click to enlarge JULIA LOFSTRAND The Dwarves will perform at Red Flag this Saturday, November 11.

The Dwarves w/ Direct Hit, Ultraman

8 p.m. Saturday, November 11. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $20. 314-289-9050.

The Dwarves is one of the last bands most would expect to release a concept album. After all, the long-running, in-your-fucking-face punk act first burst onto the scene as a chaotic force of nature known more for the nudity, violence, onstage sex acts, mid-show brawls (sometimes with police!) and other debaucherous and wholly unacceptable behavior that punctuated its early, full-tilt live shows — in those days, the music itself was a complete afterthought. Formed in Chicago as a garage-rock band in the mid-'80s, the now-San Francisco group soon found influence in the legendary onstage high jinks of the late GG Allin and shifted its sound in the direction of fast skate punk, embracing the bonkers stage presence and irreverent lyrical approach that served to scandalize and entertain its audiences in equal measure. Stints with Sub Pop, Recess Records and Epitaph helped to expose the Dwarves to a wider audience of bloodthirsty, perverted freaks across the land, even as the band's individual members exposed themselves at shows with no label help required. All the while, the group never strayed far from its unhinged roots, with faked deaths and backstage fights with Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme among the more memorable headline-grabbing events of its tenure. And so it's somewhat of a surprise that a band that has always prioritized spectacle over substance would tackle something as ambitious as the 20-track Concept Album, due out November 17 — but then again, we've long ago stopped being surprised by anything related to the Dwarves.

Blast On: There has not yet been much released in promotional materials as to the "concept" of Concept Album, but we can share that the the record features performances by legendary and now-Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese, former QOTSA bassist Nick Oliveri and dozens of addition rock luminaries for the sprawling affair. If the recently released singles "Roxette" and "Voodoo" are any indication, fans will find plenty to enjoy.

click to enlarge VIA TVT RECORDS Gravity Kills, back in the band's heyday.

8 p.m. Saturday, November 11. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $35. 314-726-6161.



If you were an angsty St. Louis teen in the '90s with a collection of enormously big-legged pants and an affinity for driving, industrial-damaged alternative rock, you know that Gravity Kills was a revelation. The local act wasn't exactly St. Louis' answer to Nine Inch Nails — let's be serious — but its noisily slick sound and brooding approach made such acts as NIN and Marilyn Manson and all the other freaks and weirdos that lined the pages of your stack of

magazines not seem so far away after all. "Guilty," the group's debut single submitted for inclusion on then-still-cool 105.7 the Point's 1994 compilation CD of local artists, soon found wall-to-wall airplay on the airwaves, quickly becoming the station's most requested song before the band that recorded it had even played a single show. What followed was a whirlwind of events that saw the fast-rising group sign a deal with TVT Records, storm the

charts with its debut, self-titled album and land on the soundtracks of everything from

to

to

(the latter alongside such towering names as Ministry, Deftones, Butthole Surfers, Tool, Tori Amos and White Zombie). Sometimes the brightest stars burn out the fastest, though, and in the years that followed, the hometown heroes were sidelined by a series of obstacles including injuries, scrapped recording sessions and lack of proper tour support from labels, ultimately calling it quits in 2003 — but not before scoring one more hit with 2002's "One Thing." Now, 20 years and a largely abandoned mid-2000s reunion attempt later, Gravity Kills is performing its first show since 2012 to celebrate the release of a vinyl reissue of the album that started it all. May the legs of the pants you wear to said reunion dwarf all others.



This show was initially slated for Delmar Hall but had to be moved to the larger venue the Pageant due to popular demand from the band's legions of St. Louis fans. Some things never change.

Andy Coco & Co.: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.awakebutstillinbed: w/ Stay Inside, Like Roses, Young Animals 7:30 p.m., $15-$18. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Bob DeBoo: 7:30 p.m., $20-$25. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.Coco Jones: 8 p.m., $29.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Dirtwire: 8 p.m., $15-$18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Hard Bop Messengers featuring Taynka MiMi: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Nicholas Rodriguez: 7:30 p.m., $30. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., St. Louis, 314-707-1134.The Rum Drum Ramblers: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe Gallery, 6010 Kingsbury Ave., St. Louis, 314-862-2541.Aaron Lewis Acoustic: 8 p.m., $50-$85. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Action Park: w/ Fight Back Mountain, A Living Hell, Dandelion 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Ann Hampton Callaway: 8 p.m., $30. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Anti-Heros: 7 p.m., $40-$50. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.As The Crowe Flies Featuring Gary Hunt: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Beth Bombara: 5 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Broken Hipsters: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.CloZee: 8 p.m., $34.50-$49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Cree Rider: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.DJ Dontavious: 8:30 p.m., free. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.DJ Pauly D: 10 p.m., $30-$800. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.Eugene Friesen: 7 p.m., $20. First Congregational Church of Webster Groves, 10 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves, 314-962-0475.Gene Jackson & Powerplay Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Halloween: w/ Tri-County Liquidators, Ra Child, Dire Babe 8:30 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Hiro Kone: w/ Nadir Smith 8 p.m., $10-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Just A Girl: A Tribute to No Doubt: w/ Jagged: A Tribute to Alanis Morrissette 7 p.m., $15. Historic Miner's Theatre, 204 W. Main St., Collinsville, 648-344-0026.Keyon Harrold: 7:30 p.m., $45-$50. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.Neil Salsich & Friends: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Old Capital Square Dance Club: 9 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Professor Sunshine's Rock & Roll Revival: 7:30 p.m., $20. Greenfinch Theatre and Dive, 2525 S. Jefferson Ave, St. Louis, 3147762307.RIPCONN EP Release Show: w/ K.Rush, HVRT, Ferriss, Leo Dangr, DJ Pharoah 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.ROBERTNELSON: 7 p.m., $25-$35. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Santini the Great: 8 p.m., $20-$40. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Slaughter Beach, Dog: 8 p.m., $26. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Benny Benack III: 7:30 p.m., $30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Brother Francis and the Soultones: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Corb Lund: 8 p.m., $20. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.Dan Jones & The Squids: w/ Hotel Party, Amy Elizabeth Quinn 7 p.m., donations. The Record Space, 8716 Gravois Road, St. Louis, (314) 437-2727.Dave Weckl Big Band: 7:30 p.m., $35. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., St. Louis, 314-707-1134.The Dhoruba Collective: 8 p.m., $20. Joe's Cafe Gallery, 6010 Kingsbury Ave., St. Louis, 314-862-2541.Dwarves: w/ Direct Hit, Ultraman 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Extra Nos Fest: 3 p.m., $42.50-$65. The Hawthorn, 2231 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-887-0877.The Gaslight Squares: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Gravity Kills: 8 p.m., $35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ivas John Band: 7 p.m., $14. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.The Jag-wires: w/ The Frozen Heads, Stinkbomb, Sewer Urchin 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Joe Bonamassa: 8 p.m., TBA. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.Let's Not: w/ Prairie Rehab 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Meagan McNeal: 8 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.The Millenial Falcons: 5 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Reign In Blood: A Tribute to Slayer: 8 p.m., $15-$25. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.ROBERTNELSON: 7 p.m., $25-$35. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Ryan Koenig: w/ Evan Farris 5:30 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Troy Cartwright: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.The Whiffs: w/ Still Animals, Pet Mosquito 9 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Broken Jukebox: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Clave Sol: 5 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Ethan Jones: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Fruit LoOops: w/ Jenerator Jenkins, Power of Dusk, TUFT 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Ghost Ghoston: 7 p.m., $30. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Kenny DeShields: 8 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Mia x Ally: 7 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Mustard Plug: w/ Something to Do 8 p.m., $16. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Skydxddy: 7 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Tim Schall: 6 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Kevin Buckley: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Mr. Wendell: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Silly Goose + Post Profit: 7 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Tonina: w/ Kinfolk and Them 7:30 p.m., $25-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Andrew Dahle: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Butch Moore: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Ghalia Volt: 6:30 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Lil Darkie and the Collapse of Modern Society: 7:30 p.m., $49.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Naked Mike: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Nick Lowe's Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets: 8 p.m., $35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Black Stone Cherry: w/ Giovannie And The Hired Guns 8 p.m., $35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Brad Mehldau Trio: 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Dar Williams: w/ Lilli Lewis 7:30 p.m., $45-$60. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Evil Incarnate: w/ Abraded, Bloodspawn 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Filmore: 8 p.m., $15-$50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.LP: 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Mystery Skulls: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Voodoo Van Morrison: 8:30 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.