click to enlarge MABEL SUEN St. Louis' the Mall is but one of the synth-heavy acts performing Thursday at the Golden Record for Misery: An Electro Ball.

Misery: An Electro Ball w/ Kontravoid, Buzz Kull, Nuxx Vomica, Jeff in Leather, the Mall

8 p.m. Thursday, October 26. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street. $20 to $25. No phone.

What's old is new again, and so it goes that darkwave and EBM and various similar flavors of gloomy, goth-adjacent electronic music are experiencing a full-on revival in underground clubs full of today's disaffected youth. In St. Louis, this is most prominently proven with the rise of the Mall, whose brand of hypnotic and urgent synth punk has been packing dance floors all across the nation into steadily increasing levels of density since its humble beginnings as a pandemic project in 2020. One such dance floor this week will be that of the Golden Record, where the local duo will be joined by several co-conspirators for Misery: An Electro Ball, described by its organizer as "a curated, immersive electronic costume party featuring artists from all over the world." Doling out the synthy sounds and gloomy vibes alongside the Mall will be Canada's Kontravoid, Australia's Buzz Kull, Brooklyn's Nuxx Vomica and Omaha's Jeff in Leather, all similarly minded artists with slightly different flavors to their approach. It being scary season and all, attendees are encouraged to go all-out in their costumery — just make sure you leave room to move, as you'll want to spend the whole night on that dance floor.

But Wait, There's More: Following up the main event will be an afterparty at the Crack Fox with DJ sets from a handful of Misery's artists. The Mall, Kontravoid and Buzz Kull will be joined by DJ Sex Nintendo for an ass-shaking event that runs all the way through 3 a.m.





click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Sexyy Red.

Sexyy Red

8 p.m. Monday, October 30. Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue. $39.50 to $55.50. 314-977-5000.

Unless you're in a certain, shall we say, mood, you should absolutely not scroll through the comments beneath a Sexyy Red Twitter post. That is to say, if you are not deliberately trying to see some incredibly explicit amateur pornography, it's something you should take pains to avoid. The "Pound Town" rapper herself even acknowledged the flood of NSFW content in her replies in an interview earlier this month. "I be seeing statuses that say, 'You can't scroll down Sexyy Red Twitter in public,'" she said in a video with YouTube personality MoreZias. "I remember one time, I straight was scrolling, and I didn't know something was in my screen. I'm sitting there, my phone all out, I'm talking. They like, 'Why you got a dick on your screen?'" Some of that could have to do with her lyrical content — her most well-known song does happen to include the line, "My coochie pink / My bootyhole brown," after all. Perhaps her many fans are just trying to reciprocate by relaying to her the various shades of their own bathing-suit areas? The world may never know. In any case, the fast-rising St. Louis star makes her Chaifetz Arena debut this week after her local Hood Hottest Princess tour stop sold out the Pageant and had to be moved to the larger venue. It's just the latest proof that Sexxy Red's fans are excited to see her — some, arguably, a little too excited.

Flavor of the Month: October has been a wild one for Sexyy Red, who announced a week ago that she was pregnant and had a sex tape leaked the week before that after drawing some ire for her controversial remarks in praise of former president Donald Trump. Something tells us she's not too worried about controversy, though, so everything will probably shake out just fine.

BabyJake: 8 p.m., $22. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.The Forestwood Boys: 5 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Hunter: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Kevin Gruen: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Misery: An Electro Ball: w/ Kontravoid, Buzz Kull, Nuxx Vomica, Jeff in Leather, The Mall 8 p.m., $20-$25. The Golden Record, 2720 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, N/A.Rae Fitzgerald: w/ Mold Gold, Dee Bird 8 p.m., $10-$14. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Sharon Bear & The Cubs: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Suzie Cue: w/ Jeffy and the Sunken Heads, The Defeated County 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Wilco: 7:30 p.m., $40-$100. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Adam Gaffney: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball: 8 p.m., $28. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Big Bubble Rave: 9 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Brian McKnight: 8 p.m., $35-$70. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.DJ Makossa: 8 p.m., free. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.Emily Wallace: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Emo Halloween: w/ Finding Emo 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Eric Nam: 7 p.m., $40-$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Flying House Vinyl Release Party: 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Freddy VS. EP Release: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Laka: 7 p.m., $25-$35. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Lauren Daigle: 7:30 p.m., $36.50-$126.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Ludo Night 1: 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Lyght Strife: 7:30 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Malaa: 10 p.m., $20-$600. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Mipso: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.The National Parks: 8 p.m., $18. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken: 7 p.m., $32-$97. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Sawed Off: w/ Primitive Rage, Necrotic Altar, Maladjust 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.The Whiskey Rebels: w/ Guy and I 8 p.m., $6-$15. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.1D Up All Night: 9 p.m., $20. The Hawthorn, 2231 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-887-0877.4&20: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young: 7:30 p.m., $7. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.5th Annual Halloween Dance Party: 7:45 p.m., free. Sawmill BBQ Pub & Grill, 1090 Old Des Peres Rd, Des Peres, (314) 394-1196.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Armor for Sleep: w/ The Early November, The Spill Canvas 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Boogiefoot.com: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.Experimental Open Mic 11: 7 p.m., free. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Haarper: w/ Sxmpra, Sinizter 7 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Iration: 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Joe Serafini: 7:30 p.m., $20-$65. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.John Clayton & Benny Benack III: 7:30 p.m., $40-$45. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Laka: 7 p.m., $25-$35. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.Ludo Night 2: 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Magnolia Park: 7:30 p.m., $20-$49.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.The Reunion Tour: w/Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters, Israel Houghton, David and Tamela Mann, Tye Tribbett 8 p.m., $52-$192. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 2 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.A Sky Full of Stars: The Definitive Coldplay Tribute: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Unity In The Community: Positive Vibes Record Spin and Concert: w/ Professor Skank & Michael Kuelker, Nonstop Reggae Band, Zion, Yard Squad. 6 p.m., $10. The Big Top, 3401 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, (314) 533-0367.Cree Rider: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Eric Lysaght: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Freakfest: w/ Inzo, Hayden James 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$74.50. City Museum, 750 N. 16th St., St. Louis, 314-231-2489.The Furious Bongos play Zappa: 7:30 p.m., $25-$30. Wildey Theatre, 254 N. Main St., Edwardsville, 618-692-7538.Ghoul-O-Phonic: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Here Come the Mummies: w/ Perpetual Groove 7 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Husbands: w/ Plastic Picnic 7 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Jonny Craig: w/ Sunsleep, Keepmysecrets, A Foreign Affair 7 p.m., $25-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Lobby Boxer: w/ Maxi Glamour, Cadaver Daddy-O, Wise Disguise, Babyface Chanel, Paige Alyssa 7 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Ludo Night 3: 7 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.No Guard: w/ Volition, Unseen Forces 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Suicide Silence and Chelsea Grin: w/ I AM, Peeling Flesh 7 p.m., $50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.J.D. Hughes: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.A. Savage: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Sexyy Red: 8 p.m., $39.50-$55.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Simon Joyner: w/ Jessee Rose Crane, Zak M, Carmen Ribaudo, Maureen Keaveny 7 p.m., $7-$17. William A. Kerr Foundation, 21 O'Fallon St., St. Louis, 314-436-3325.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Arkangela: w/ Scuzz, the Rose Court 8 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Halloween '23: 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Lil Yachty: 8 p.m., $45-$79.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.LuSiD and Umami: 9 p.m., $22.99. Tim's Chrome Bar, 4736 Gravois, St. Louis, 314-353-8138.Mr. Wendell: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Naked Mike: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Voodoo Prince: 8 p.m., $15-$20. The Big Top, 3401 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, (314) 533-0367.Heilung: 8 p.m., $50.50-$90.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Jeff Franzel: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Nessa Barrett: 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Powerplant: w/ Abi Ooze, Pineapple Rnr 8 p.m., $10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers: 8 p.m., $35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.