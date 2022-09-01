The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: September 1 to 7

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Indie rock act Snail Mail will perform twice in St. Louis in the next two months, including this weekend at the Pageant.

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!



Snail Mail w/ Momma, Hotline TNT

8 p.m. Saturday, September 3. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $25 to $40. 314-726-6161.

By the time indie rock outfit Snail Mail debuted in 2015, then 15-year-old bandleader Lindsey Jordan already had several years of experience playing on stages both big and small, ranging from restaurants and coffeehouses to punk clubs. The young songwriter's trajectory is so unique that Snail Mail's first show was, in fact, at the Unregistered Nurse Festival in Baltimore, Maryland — an event that featured performances from Screaming Females, Sheer Mag and Priests. In a true rock & roll dream scenario, that event set off a series of record deals and opportunities that, in many ways, culminated with the release of the hit 2021 record Valentine. Sure, "minimalist" is one way to describe Jordan's approach to what at first seems like simple, straightforward songs, but her intentionality and attention to negative space ultimately results in an aesthetic that feels massive and even grandiose. Not everything has gone so smoothly for Jordan, who, shortly after the release of the new album, had to halt all upcoming tours in order to undergo surgery to address polyps found on her vocal chords. But concerts can and have been rescheduled, and following a speedy recovery Snail Mail has had a banner year in 2022, with an appearance on the Tonight Show back in May and a European tour over the summer. Jordan and Co. come to St. Louis as headliners on a string of shows that also feature L.A. indie rockers Momma and Minneapolis hunks Hotline TNT.

Second Verse Same As the First: If this show sells out or you're looking to hit the repeat button, Snail Mail will be back yet again in October, this time as part of a tour that includes Baltimore's Turnstile and JPEGMAFIA.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Milwaukee's Rat Bath will bring its genre-bending sound to the Record Space on Sunday.

Rat Bath w/ Dee Bird, Mold Gold, Horse Magik

6 p.m. Sunday, September 4. The Record Space, 8716 Gravois Road. Donation-based admission. 314-437-2727.

We've all had that classmate or co-worker who plays in a band and, when asked what type of music they play, they respond with, "Oh it doesn't fit into any one genre." It's hard not to roll your eyes — it's a haughty claim for anyone to say that their music exists beyond any known musical boundaries in 2022 — but some bands do actually pull off their grand aspirations of clashing styles. Milwaukee's Rat Bath doesn't so much claim such a status (its Bandcamp clearly states cowpunk and a few other genres), yet the band takes a kaleidoscopic approach, cherry-picking different songs to cover while recklessly mixing a multitude of sounds that make up wholly original compositions. Rat From Hell, released back in February, offers a solid starting point for the band's exploration of alternative country and rockabilly sensibilities, but where Rat Bath really excels is in its theatrical live show, which incorporates horror and more into a lengthy and wide-ranging set of songs. Not only is the group prolific, with a constant stream of recorded music since 2019, but Rat Bath keeps a rigorous tour schedule — this show is its second appearance in St. Louis this year.

Home Base: With an ever-expanding selection of music for sale, including a treasure trove of artists from St. Louis' past and present, the Record Space occasionally operates as a DIY venue with live music. Sure, Affton might not be the first part of town locals think about when record shopping or going out to see a show, but this shop is an island oasis that should definitely be on any music fan's radar.

—Joseph Hess

