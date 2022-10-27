The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: October 27 to November 2

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST SPOTIFY Freddy Vs. will perform at the Duck Room on Saturday.

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!



Freddy Vs. Album Release Show w/ Misplaced Religion, Umami

8 p.m. Saturday, October 29. Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard. $15. 314-727-4444.

With the deluge of Halloween-themed shows that go down on an annual basis, it's easy to get the impression that St. Louis has a deep cultural connection with Hell's favorite holiday. But what about a band that keeps that spooky vibe alive 365 days a year? Freddy Vs. debuted in the weeks leading up to Halloween 2021 with a set of demos and its first live show, kicking off what has been a busy year of performances across several stages throughout the river city. Sure, one could check out Freddy Vs. on a hot summer night or even later this winter, but seeing the horror-themed rock outfit live during the time of the year that inspired its defining aesthetic will hit so much harder. Freddy Vs. has picked the right time, and the right place, to celebrate the release of its debut album alongside local allies Misplaced Religion and rave powerhouse Umami. Pro tip: Googling "Freddy Vs." will likely result in a detour that leads straight to Freddy Krueger fan-fiction, and while that might be low-key intentional on the part of the band, be sure to add specific keywords, such as "music" or the name of its fantastic new release The Projectionist.

Tastemaker: Labeling Umami as just a DJ severely understates the multifaceted body of work by sound artist and promoter Pajmon Porshahidy. Whether they're performing as Stevonnie or operating as part of the Materia collective (featuring like-minded artists Nadir Smith and Manapool, among others), Umami brings an essential aesthetic that marries nostalgia with a sound that feels plucked from the distant future.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge VIA ARRIVAL ARTISTS Too Many Zooz comes to Off Broadway on Tuesday.

Too Many Zooz w/ Yam Yam

8 p.m. Tuesday, November 1. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $23. 314-498-6989.

There's an unfettered confidence that comes with claiming your own genre. Maybe you've seen post- or indie- precede any number of musical styles and thought, "Well, what's the difference?" Yes, defining yourself in the context of pre-existing categories will help connect prospective fans to their preferred sounds, but some artists aim to carve out their own niche. New York City's Too Many Zooz holds a monopoly on the genre "brass house," which incorporates aspects of house music with jazz and Afro-Cuban rhythms to vibrant and dizzying results. Chances are you've seen the video for "Car Alarm" — which shows the band playing off a blaring car alarm — or one of many vids showing Too Many Zooz tearing it up in the New York subway system. If not, just know that coordinated dancing and an undeniable chemistry between the players is a recipe for viral content. At least one of those videos even reached Beyoncé, who reached out to the band, brought them into the studio and even called on the crew to back up her and the Dixie Chicks at the Country Music Awards in 2016.

Great Minds Think Alike: Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, outfit Yam Yam opens the show with a distinct concoction of jazz, funk and soul, with a little jam band exploration thrown into the mix. While the 2021 album Double Dippin' is a solid place to start, the band's live album recorded at last year's Summer Camp Music Festival perfectly captures Yam Yam's tendency to push boundaries.

—Joseph Hess

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

-Arkansauce: w/ Bella's Bartok 8 p.m., $15-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Back Pocket: 7:30 p.m., $17. Jazz St. Louis, 3536 Washington Ave, St. Louis, (314) 571-6000.-Celebrating Billy Joel: 8 p.m., $39.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Clerks III: The Convenience Tour: 7 p.m., $37-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Complete Black Sabbath Experience: 7:30 p.m., $27.50. Wildey Theatre, 254 N. Main St., Edwardsville, 618-692-7538.-Ghost Stories, Ghouls, and Guitars: A Halloween Concert: 5:30 p.m., free. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599.-The Goldenrods: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Hunter: 3 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Jim Stevens & The Vibe: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Kasimu-tet: 8 p.m., $15/$20. Joe's Cafe Gallery, 6010 Kingsbury Ave., St. Louis, 314-862-2541.-Rachel Bobbitt: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-River Kittens: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Russian Circles: 8 p.m., $22. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Shinyribs: 8 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-The Wilmingtons: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Zap Tura: w/ Lucky Shells, Janet Xmas, Stella 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-5 Star Roscoe: 5 p.m.; Dec. 30, 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Barns Courtney: 8 p.m., $25/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Breathe Carolina: 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.-Emo Halloween: w/ Finding Emo 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Halloween Show: w/ Feverdream, Polterguts, Cavil, Direct Measure 8 p.m., $5. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Héctor Anchondo: 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Ivas John Band: 6 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Jake's Leg Halloween Show: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Metal Masquerade Tribute Spook-tacular: w/ Freak On A Leash, Undertow, Gravitational Constant, Use My 3rd Arm 6:30 p.m., $12/$15. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Moontower: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Rival Sons: 8 p.m., $35-$50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Stephen Kellogg: 8 p.m., $25-$35. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Susan Werner: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Sweetie and the Toothaches: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Torchlight Parade: 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Art Gala Productions- Motion STL 22': 6 p.m., $10. High Low, 3301 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-Brock Walker & Friends: 3 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Colin Rich & The Montage Album Release: w/ Dizzy Del, Chris Grindz, Solid Armada, Kanashii noon, $10. Pop's Blue Moon, 5249 Pattison Ave., St. Louis, 314-776-4200.-Deterioration: w/ Deliriant Nerve, Blackwell, Socket, Goat Coffin 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Freddy Vs. The Halloween Show: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Gene Jackson & Power Play: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Halloween Dance Party: 8 p.m., free. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Hazard To Ya Booty: 10 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Jeremiah Johnson Band: 10 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Kelly Hunt: 8 p.m., $20. O'Connell's Pub, 4652 Shaw Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-6600.-Killer Wails: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-The Late Greats: w/ Bobby Stevens 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry STL, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Local H: w/ Here Comes the Zoo 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Lucero: w/ L.A. Edwards 7 p.m., $30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Ludo: 8 p.m., $35-$100. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Piff the Magic Dragon: w/ Puddles Pity Party 7:30 p.m., $49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-The Rocky Maverick Horror Show II: w/ Steffine Urkell, Sharai “The Highlight Princess," Mrs. Finesse Jess, Matchez Malone, Ready-Made, L.O.E., Tha Misfitclique, 2 Way, YSC, Sean Cashmir, Almighty Rastaking, NoID, DJ Key 8 p.m., $10-$20. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Santini The Great: w/ DJ Sno, Repo Marley, Venny Vicciii, Gudda Gang 8 p.m., $15-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Skamasala: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Voodoo Grateful Dead Halloween: 7:30 p.m., $15/$20. The Lot at The Big Top, 3401 Washington Boulevard, SAINT LOUIS, (314) 549-9990.-The Wilhelms: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Witching Hour Blues: Tribute to Jimi Hendrix: w/ Matt Roland 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Drew Cagle & The Reputation: 7 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Drew Lance: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Genesis Jazz Big Band: 4 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Halloween Brunch Party: w/ Drew Sheafor 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Love Jones “The Band”: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Ludo: 7 p.m., $35-$100. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Over Head Dog: 2-6 p.m., free. Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton, 618-786-3001.-The Queers: w/ Teenage Bottlerocket 8 p.m., $20/$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Teddy Swims: 8 p.m., $26-$125. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Unlikely Candidates: 7 p.m., $18. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-18andCounting: 7:30 p.m., free. Work & Leisure, 3015 Locust Street, Saint Louis, (314) 620-3969.-Crow's Nest Halloween Party: w/ DJ Sex Nintendo 8 p.m., free. The Crow's Nest, 7336 Manchester Road, Maplewood, 314-781-0989.-Echosmith: w/ Phoebe Ryan, Band of Silver 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Halloween at Off Broadway: 7:30 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Jacoby Arts Center's 2nd Annual Halloween Party: w/ Superfun Yeah Yeah Rocketship 6 p.m., $5-$10. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, 618-462-5222.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Spooky Boat Party on the Mississippi: w/ LuSiD, Umami, Saylor 7-11 p.m., $60. Gateway Arch Riverboats, 11 N. 4th St., St. Louis.-Chris Shepherd Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Dayglow: w/ Ritt Momney 8 p.m., $29.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Into It. Over It: w/ Nectar 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Joy Formidable: w/ Cuffed Up 8 p.m., $23. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-KBong & Kohnny Cosmic: 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Starset: 4 p.m., $125. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-The Smashing Pumpkins: w/ Jane's Addiction 6:30 p.m., $46-$147. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Too Many Zooz: w/ Yam Yam 8 p.m., $23. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Total Hell: w/ Bobcat, Hot Corpse 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Wheatus: w/ Fat Tony 7:30 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-IV and the Strange Band: 8 p.m., $18. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Lone Bellow: 8 p.m., $26-$30. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Protomatyr: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-St Louis Wrecking Crew Presents Under Construction: 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Trivium: w/ Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, Khemmis 7 p.m., $38-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Voodoo Allman Brothers Band: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-The Wood Brothers: 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.