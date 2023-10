click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Minneapolis' Citric Dummies will perform at South Broadway Athletic Club Friday as part of the Melbourne on the Mississippi Festival.

Melbourne on the Mississippi Festival w/ Lothario, Alien Nosejob, Felchers, Citric Dummies, Science Man, Cruelster, the Haddonfields, DJ Martin Meyer

5 p.m. Friday, October 6. South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 South Seventh Street. $25. 314-776-4833.

If a critic were tasked with describing what the music of Citric Dummies sounds like, they might be tempted to say something like, "The band takes the reverb-drenched approach of the Spits, all blazing-fast 16th-note beats and tight musicianship, and combines it with the impossibly catchy melodies and irreverent approach of the Dickies, while throwing in some Devo-style weirdness just for good measure." But in so doing, said critic would have revealed himself to be a stupid fat moron, as the Minneapolis three-piece made abundantly clear on opening track "We Don't Care Who We Sound Like" from 2018's The Kids Are Alt-Right. To wit: "People tell us that we sound like the Spits / We don't care / People tell us that we sound like the Dickies / We don't care / People tell us that we sound like Devo / We don't care / People tell us that we sound like shit / We don't care." So rather than make that kind of blunder, we'll just note that since its first release in 2016 the group has been a fount of hysterically entertaining, razor-sharp and precisely executed punk delivered with a no-fucks-to-give attitude and a level of infectiousness that would make a global pandemic jealous. The band's newest offering, Zen and the Arcade of Beating Your Ass, is set for release November 3, and sees the Dummies taking the sound it's long since perfected and claiming it wholly as their own. Meaning that in the future, hack music writers won't need to resort to name-checking other groups — they can just say, "It sounds like Citric Dummies."

It's an Invasion: Citric Dummies is just one of many excellent out-of-town acts performing as part of the Melbourne on the Mississippi Festival — Australian groups Alien Nosejob and Lothario, Kentucky's Felchers, New York's Science Man and Ohio's Cruelster will also be gracing our fine town with their presence. Fans of punk that is more egg than chain will find plenty to enjoy.

click to enlarge ALBUM ART SZA.

8 p.m. Wednesday, October 11. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue. $36.50 to $196.50. 314-621-8811.



It's been years since St. Louis native SZA performed in the town of her birth, and a lot has changed. Most notably, unlike her last appearance in 2017, there is no chance in hell you can expect to see her performing in a venue the size of the Ready Room ever again — she is now a talent that can only be contained within an arena. The Top Dawg Records-affiliated artist is so unparalleled, in fact, that even a relatively long period of silence and record delays — reportedly the result of disagreements with her label — could do nothing to slow her ascent. When

finally dropped in December 2022, some five years after her previous album,

, it landed with a massive thud, earning widespread critical acclaim and debuting at No. 1 on the

200, where it stayed for seven weeks — a feat that hadn't been achieved by an R&B album since Whitney Houston's

in 1987. SZA reportedly wrote more than 100 songs leading up to the album's release, and its wide variety of sounds and spliced genres assure that it will have considerable staying power and replayability in the years to come. It also proved decisively that some things are simply worth the wait.



Though

sees its star clad in a Blues jersey on its cover, St. Louis initially was not one of the cities that was included when news of this latest tour was announced in February. That was rectified with an additional set of dates that were added in April, much to local fans' delight.

Andy Coco's NOLA Funk and R&B Revue: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Broken Social Scene: 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Brook & The Bluff: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Cold Water Creek: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Erin Bode: 8 p.m., $15. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.Happy Landing: 8 p.m., $17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Jeff Chapmann & John Logan: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Mr. Wendell: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Neon and Nicotine Single Release Show: 7:30 p.m., $10-$15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Nick Carter: 7 p.m., $32-$97. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.West End Junction: 7:30 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.20 Watt Tombstone: w/ The Maness Brothers 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Chris Renzema: 7:30 p.m., $25-$65. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Deadwolff: w/ Resistis, Nihilistic Disdain 8 p.m., $10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.Dean Lewis: w/ Sara Kays 8 p.m., $139. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.Dehd: w/ Sarah Grace White 8 p.m., $21. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Fangirl Fantasy: Harry Styles vs One Direction: 8 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Kingdom Brothers: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Melbourne On The Mississippi Festival: w/ Lothario, Alien Nosejob, Felchers, Citric Dummies, Science Man, Cruelster, The Haddonfields, DJ Martin Meyer 5 p.m., $25. South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 S. Seventh St., St. Louis, 314-776-4833.The RetroNerds: w/ Rockin' Rod 7 p.m., $6. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Rodney Crowell: 8 p.m., $35-$75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Scary Pockets: 8 p.m., $22. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Temptations: w/ Four Tops 7:30 p.m., $55-$150. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Alligator Wine: 10 p.m., $11. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Boxcar: 7 p.m., free. Yaqui's on Cherokee, 2728 Cherokee St, St. Louis, 314-400-7712.Brandon Santini Band: 3 p.m., $20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Celebration Day - A Tribute To Led Zeppelin: 7:30 p.m., $25-$30. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.Christian French: 8 p.m., $22. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Diesel Island: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Jake Hill: 7:30 p.m., $27.50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.James Whalen Band: w/ Zach McFadden 7 p.m., $6-$15. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Krooked Kings: 8 p.m., $22.50. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Moon Taxi: w/ The Stews 8 p.m., $25. The Big Top, 3401 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, (314) 533-0367.Nate's Mudpie Hootenanny: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.The Nick Moss Band Ft. Dennis Gruenling: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Petty Grievances Record Release Show: w/ Modern Angst, Kilverez, DJ Diddy Fields 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Silver Bullet STL & Legynds 77: 7 p.m., $7. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.The Tallest Man On Earth: 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Vanilla Beans: w/ Brawsh 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Vince Sala and Dave Black Jazz Duo: 8 p.m., free. Pat Connolly Tavern, 6400 Oakland Ave., St. Louis, 314-647-7287.Walter Parks: 7 p.m., $25-$35. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.The Wonder Years: w/ Anxious, Sweet Pil, Action/Adventure 7 p.m., $32.50-$56. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Alarm Will Sound: 7 p.m., $10-$15. Webster University Community Music School, 535 Garden Ave., Webster Groves, 314-968-5939.The Black Opry Revue: 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.The Deal: noon, free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Emily Wallace: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Ethan Jones: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Lucinda William: 7 p.m., $51-$61. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Playytime: w/ Nick G, T.U.F.T., Lowlands 8 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Rat Bath: w/ Lucky Shells, Inches from Glory 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Three Dog Night: w/ Chris Trapper 7:30 p.m., $49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Andy Coco & Co.: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Gus Dapperton: 8 p.m., $22. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Andrew Dahle: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.The Bishops: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Dry Socket: w/ Blight Future, Prevention, Man With Rope 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Jessie Murph: 8 p.m., $25-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Kevin Gates: 8 p.m., $64.50-$84.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Kevin Gruen: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Flash Back: w/ County Ditch, Drop the Blade 7 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Helmet: 8 p.m., $27.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Jake's Mistakes: w/ Sacrifice the Sacred, Freddy Vs. 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Model/Actriz: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Raye: 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.Sheer Mag & Hotline TNT: 7:30 p.m., $18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.SZA: 8 p.m., $36.50-$196.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Voodoo Neil Young: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.