Ani DiFranco w/ Jess Nolan

Friday, October 7. 8 p.m. $40-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard.

To call Ani DiFranco a modern-day Renaissance woman might sound like hyperbole, but her body of work shows that, if anything, that's more of an understatement. The Grammy Award winner and New York Times best-selling author started off as a teenager busking on the streets of Buffalo, New York, with her guitar teacher and, when it came time to release her own music, started her own label, Righteous Babe Records, at age 19. With the liberal use of "she" in her lyrics, DiFranco was openly bisexual in the '90s when the mainstream was split between romanticizing and demonizing her orientation. Her fame at the time is best illustrated by the August 1997 issue of SPIN magazine where the decorated singer-songwriter appeared on the cover with bushy green hair and a tribal chest tattoo alongside the words "Rock's Most Unlikely Superstar." It's easy to forget that, even after becoming an unwitting face of feminism, DiFranco has been freaky prolific with more than 20 studio albums to her name, including the groundbreaking live record Living in Clip, which just received a 25th anniversary re-release in July. —Joseph Hess

Melt-Banana w/ Radiator Greys, The Mall

Wednesday, October 12. 8 p.m. $20. Blueberry Hill Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard.

Sure, it might seem like an insult to compare a band's music to the sound of a caffeinated squirrel racing across power lines in a heavy thunderstorm, but even longtime fans of Melt-Banana would agree that it's an apt description. The Japanese noise rock outfit has been splicing blast beats into a chimeric blend of genres that include grindcore, punk, experimental and even pop since its start in 1992. Although the band hasn't released a studio album since 2013's Fetch — not to mention the departure of original bassist Rika Hamamoto that same year — singer Yasuko Onuki and guitarist Ichiro Agata carry on the Melt-Banana legacy as a duo that leans heavily into pounding drum machines and synth-heavy backing tracks. The pair has spent most of 2022 celebrating its 30th anniversary as a band with performances at several festivals throughout the world, including a lengthy European tour this past summer. For "re:boot Tour USA," Melt-Banana will travel from coast to coast from late September to mid-November with a rotating cast of opening acts, including support from exciting, like-minded groups in No Age, Ed Schrader's Music Beat, Psychic Graveyard and many others. This night in St. Louis offers two of the very best the river city has to offer in the Mall (recently awarded Best Artist in last week's Best of St. Louis issue) and Radiator Greys, the brainchild of beloved musician, promoter and flier artist Josh Levi.

Last-Minute Change: This event was initially announced for the new Ready Room located at 4140 Manchester (formerly the home of Atomic Cowboy) but was moved to the Blueberry Hill Duck Room only last week. What we're saying is: Don't show up to the Grove looking for your favorite noise rock band from Japan; you'll be very disappointed.—Joseph Hess



: 6-10 p.m., $20-$25. The Broadway Boat Bar, 1424 N Broadway St, St Louis.: w/ Jeremiah M. Carter and Kelby Clark, WHSKYJANETor, Crisis Walk Ins 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.8 p.m., $15/$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.: 5:30 p.m., free. Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-746-4599.: w/ Saxsquatch 8 p.m., $27.50/$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.: w/ Eric Martin, Images of Eden 7 p.m., $40-$60. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.: w/ Sir Sly, Transviolet 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe’s Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young: 7 p.m., $7. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.: 8 p.m., $25-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.: 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.: 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.: A Salute to the King: 7 p.m., $74.99 – $299.00. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.: 5 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.: w/ Fleetwood and Family 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.: w/ Le Ren 8 p.m., $15/$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.: 4:30 p.m.; Oct. 24, 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.: w/ Killboy 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.: 7:30 p.m., $10. Pop’s Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.: w/ Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$149.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO, 14141 Riverport Dr, Maryland Heights.noon; Oct. 15, noon; Oct. 22, noon; Oct. 29, noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.: 7:30 p.m., free. Salem in Ladue United Methodist Church, 1200 S. Lindbergh Blvd., Frontenac, 314-991-0546.: 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.: noon, $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.: w/ Shakey Graves 7:30 p.m. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.: 9 p.m., $10/$12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.: 8 p.m., $41.50-$91.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.: 7 p.m., $45-$95. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.: 7 p.m., $39.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.: 8 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.: w/ Weakened Friends 8 p.m., $20/$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.: 8 p.m., $20/$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.: w/ Cover Letter, Parker & the Canons, Kerplunk 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.: w/ Sarin Reaper, Goat Coffin 8 p.m., $10/$12. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.: 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.: 2 p.m., free. The Little Bar, 6343 Alabama Ave., St. Louis, 314-875-0607.: noon, free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.: w/ Screamer 7:30 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.: 7 p.m., $10-$52. Webster University Community Music School, 535 Garden Ave., Webster Groves, 314-968-5939.8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.: 7 p.m., $26.50-$126.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.: 8 p.m., $39.50-$165. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.: w/ Inner Peace 3 p.m., $17/$20. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.: 8 p.m., $34.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.w/ Barrie 8 p.m., $23. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.: 9 p.m., $5. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.: w/ Shame, Kills Birds 7:30 p.m., $22. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.: 5 p.m.; Oct. 20, 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.: w/ The Wldlfe, good problem 7:30 p.m., $20/$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.: 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.: w/ Buy Her Candy, Violet Fae 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.: w/ NIGHTLY 8 p.m., $30/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.: 7:30 p.m., TBA. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.: 8 p.m., $22-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.: A Tribute to Queen: 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.: w/ Ella Mai, Queen Naija 8 p.m., $66.50-$136.50. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.: w/ The Mall, Radiator Greys 7:30 p.m., $20. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.: w/ Nick Gusman, Jakob Baxter, R Scott Bryan, Leah Osbourne, Hunter Peebles 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.8 p.m., $39-$59.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.: w/ Old Capital Square Dance Club 8 p.m., $12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.