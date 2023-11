click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox performs at the Factory on Friday.

Postmodern Jukebox

8 p.m. Friday, November 24. The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield. $29.50 to $69.50. 314-423-8500.

It would be easy to dismiss Postmodern Jukebox as a gimmick act. The LA-based musical collective led by pianist and New York native Scott Bradlee really has but one trick in its bag — but what a trick it is. Since getting its start in 2011 as a group of Bradlee's college friends shooting videos in his basement apartment in Astoria, Postmodern Jukebox has been singularly focused on reinventing modern pop hits by drawing from the art forms of the past, breathing new life into songs by everyone from Lady Gaga to the Strokes to the Weeknd to the Cure by reimagining them as jazz, swing, doo-wop and big band standards. The concept seems simple enough, but the secret's in the sauce — and the sauce is Bradlee's brilliance as an arranger. Couple that with a rotating cast of top-notch musicians from LA's club scene and beyond, and it's no wonder the collective is a veritable viral video machine. With its 6 million subscribers on YouTube and a staggering view count in excess of 6 billion streams, PMJ has been able to parlay its runaway success into a string of tours that have seen the group perform at more than 1,000 shows across six continents. Gimmick or no, that's an accomplishment that demands to be taken seriously.

Make You Stop, Think: The only testament to Bradlee's considerable prowess that you really need is the fact that he was recently able to reinvent Barenaked Ladies' "One Week" into something that is actually listenable — even, dare we suggest, good. Do you have any idea how much talent that requires?

click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Pussy Riot.

8 p.m. Tuesday, November 28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard. $25. 314-726-6161.



Let's be honest: Many of the people who might count themselves as Pussy Riot fans have probably listened to very little of the collective's music, and there's an even better chance that the ones who have probably haven't checked in too recently. (Did you know, for example, that the group traded in its earlier Riot Grrl sound for hyperpop? Last year's

mixtape, released by Neon Gold Records, tells the tale.) But to be fair, Pussy Riot's music is more or less an afterthought compared to its true raison d'être as activists in opposition to the Russian government. The collective, whose membership is fluid and ever-shifting, first rose to prominence in the Western world when three of its members were jailed following a 2012 protest against the Russian Orthodox Church's support of Vladimir Putin, accused of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred." After those members were released more than a year later, Pussy Riot again made headlines with an unsanctioned performance at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi that saw its members beaten with whips and pepper-sprayed by security forces. Together, those two events made Pussy Riot a household name, one synonymous with feminism — and a punk rock ethos that endures even as its sound has shifted away from its earliest roots.



This show is a unique one, with the group's music only existing as one aspect of the evening's program. Dubbed Riot Days, the performance will come in the form of a play based on the memoir of Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina, with themes of "resistance, repression and revolution" featured prominently, according to promotional materials. The show has criss-crossed the world in recent years and has been well received, with multiple international awards under its belt.

120 Minutes: 8:30 p.m., $8. Sky Music Lounge, 930 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, 636-527-6909.Cook Crvk: 8 p.m., $15. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Denise Thimes - Giving Thanks Night 1: 7:30 p.m., $30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Dr. Slapinstein Album Release Show: w/ Brother Francis and the Soultones 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.J.D. Hughes and the Fuze: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Joanna Serenko: 8 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Khiro Kano and Michael Franco Album Release: 8 p.m., $10-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Killer Wails: 5 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Max Kaplan Duo: 9:30 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.My Posse In Effect: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Postmodern Jukebox: 8 p.m., $29.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.RJ Mischo: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Ryan Davis and the Roadhouse Band: w/ Chlorine, Ace of Spit, The Losing End 9 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Tonksgiving 2023: w/ Ha Ha Tonka, Nick Gusman & the Coyotes 7 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Urge: 7:30 p.m., $39.99-$54.99. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.1st Annual Fall Funk Ball: w/ St. Boogie Brass Band, The Service, Giant Quintet 7:30 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Al Green with Bettye LaVette: 7 p.m., $62-$297. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.The Allman Betts Family Revival: 8 p.m., $59.50-$89.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Brother Jefferson: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Denise Thimes - Giving Thanks Night 2: 7:30 p.m., $30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute: w/ deFrance 8 p.m., $20. The Hawthorn, 2231 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-887-0877.The Haddonfields, Bass Amp & Dano, RumLuck: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.The Hard Promises - A Tom Petty Tribute: 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.The Last Waltz featuring Sean Canan's Voodoo Players: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Memory Cell: w/ Furthest, Hennen 8 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Murder City Players: w/ DJ Tom ‘Papa’ Ray 8 p.m., $11-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Other Suns Album Release: w/ Jane Wave, Hannah Price, Bret Schneider + Janet Xmas noon, $10-$20. William A. Kerr Foundation, 21 O'Fallon St., St. Louis, 314-436-3325.Patti & The Hitmen: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Paul Niehaus IV Trio: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.R&B Groove Thang: 8 p.m., $59-$199. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 2 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Saint Chuck: 5 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Voodoo Last Waltz: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Carolyn Mason and the Pure Energy Band: 6:30 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Irene Allen & Friends: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.The Menzingers: w/ Microwave, Cloud Nothings, Rodeo Boys 7:30 p.m., $33. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Miss Jubilee's Hot Swing Jazz: 11 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Ticket to The Beatles: noon, $15-$18. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Tim Schall: 6 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Christian Keyes: 7:30 p.m., $45-$58. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Tim Albert and Stovehandle Dan: w/ Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.DVSN: 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.J Roddy Walston: 7:30 p.m., $28-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Naked Mike: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Narrow Head: w/ Modern Color 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Pierce The Veil: 7 p.m., $50.50-$60.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Pussy Riot: w/ Pinkshift 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Ian Munsick: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Paul Neihaus IV: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Pete Ayres Quartet: 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Voodoo Requests: 8:30 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Wycliffe Gordon Quintent: 7:30 p.m., $40-$45. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.