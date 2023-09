click to enlarge JEFF FASANO Dead Boys performs at Red Flag this Thursday.

Dead Boys w/ the Yowl, the Uppers

8 p.m. Thursday, September 14. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street. $20. 314-714-8678.

Having split off from proto-punk act Rocket from the Tombs in 1975 before rapidly ratcheting up its outrageous live antics to absurd heights (due primarily to the larger-than-life presence of late vocalist Stiv Bators), Cleveland act the Dead Boys has solid ground from which to call itself one of the originators of hardcore punk. The band's 1977 album Young, Loud and Snotty is considered a classic of the genre, with opening track "Sonic Reducer" having been covered by everyone from Guns N' Roses to Leeway to Overkill to Saves the Day. (Fans of a certain age probably first heard it on one of the Tony Hawk's Underground video games, or perhaps in its sampled form on the Beastie Boys' "An Open Letter to NYC.") While the band only lasted a few years in its original form, hanging it up in 1980 after the release of We Have Come for Your Children, its legacy endures. Dead Boys reformed for a handful of gigs in the '80s, but Bators' sudden death in 1990 due to injuries sustained when he was hit by a French taxi saw the surviving members of the band go their separate ways. Guitarist Cheetah Chrome kept the flame alive in his solo shows over the following decades, and in 2017, he pulled together a new lineup to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Young, Loud and Snotty's release, featuring Oakland's Jake Hout handling vocal duties. That arrangement has stuck, and the reconstituted band has been bringing its classic punk sound to stages across the country ever since — much to the delight of its legions of fans.

All This and More: Opening the show will be the psychedelic garage rock of the Yowl and the Oi!-infused pop rock of the Uppers. Both acts are local and worthy of your support. —Daniel Hill

click to enlarge MARTIN THOMPSON Cheap Trick.

6 p.m. Friday, September 15, and 3 p.m. Saturday, September 16. Bolm-Schuhkraft Park, 1200 North Evergreen Lane, Columbia, Illinois. $30 to $125. 618-719-2333.



Here in St. Louis, we're spoiled when it comes to Cheap Trick. The legendary Rockford, Illinois, power pop act seems to play in the area at least once or twice each summer, and this year is no exception. Many locals know that they can catch the band next month at the Gillioz Theatre in Springfield, but the group is also playing a lesser-known event much closer to St. Louis (and with cheaper tickets) this week in support of Songs4Soldiers, a charity for combat veterans that has raised more than $1.3 million in the past decade. The organization is celebrating its 10th anniversary in a grand way this year: by hosting a benefit concert featuring not just music from Cheap Trick but also Travis Tritt, Tigirlily Gold, Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts and more over the course of two days at Bolm-Schuhkraft City Park in Columbia, Illinois — located just across the river from south county and only a 24-minute drive from the Gateway Arch. And not only is the concert for a good cause, it's also a steal. Just $30 to enter? It's worth that just to see Cheap Trick play "Surrender" alone. (A 45-year-old song that is still so mighty that no less than Pearl Jam covered it in Chicago earlier this month.) You'll also probably get classics such as "Heaven Tonight," "The Flame" and "Dream Police," and Cheap Trick's famous Big Star cover, too. A steal at any price!



Songs4Soldiers takes your modest entry fee and turns it into real, direct support for veterans. So far, the money it has raised from event tickets and donations over the years has supported soldiers by paying for 235 months of rent, 117 utility bills, 38 mortgage payments, two service dogs, and more, according to its website.

—Jaime Lees

