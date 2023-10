click to enlarge CHRIS BAUER The Lion's Daughter will celebrate the release of its latest, Bath House, at Red Flag on Friday.

The Lion's Daughter Record Release Show w/ Hell Night, Spinal Fetish

7 p.m. Friday, October 13. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $12. 314-289-9050.

There is perhaps no more appropriate way to spend a Friday the 13th in the month of October than with the music of the Lion's Daughter. The genre-melding, horror-obsessed St. Louis act provides the perfect soundtrack to the Halloween season, mixing black metal heaviness with John Carpenter-worshipping synthwave to create a pummeling and wholly unique sound perfect for being hunted down and dismembered by some unspeakable eldritch horror. The only thing better would be to actually see the band perform its unsettling songs live; the only thing better than that would be to walk away from said show with a new record in hand as well. In other words, the Lion's Daughter's record release show this week is, without a doubt, the social event of the spooky season. That new record, Bath House, is its fifth full-length release since the band's inception (sixth if you count 2013's album-length collaboration with Indian Blanket), and judging from the three singles that have been released so far it sees the the already boundary-pushing group expanding its sound to absorb ever more elements from a wide range of genres and styles while still remaining cohesive and staying true to its blackened self. Frontman Rick Giordano said in a recent interview that the album was influenced by "everything that I've ever liked," adding, "It really feels like you uploaded my entire record collection to a hard drive and had an AI create an album based on that." Find out for yourself what that sounds like by getting to the show and grabbing yourself a copy.

Opening Shots: Warming the stage for this show are the hardcore-peddling scene stalwarts of Hell Night and the raw death metal merchants of Spinal Fetish, both also from St. Louis. Don't be late.





click to enlarge VIA GROOVE ENTERTAINMENT INC. Juvenile.

The Legends of Hip Hop Tour w/ Juvenile, 8ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound

8 p.m. Friday, October 13. Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue. $64 to $255. 314-977-5000.

When a fan tweeted to Juvenile back in April suggesting that he perform as part of NPR's Tiny Desk concert series, he didn't hesitate in his response. "Wtf is a tiny desk," he tweeted, adding, "no." But by the next day, presumably after somebody told him what the fuck said fan was talking about, he followed up with a proposition: 10,000 retweets and he'd reconsider. Some 12,000 retweets and a few months later, Juvenile's Tiny Desk debut aired on June 30 and rapidly became one of the most celebrated of the series in recent memory. Backed by a live band and flanked by longtime collaborator and superproducer Mannie Fresh, the Cash Money OG tore through a 10-song ripper of a set that served as potent proof that he's still one of the best Southern rappers in the business. Hits on hand included everything from "Slow Motion" to "Project Bitch" to "Rodeo" to the indelible classic that is "Back That Azz Up," the latter recruiting a — no fooling — cellist and violinist from the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra to round things out. The whole set was a breath of fresh air, and it was plain to see that Juvenile thoroughly enjoyed himself, even if he had no idea what a Tiny Desk was mere months prior. It was also a great reminder that Juvenile is a damn treasure, and that when he comes to your town — as he does this week as part of the Legends of Hip-Hop Tour — it would be wise to be in attendance.

Set it Off: Joining Juvenile on this run is Memphis' 8Ball & MJG, Atlanta's Goodie Mob, Houston's Scarface and Bun B, and LA's Tha Dogg Pound, consisting of Kurupt and Daz Dillinger. Each is more than worthy of the use of the word "legend" in the tour's name.



THURSDAY 12

Amanda Fish: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

The Centaurettes: w/ Kat and the Hurricanes, The Public 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

The Farshid Trio: w/ Emerson Magana 8 p.m., $15. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

G Flip: 8 p.m., $22.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Glass Human: w/ Ish, Squircle the Destroyer 8 p.m., $10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.

Jake Curtis Blues: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Nate Lowery: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Pierce Crask: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.



FRIDAY 13

120 Minutes: 7 p.m., $5. Hwy 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen, 34 S Old Orchard Ave, Webster Groves, 314-968-0061.

Adam Gaffney: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Adventure Club: 10 p.m., $25-$600. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.

Ashnikko: 8 p.m., $32.50-$47.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Brothers Comatose: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Carly Pearce: 8 p.m., $32-$42. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Clem Snide: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Damien Escobar: 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

The Emo Night Tour: 8 p.m., $13. The Hawthorn, 2231 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-887-0877.

Get the Led Out: 8 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Howard Street: 7 p.m., $25-$35. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.

J.D. Hughes: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

The Kingdom Brothers Band: w/ Zach Pietrini 7 p.m., $6-$15. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

The Legends of Hip Hop: w/ Juvenile, 8ball & MJG, Goodie Mob, Scarface, Bun B, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound 8 p.m., $64-$255. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.

The Lion's Daughter Record Release Show: w/ Hell Night, Spinal Fetish 7 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Lucky Old Sons: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Magos Herrera: 7:30 p.m., $30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Micky Dolenz: 7 p.m., $50-$105. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

Mom's Kitchen: 10 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Noah Kahan: 8 p.m., $40.50-$70.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

Phillip Phillips: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Selekta 10 Year Anniversary: w/ Black Sun Empire, Ed Rush, The Upbeats noon, $25-$35. Europe Nightclub, 710 N 15th St, St. Louis, 314-221-8427.

Swamp Lion: w/ Murtaugh, Mindclot, the Vast 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Twiztid: 7 p.m., $20-$49.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.



SATURDAY 14

All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Bad Religion: 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

BandTogether Halloween Concert: 7:30 p.m., free. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.

Dan Deacon: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Django Knight: 7 p.m., $25-$35. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.

Eugene & Company: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

FEM7EST 2023: An All Female showcase: 5 p.m., $15. HandleBar, 4127 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-652-2212.

Fragile Porcelain Mice: w/ Sinister Dane, 33 on the Needle 8 p.m., $25-$30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

The Glorious Sons: 7:30 p.m., $23-$197. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

The Hirelings: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Hot Hands Wonderland: 8 p.m., free. Maggie O'Brien's, 3828 S Lindbergh Blvd, St Louis, 3148427678.

Kyle Killgore: w/ Little Hills 7 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.

MercyMe: 7 p.m., $20-$80. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

Owl City: 7:30 p.m., $32. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Pedrito Martinez: 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

Pines Fest: w/ the Mighty Pines 3 p.m., TBA. The Big Top, 3401 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, (314) 533-0367.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets: 8 p.m., $22. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Rockin Rascals: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Roscoe Mitchell: w/ Damon Smith, Weasel Walter, Sandy Ewen 8 p.m., $10-$20. Saint Louis University-Xavier Hall, 3733 W. Pine Mall, St. Louis, 314-977-3327.

Sarah Potenza: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

The Sinkhole’s 7th Anniversary Show: w/ Hex Cassette, Ex Lover, Soumir 8:30 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Thumpasaurus: 7 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.



SUNDAY 15

2nd Annual Fanetti Fest: 1 p.m., free. Fanetti Park, Michigan Ave., St. Louis.

Ben Jones: 7 p.m., $30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Candice Ivory: 4 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.

Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

John McVey Band: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Prowl: w/ Direct Measure, Polterguts, Volition 7 p.m., $12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Vannah Leigh: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.



MONDAY 16

Butch Moore: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Hollywood Undead and Tech N9ne: 7 p.m., $39.50-$49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Saturdays at Your Place: 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Turquoise: w/ VIN 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.



TUESDAY 17

Cree Rider: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Fear Factory: 6:30 p.m., $25. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Les Claypool's Frog Brigade: 7:30 p.m., $44.50-$74.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Mushroomhead: 7:30 p.m., $26-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Naked Mike: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Tennis: 8 p.m., $32. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



WEDNESDAY 18

Devon Cahill: 6:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

El Perro: w/ The Maness Brothers 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Motionless In White: 7 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Sad Park: 7:30 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Voodoo Blues Brothers: 8:30 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.