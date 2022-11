click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Ed Schrader's Music Beat will perform at the Sinkhole on Friday.

Ed Schrader's Music Beat w/ Boreal Hills, Horse Magik

8 p.m. Friday, November 18. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $15. 314-328-2309.

From their start as a lone a cappella post-punker screaming into the void to the full band's marked growth into a jubilant dance force, one constant has remained throughout the 13 years of Ed Schrader's Music Beat: the titular singer's fuzz-soaked voice echoing through the Aether. "Sermon" from the 2012 album Jazz Mind was featured on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim Block as part of a short film by Alan Resnick, and the song still stands out as a defining work for the Baltimore-based indie group that has since shed its lo-fi aesthetic. Ed Schrader's Music Beat released Riddles in 2018 in collaboration with Dan Deacon, showing an evolution in songwriting, complexity and textural diversity with lush instrumentation and production. A similar jump in was made earlier this year when Nightclub Daydreaming was released through the Carpark label in March. In a subtle pivot toward disco, Ed Schrader's Music Beat in 2022 carves out heady dancefloor explorations that toe the line between '80s throwback and prescient future rock, where more deliberate choices have been made and little is left to chance or the imagination.

Winter Is Coming: Come hell or high water, the river city can count on Karl Frank to keep pumping out Boreal Hills tapes and CD-Rs. One of the reasons why we can call St. Louis a music city is because folks like Frank operate in the subterranean part of the indie scene in town, filling cramped rooms (such as the Sinkhole) with rock songs that are unmistakably cool.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge NUNO MARTINS Steve Swell Quartet.

New Music Circle presents: Steve Swell Quartet

8 p.m. Friday, November 18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $10 to $20. 314-498-6989.

Steve Swell began his lifelong exploration of the trombone at only 10 years old, but it wasn't until he heard trombonist and composer Roswell Rudd that he knew which path he would take through a career in music. Swell's story is typical of a contemporary jazz musician — you know, the tale where a young kid hears the likes of Cecil Taylor or Anthony Braxton (two people Swell eventually worked with), which lights a slow-burning wick that influences decades of incredible albums and performances. Not only did Swell study under and collaborate with Rudd and other musicians he held in high-esteem, but he stands as a preeminent trombonist in the landscape of contemporary and experimental jazz. Although Swell has toured and recorded with Buddy Rich and Lionel Hampton, among other mainstream artists, he swims comfortably in the undercurrent of experiential, improvised music communities throughout the world, and holds status as a stalwart of the New York City jazz scene since 1975. Swell's solo effort The Loneliness of the Long Distance Improviser is a good place to start, as the record shows that the prolific collaborator can command an audio sensory overload all on his own. With the addition of several accomplished performers, the Steve Swell Quartet offers an expressive palette with no real parallels in the jazz world, past or present.

Who's Next: Next month's New Music Circle event features Matchess, the immersive ambient project of Chicago-based singer and multi-instrumentalist Whitney Johnson. St. Louis sound artist Dail Chambers will showcase her resonant and explorative work to round out the organization's last concert of 2022 at Off Broadway on December 10.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge VIA ICM PARTNERS Black Lips.

Black Lips w/ Country Westerns, Bloodshot Bill

8 p.m. Sunday November 20. Blueberry Hill's Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard. $20 to $22. 314-727-4444.

If there's one thing you can count on when it comes to the Black Lips, it's their unpredictability. Over the course of the last two decades, the chameleonic Atlanta outfit has shapeshifted its sound from chaotic garage-punk to shimmering pop, from shit-kicking outlaw rock to country ballads, back and forth and up and down the spectrum to the point where genre tags have lost all meaning. The primary throughline is the group's sense of psychedelic excess and hoolligan-esque mischief, its willingness to bend the rules until they break, only to then pick up the pieces and craft something new. The band's latest, Apocalypse Love, tends to the downright Lynchian in its surreality, its cover depicting a woman in white laid unconscious across the back of a horse over a backdrop of twinkling stars. Over its 13 tracks, the record runs the gamut from sinister glam to acoustic punk to pop excess and beyond, with a pile of mariachi horns, drum machines and theremins dumped out on top for good measure. It's the Black Lips' 10th full-length studio album, written during COVID lockdowns while the band's members were scattered across the country, a series of separate pieces subsequently stitched back together into a whole that is appropriately evocative of the end of the world. It's brash, it's mischievous, it's winkingly unserious while cutting straight to the heart of the matter. In short, it's Black Lips.

Birds of a Feather: Opening the show will be Nashville twang-tinged rock act Country Westerns and Goner Records mainstay Bloodshot Bill.

—Daniel Hill



THURSDAY NOVEMBER 17

-Andy Coco's NOLA Funk and R&B Revue: 8:30 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-David Ranalli: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Drew Lance: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Erica Soulstice: 8:30 p.m., $10-$30. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.

-Geoffrey Seitz: 5:30 p.m., free. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599.

-Laminate: w/ ORUÃ, No Antics, Unknown & Sailing 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Matt Murtaugh: w/ Emily Zell, Nathan Orton, Rob Durham 8 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.

-Mersiv: w/ VCTRE, SuperAve 9 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Mid Coast Comedy Series: 8 p.m., $12-$16. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-Pavilion Sextet: w/ Lonely Procession, 18&Counting, Brett Underwood 8 p.m., $5. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.

-Puscifer: w/ Night Club 8 p.m., $39.50-$74.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Robert Nelson & Renaissance: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.



FRIDAY NOVEMBER 18

-Ashley Byrne: w/ Jr. Clooney, Yuppy 9 p.m., $9.50-$13. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-Billy Don Burns: 8 p.m., $20. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-The Boat Show Jam Band: 7:30 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.

-Casting Crowns: w/ Cain, Anne Wilson 7 p.m., $20-$125. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

-Champian Fulton and Stephen Fulton: 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Counterparts: w/ SeeYouSpaceCowboy 7:30 p.m., $20-$40. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-David A. Arnold: 7:30 p.m., $35.50-$55.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Dogtown Records Presents: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Dropkick Murphys: 8 p.m., $39.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Ed Schrader's Music Beat: 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Gucci Mane: 8 p.m., $57.50-$87.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-The Happy Fits: 7 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Jason Cooper & The Coop DeVilles: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Keller Williams: 8 p.m., $47-$87. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Kevin Buckley: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Mom's Kitchen: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Muscadine Bloodline: w/ Ben Chapman 8 p.m., $20. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.

-Pavilion Sextet: w/ Jim McGowin, Stef Russell 10 p.m., $5. O'Connell's Pub, 4652 Shaw Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-6600.

-Steve Swell Quartet: w/ Norway Guests 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Vocal Company Fall Concert: 7 p.m., $18. Center of Creative Arts (COCA), 524 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-725-6555.

-Walter Parks & Swamp Cabbage: 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd., Maplewood, 314-560-2778.

-West End Junction: 7:30 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.



SATURDAY NOVEMBER 19

-120 Minutes: 8:45 p.m., $5. Sky Music Lounge, 930 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, 636-527-6909.

-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Andy Frasco & the U.N.: 8 p.m., $22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Ben Jones: 6:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Blue October: 8 p.m., $37-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Championship Circle Presents Deliverance: w/ Retro Champ, the Greater Good 8 p.m., free. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Funky Butt Brass Band: 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Immigrant Song Concert: 7 p.m., $20. Webster University Community Music School, 535 Garden Ave., Webster Groves, 314-968-5939.

-The James Family: 8 p.m., $20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Jampact: noon, $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Joel Corry: 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.

-Mike Epps: 8 p.m., TBA. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

-The Musial Awards: 6:15 p.m., $10-$35. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

-Over Head Dog: 7 p.m., free. Wente's, 18000 Chesterfield Airport Rd #1115, Chesterfield, MO 63005, Chesterfield, (636) 530-9994.

-Puerto Rican Festival: 1 p.m., free. Urban Eats Cafe & Bakery, 3301 Meramec St., St. Louis, 314-558-7580.

-State Champs: w/ Hunny, Between You & Me, Young Culture 7:30 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Sun Room: 8 p.m., $18/$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Swamp Lion: w/ Extinctionism, Mindclot, The Vast 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Third Sight Band: 11 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Todd Snider: 8 p.m., $31-$41. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

-Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two-Woman Show: 8 p.m., $40-$80. Lindenwood University's J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, 2300 W. Clay St., St. Charles, 636-949-4433.

-Wendy Gordon & Renee Smith: w/ Roland Johnson 3 p.m., $20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.



SUNDAY NOVEMBER 20

-Alaska Thunderfuck: 8 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Black Lips: w/ Bloodshot Bill 8 p.m., $20/$22. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Bluegrass Brunch: w/ Yonder Eats 11 a.m., free. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-Drew Lance: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Improv Troupe Fall Performance: 2 p.m., $18. COCA - Center of Creative Arts, 6880 Washington Ave, St. Louis, 3147256555.

-In a Trance 2: A Drag and Ballroom Experience: 7 p.m., $7-$10. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-The Infamous Stringdusters: 8 p.m., $30/$35. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Kevin Buckley and Friends: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Love Jones “The Band”: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Skeet Rodgers & Inner City Blues Band: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.



MONDAY NOVEMBER 21

-Bit Brigade performs Mega Man and Castlevania: w/ Super Guitar Bros 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Machine Head: 8 p.m., $28-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Men In Blazers: 8 p.m., $30-$90. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Third Sight Band: 8 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.



TUESDAY NOVEMBER 22

-Cloakroom: 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Mr. Wendell: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Oktoberfest Beer Choir: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-St. Louis Social Club: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.



WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 23

-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Colt Ball: 3:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Friendsgiving: w/ Over Head Dog 6:30 p.m., free. 9 Mile Garden, 9375 Gravois Road, Affton, 3143902806.

-Hi Pointe Soul Revue: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Hounds: 8 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Jake's Leg: 8 p.m., $10-$20. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Mr. Blue Sky: A Tribute to ELO: 7 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Ping Pong Tournament: 6 p.m., free. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.

-Punksgiving: A Benefit for Operation Food Search: w/ Wes Hoffman & Friends, Modern Angst, the Chandelier Swing, Number One Sons 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Voodoo Beatles: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.