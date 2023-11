click to enlarge TIM SACCENTI Metallica will perform at the Dome at America's Center not once but two times this weekend.

Metallica

6 p.m. Friday, November 3, and 6 p.m. Sunday, November 5. The Dome at America's Center, 701 Convention Plaza. $48 to $2,320. 314-342-5201.

What is there to say about Metallica in 2023 that hasn't already been said? The long-running, legendary metal act is one of the biggest bands on the planet, full stop. It's reportedly sold some 125 million records since its inception in 1981, making it one of the most commercially successful bands of all time. It's released 11 full-length albums during that time, with nearly half of that material ranging from absolutely phenomenal to pretty damn good (lest that sound like a backhanded compliment, let us assure you we consider that a respectable ratio, all things considered). Its status is so firmly cemented in the annals of metal history that it was able to release a rock documentary, 2004's Some Kind of Monster, that is entirely focused on the band seeking group therapy — and somehow its legions of fans praised the movie rather than view it as the lamest thing in the world. And most impressively, it has accomplished all of this without even having so much as a competent drummer (OK, that one was a direct insult, we'll admit). "It should have been Lars"es aside, the most successful of thrash metal's "Big Four" still has so much staying power that its current world tour, in support of last year's 72 Seasons, sees the group performing not once but twice at each stop along the way, meaning Metallica will pack 'em in to the 67,000-capacity Dome at America's Center two times this week. Each date will feature different opening acts — that's Pantera and Mammoth WVH on Friday, and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on Sunday — but given the headliner, you can't go wrong either way.

Charlie Don't Cheat: Speaking of Pantera, there has been criticism in metal circles of the fact that the Texas band decided to reunite for a series of tours this year without brothers and founding members Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, each now deceased. Some have said that the group should not be touring under the Pantera name, to which the band responded that fans should consider the current lineup more as a "tribute" to Pantera than as a true extension of the act that hung it up in 2003. Regardless, you could do a lot worse than Charlie Benante and Zakk Wylde as subs.

click to enlarge JEREMY SAFFER Claudio Simonetti.

8 p.m. Monday, November 6. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $45 to $75. 314-678-5060.



Italian progressive rock act Goblin has carved out an odd place for itself since its founding in 1972. First and foremost, there's the unusual fact that there have been multiple splintered versions of the group over the years, operating under such monikers as New Goblin, Goblin Rebirth, Back to the Goblin, the Goblin Keys and, most vexingly, Cherry Five. It's a somewhat bizarre arrangement that stems from the unique nature of its membership, which has long featured somewhat of a revolving door of different musicians. Claudio Simonetti's Goblin, which is the Goblin of our most pressing concern in this case, is essentially a rebrand of founding member Simonetti's 1999 act Daemonia, which performs classic and updated versions of Goblin favorites in addition to its own original material. And the nature of that material brings us to our second point regarding the band's unique nature, insomuch as its claim to fame comes less through albums proper than through its extensive work scoring horror films, including but nowhere near limited to

and countless others. The band's current tour is focused on 1985's

, directed by Lamberto Bava and produced by frequent Goblin collaborator Dario Argento. The band will perform the live score during a screening of the classic film, allowing diehard Hallowieners to extend the scariest of seasons nearly a full week after its actual date.



Following the film, Simonetti and Co. will take a brief intermission before returning to perform a "classic" Goblin set of songs and scores that will be accompanied on screen by their cinematic counterparts.





