyonce and SZA. It's rarified air indeed, but Lennox more than deserves to breathe it. Often compared to neo-soul legend Erykah Badu, Lennox's contributions to Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation in fact already secured her one Grammy nom in 2019 — and we have a strong feeling that it won't be her last.

Call Your Friends: Technically the headliner for this affair is Florida soul-trap rapper Rod Wave; Lennox's status as an opener is just a strong argument to get to the show on time. Raleigh rapper Toosii will also warm the stage.

8 p.m. Wednesday, November 22. South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 South Seventh Street. $20. 314-776-4833.



On Thanksgiving Day 1976, one of the greatest bands in the greatest decade of rock & roll made its "farewell concert appearance" at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom. That band, of course, was the Band, and the concert was filmed by Martin Scorsese. Special guests included Van Morrison, Muddy Waters, Ringo Starr, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Ronnie Wood, Bob Dylan — it's no wonder

is widely considered one of the greatest concert films of all time, even if Levon Helm didn't like it. In the face of such greatness, what could any group of local musicians do but step up and pay tribute? For nearly two decades, that's just what has happened here in St. Louis, where a supergroup of locals calling itself the Stag Nite All-Stars has attempted to replicate all the glory of

on a St. Louis-sized scale. This year's iteration — apparently the 18th annual — will feature the usual cast of characters, with Cree Rider, the Scandaleros, Old Capital Square Dance Club, the Sadie Hawkins Day String Band, Red Headed Strangers, the Maness Brothers and Racketbox all slated to make appearances, though in typical slapdash fashion organizer Johnny Vegas warns that "not everyone listed here has gotten back to us. If you know any of these acts, please remind them that they are playing."





Also Noted: If you really love the Band, but can't make it on Thanksgiving Eve, there's actually a second tribute to The Last Waltz scheduled for this new week, this one featuring Sean Canan's Voodoo Players and scheduled for Saturday, November 25, at

A word of warning from the event's Facebook invite for anyone turning up just to hear the Band's best-known track: "We will never figure out 'The Weight.'" Adjust your expectations accordingly.Also Noted: If you really love the Band, but can't make it on Thanksgiving Eve, there's actually a second tribute toscheduled for this new week, this one featuring Sean Canan's Voodoo Players and scheduled for Saturday, November 25, at the Pageant . Tickets for that are $20-25.





