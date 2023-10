click to enlarge E. AARON ROSS Harm's Way will perform at the Duck Room at Blueberry Hill on Thursday.

Harm's Way w/ Fleshwater, Ingrown, Jivebomb

7 p.m. Thursday, October 19. The Duck Room at Blueberry Hill, 6504 Delmar Boulevard, University City. $22.50. 314-727-4444.

Why should any music writer bother attempting to capture the sound of Harm's Way in words when Bandcamp user A Fools Journey already summed it up perfectly in a comment on the group's page? "Music to bench press a dump truck to," wrote the wise wordsmith in reference to the band's latest album, September's Common Suffering. "To punch the Hulk in the face. To start a pit in a den of snakes." Yes, that's just about the long and short of it. That album, the band's second LP for the venerated Metal Blade Records, is the latest proof of just how far Harm's Way has come since its humble beginnings. The Chicago act was founded as a side project to the straight-edge punk band the Few and the Proud, and in its early days, it served mostly as an excuse for its members to play short, fast powerviolence songs while its enormously musclebound singer James Pligge wore a mask and scared the shit out of everyone. (Case in point: The band's first St. Louis performance, at Lemp Arts Center for Hardcore Halloween in 2007, featured multiple Infest covers and a jack-o'-lantern pulled over Pligge's head.) Harm's Way has since matured far past those early antics, slowing its sound and incorporating elements of death metal and even industrial music into its heavier-than-uranium songs. One thing remains the same, though: Pligge is a giant monster who will crush you and eat your bones.

First Things First: Joining Harm's way on this run is the shoegaze-damaged Massachusetts rock band Fleshwater, the Boise, Idaho-based heavy powerviolence group Ingrown and the hardcore punk of Baltimore's Jivebomb.

click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Kiss.

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 25. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue. $36.50 to $997. 314-241-1888.



It's a testament to the indelible nature of Kiss' music that the band can be so beloved as to command ticket prices as high as nearly $1,000 even as its most visible member, Gene Simmons, has spent his whole public life being a complete fucking asshole. From his infamous womanizing ways to his history of Islamaphobic comments to his remarks encouraging those with depression to go ahead and kill themselves to his harassment of NPR host Terry Gross during what should have been a straightforward interview, Simmons has been a holy terror for just about as many decades as his band has been an ongoing concern. Hell, even founding Kiss member and longtime collaborator Ace Frehley isn't exactly a fan, having taken to social media in 2019 to blast his former bandmate, calling him an "asshole and a sex addict" in a blistering post. It's all pretty shitty. But on the other hand there's

, and

, and

, and the countless other albums and songs that have long seen the Detroit band sit at the top of the heap in the eyes of the KSHE Klassics set. This is a group that gave us "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Detroit Rock City," for goodness sake! So while this week's Enterprise Center show is sure to be a packed affair, it's probably for the best that it's to be one of the group's last. After more than 50 years in the game, Kiss is promoting its current outing as the End of the Road Tour, with December 2's performance at Madison Square Garden set to be the group's final show. Whether that's all to be believed is another matter — the band has claimed to be hanging it up before, after all — but in any case, the sooner Simmons fades out of the spotlight the better for us all.



For those keeping score, Kiss' St. Louis stop is set to be one of the last 21 shows the veteran group will play. Diehard fans should therefore not miss out, but if you're seated close enough, please do us all a favor and flip Simmons the bird. He certainly deserves it.





6LACK: 8 p.m., $45-$49.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Adeem The Artist: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Bachman-Turner Overdrive: 7 p.m., $55-$132. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Ben Rector: 8 p.m., $59.59-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.The Buttery Biscuit Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.CeCe Winans: 7 p.m., $29-$150. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Emily Wallace: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Harm's Way: 7 p.m., $22.50. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Johnny Valentine with Petah Williams: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Old Friends Acoustic Tour: w/ Ben Rector 8 p.m., $59.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Paul Neihaus: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Tommy Emmanuel, CGP: 8 p.m., TBA. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.120 Minutes: 9 p.m., free. BS Sports Bar & Grill, 10471 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann, 314-423-4111.5-Star Roscoe: 7 p.m., $6-$15. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Agent Orange: 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Blitzen Trapper: 8 p.m., $25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Boxcar: 5:30 p.m., free. The Gramophone, 4243 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-531-5700.Brent Cobb: 8 p.m., $25-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Brother Francis and the Soultones: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Cherry and Jerry: 6 p.m., free. Alpha Brewing Company, 4310 Fyler Ave., St. Louis, 314-621-2337.Colt Ball: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Ghost City: w/ Luxury Elite, FrankJavCee, Yung Shiro, Scythe Heaven 9 p.m., $15-$20. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.Jeremiah Johnson: 7 p.m., $25-$35. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.John Michael Montgomery: 7 p.m., $40-$95. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Rumours of Fleetwood Mac: 7 p.m., $31-$61. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Beyond FM Showcase #3: 7:30 p.m., $8. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Charlie King Convert: 7 p.m., $20. Eden Theological Seminary, 475 E. Lockwood at Bompart, St. Louis, 314-961-3627.Dear Genre: 4 p.m., free. The Wink! Annex, 4209 Virginia, St. Louis, 314-337-1288.Doobie: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute: 7 p.m., $27-$73. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Fusia Fest 2023: 3 p.m., $15-$75. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Hunter Peebles Band: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Irina Kulikova: 7:30 p.m., $20-$35. The 560 Music Center, 560 Trinity Ave., University City, 314-421-3600.Javier Mendoza & Hobo Cane Album Release: 7 p.m., $30. Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (KPAC), 210 E Monroe Ave, Kirkwood, 314-759-1455.Jon Pardi: 7 p.m., $39.75-$99.75. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Kat King: w/ Rea, Armories 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Kingdom Brothers: 7 p.m., $25-$35. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Little River Band: 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Master Blaster: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Mike Mattingly: 7 p.m., $6-$15. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Paige Alyssa: 8 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Shawn David: 8 p.m., free. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.Spellbound In Dutchtown: noon, free. The Wink! Annex, 4209 Virginia, St. Louis, 314-337-1288.Tesseract: 8 p.m., $27.50-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Butch Moore: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Emarosa: 8 p.m., $25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Mister Blackcat: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Ra Kalaam Bob Moses: w/ Jaap Blonk, K. Curtis Lyle, Damon Smith, Josh Weinstein 7 p.m., $20. Joe's Cafe Gallery, 6010 Kingsbury Ave., St. Louis, 314-862-2541.Sarah Lee Guthrie: 7 p.m., $20-$30. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Static-X and Sevendust: 6:15 p.m., $39.50-$49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Trousdale: 8 p.m., $17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Volores: w/ Lousy with Coyotes 7 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.The 1975: 7:30 p.m., $39-$99. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Abby Hamilton: 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.J.D. Hughes: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Missouri Executive Order 44: w/ Joust, Iron Linings, Harmon Dobson 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Yes: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$114.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Brandy Clark: 8 p.m., $25-$45. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Emblem3: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Ganser: w/ Condiments 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Naked Mike: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Amyl and the Sniffers: 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver: 7 p.m., $32-$59.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Dale Watson: 8 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Johnnyswim: 8 p.m., $33-$107. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Kiss: 7:30 p.m., $36.50-$997. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Rachel Deschaine: w/ Michael Marciano 7 p.m., $6-$15. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Rhett Miller: 7:30 p.m., $38-$45. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Snailmate: w/ Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship, Home&Office, 3 of 5, Farout 8 p.m., $10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.Uniform: w/ Body Void 8 p.m., $16-$18. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Voodoo Billy vs Elton: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.