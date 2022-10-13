The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: October 13 to 19

click to enlarge VIA THE ARTIST Luke Stewart's Silt Trio.

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days!



New Music Circle Presents Luke Stewart's Silt Trio

Friday, October 14. 8 p.m. $10-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Avenue.

From his groundbreaking work as an arts and events designer in the Washington, D.C., music scene to his eight-year tenure as a weekly host on "jazz and justice" radio station WPFW, Luke Stewart has championed the non-hierarchical nature of improvised music — and that only accounts for the prolific bassist's work behind the scenes. Whether Stewart is performing solo, as heard on the 2018 album Works for Upright Bass and Amplifier, or playing in one of many projects including "liberation-oriented free-jazz collective" Irreversible Entanglements, his acrobatic fingers etch aural contortions on the fretboard. While much of the music industry was put on ice in the early days of the pandemic, Stewart put out a staggering 10 albums in a single year, including both studio sessions and vibrant recordings of live concerts. He kicked off a busy 2022 with the release of the Bottom, the debut full-length album from Silt Trio, a new project with Chicago-based drummer Chad Taylor and D.C.-area saxophonist Brian Settles that alternates between flexible compositions and thematic improvisations. In recent months, Stewart has brought what he calls "explorations in sonic oneness" to festivals in Austria, Germany and Canada, to name a few, not to mention ensemble performances in venues throughout the United States. On this night, the Silt Trio will bring its collective sixth sense for space, tension and release to St. Louis for an intimate night of experimental jazz at the enigmatic Joe's Cafe.

Tis the Season: After two years of virtual events, this Friday's concert marks the New Music Circle's return to live shows and the first of its 64th season, which includes the Steve Swell Quartet in November and Matchess / Dail Chambers in December along with a stunning lineup of world-class musicians through April 2023. Visit newmusiccircle.org for the full schedule.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge VIA THE ARTIST Wolf Eyes.

Wolf Eyes w/ Brain Transplant, Worm Hands, Janet Xmas

Saturday, October 15. 8 p.m. $12/$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway.

With albums as transient as a jam session at your cousin's friend's house on a stormy Saturday afternoon to an audience of six cats — two of them sleeping on a living room table covered in audio cables and a broken mixer — Wolf Eyes rarely forgets to hit that big, red record button when it matters. That's not to say the Detroit, Michigan-based noise group values quantity over quality, but Wolf Eyes rose to prominence not with marketing savvy or an appeal to mainstream audiences but rather by serving an impassioned and dedicated fanbase with a constant stream of CD-Rs, cassette tapes and lathe records. When sound artist Nate Young started Wolf Eyes in 1996, noise music was still a set up for art school jokes, and while that much hasn't changed for many, his efforts helped inspire a then-disparate community of prospective artists — including those who weren't even sure they would be considered musicians — to record, tour and connect a web of artistry that now exists as a social sonic tapestry that stretches from coast to coast. Together with noted internet meme lord John Olson (@inzane_johnny on Instagram), Young will morph the Sinkhole on South Broadway into a cacophonous cocoon of "trip metal" on Saturday night.

History Lesson: So where to start with a band whose body of work spans more than 300 recordings? Sure, there are past collaborations with Sonic Youth, Merzbow and John Wiese to track down, but Wolf Eyes' steady release schedule means that the latest album is always around the corner. Their newest record (at the time of this writing) Dumpsters & Attitude feels lush and distinctive, and will likely stand out even as it becomes a distant memory behind several more new releases.

—Joseph Hess



THURSDAY OCTOBER 13

-Biff Knarly and the Reptilians: w/ Lightweight, Amy Elizabeth Quinn 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-The Broken Hipsters: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Carson Mann and Cree Rider: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Death Cab For Cutie: 8 p.m., $49.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Kendall Street Company: w/ Tenth Mountain Division 7 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Mac Sabbath: w/ Speedealer, Lung 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Matt "Rattlesnake" Lesch Band: 7 p.m., $15-$120. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-MJ Lenderman: w/ Spencer Radcliffe 8 p.m., $12-$15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Naked Rock Fight: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

-Norcos Y Horchata: w/ The Kuhlies, The Haddonfields 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Titus Andronicus: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.



FRIDAY OCTOBER 14

-Anat Cohen: 8 p.m., $31-$41. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

-Ben Diesel: w/ The Cult Sounds, Reaver, The Stars Go Out 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-BOB VooDoo Festival w/ Voodoo Meters: 10 p.m., $12, www.facebook.com/events/650702679733429/. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Champagne Drip: w/ Ace Aura 9 p.m., $15-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-Cheer-Accident: w/ Season to Risk 8 p.m., $16. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-Children of the Rat Temple: w/ The Rose Court, Subtropolis 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Dr. Zhivegas: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-Howard Street: 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.

-Jake Owen: w/ Travis Denning 7 p.m., $45-$85. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

-J.D. Hughes: 4:30 p.m.; Oct. 19, 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Lumet: 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Miss Jubilee: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

-Nick Gusman and the Coyotes: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-The Samples: 8 p.m., $30. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Steve Aoki: 10 p.m., $35-$900. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.

-The Who: w/ Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs 7:30 p.m., $38-$299. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.

-Third Sight Band: 11 p.m., $15-$120. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Toronzo Cannon: 9 p.m., $10-$15. The Shamrock Pub, 1131 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-2231.

-Ultimate Sade Tribute: 7 p.m., $30. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.



SATURDAY OCTOBER 15

-Adam Nussbaum: 8-10:30 p.m., $20. Joe's Cafe Gallery, 6010 Kingsbury Ave., St. Louis, 314-862-2541.

-All Roostered Up: noon; Oct. 22, noon; Oct. 29, noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-AWOLNATION: w/ Badflower, The Mysterines 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Bad Suns: w/ Last Dinosaurs, Quarters of Change 7 p.m., $25-$75. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-BOB VooDoo Festival w/ Voodoo Forrest Gump: 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Diesel Island: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Fall Music Festival: 1 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.

-The Holy Hand Grenades: w/ Be Good Elliot 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Hot Koolaid: 6-9 p.m., free. Sky Music Lounge, 930 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin.

-Jason Cooper and the Coop Devilles: 7 p.m., $15-$120. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-The Lion's Daughter and Stormruler Double Release Show: w/ Fister, the Gorge 8 p.m., $10. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Ms. Hy-C and Her Fresh Start Band: 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.

-Punk Rock Art Show and Record Release Party: w/ the Bent Duo, Bruiser Queen, Darling Skye, the Centaurettes 3 p.m., free. 31art gallery, 3520 Hampton Avenue, Saint Louis, N/A.

-Quin McIntosh: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

-Ryan Cheney: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Sail On: 7 p.m., $32-$82. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

-Talkin Trash with Bobby Stevens: 6 p.m., free. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

-Tom Hall: 3 p.m., $15-$120. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-William Fitzsimmons: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

-Wolf Eyes: w/ Brain Transplant, Worm Hands, Janet Xmas 8 p.m., $12/$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.



SUNDAY OCTOBER 16

-Ace Hood: 8 p.m., $25-$30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

-The B3 Blowout: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.

-Hemlock: w/ Subversion, Drop the Blade, Indecorous, Daisy Chain 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Kevin Buckley and Friends: 11 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

-Matt Maeson: 8 p.m., $23-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Mustard Service: w/ Late Night Drive Home 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Non Euclidean Geometry: w/ Native Lyving, Nowake, Chainlink 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

-They Might Be Giants: 7 p.m., SOLD OUT. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



MONDAY OCTOBER 17

-Pope: w/ Dubb Nubb, Thomas Dollbaum, Nicole 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Ryan Adams: 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m.; Oct. 24, 9 p.m.; Oct. 31, 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.



TUESDAY OCTOBER 18

-The Calling: 8 p.m., $25-$30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-illuminati hotties: w/ Enumclaw, Olivia Barton 8 p.m., $20/$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

-Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys: 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

-RÜFÜS DU SOL: 7 p.m., TBA. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

-Zombi: 8 p.m., $13. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.



WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 19

-The Bumpin' Uglies: w/ Kyle Smith 8 p.m., $17-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

-J.D. Hughes: Oct. 14, 4:30 p.m.; 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

-Miss Jubilee & The Yas Yas Boys: 10 a.m., $20-$23. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.

-Sorry Eric: w/ 3 of 5, Mold Gold 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

-Stefon Harris & Blackout: -23, 7:30-8:40 p.m., $37. The Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz, 3536 Washington Ave, St Louis, 314-571-6000.

-Turnstile: w/ Snail Mail, JPEGMAFIA 7 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

-Voodoo Blues Brothers: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

