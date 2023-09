click to enlarge FREDRIK BENGTSSON Viagra Boys will open for Queens of the Stone age at Saint Louis Music Park this Saturday.

Viagra Boys w/ Queens of the Stone Age

7 p.m. Saturday, September 23. Saint Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights. $44.50 to $69.50. 314-727-4444.

With its fraught-to-Google name and frontman Sebastian Murphy's tattooed-white-trash stage persona, it could be easy for the casual onlooker to write off Viagra Boys as a juvenile joke of a band — but to do so would be to make a huge mistake. Since getting its start in 2015, the Swedish post-punk act has consistently been a critical darling, weaving elements of new wave and even electronica into its in-your-face rock sound to devastating effect. Last year's Cave World, the followup to 2021's lauded Welfare Jazz, expands on its predecessor's examination of the internal machinations of the dregs of society — a self-deprecating viewpoint inspired by Murphy's own experience as a heavy drug user — by delving more into the world of conspiracy, with a particular fascination with COVID-19 and the misinformation that abounds around the pandemic. Murphy is the only member of the band who was not born in Sweden — he's an American boy from just outside San Francisco who moved to the country when he was 17 — and he wrote the lyrics for the album during COVID-19 lockdowns. His U.S. roots shine through in the material, with the homegrown batshittery of QAnon square in his sights on tracks such as "Creepy Crawlers," which laments, "Can you believe it, lizard people / Oh, they're harvesting our children / My children are growing up with lizard gills / And animal hair." It's a razor-sharp takedown of a nonsensical ideology, and it's just one example of the devastatingly effective satire that makes Viagra Boys one of the best bands around at this particular moment in history.

Lullabies to Paralyze: Technically, Viagra Boys is opening this show, with celebrated Seattle rock act Queens of the Stone Age serving as the headliner. But trust us: You'd be a fool to miss the opener.





click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER Dethklok.

Dethklok w/ Babymetal

7 p.m. Wednesday, September 27. Saint Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights. $45 to $55. 314-727-4444.

It's been nearly a decade since the most popular metal band in the world (and the planet's seventh-largest economy) has graced its fans with new material, but the bigger-than-the-Beatles powerhouse that is Dethklok returned in a large way last month with a new full-length movie and studio album after a protracted period of dormancy. Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is said to be the final chapter of the beloved animated story, and is the followup to The Doomstar Requiem, a 47-minute rock opera released by Adult Swim in 2013 after the cancellation of the original series. Even (or perhaps especially) with the long wait, the film has been well-received by critics and fans alike, with a Daily Beast reviewer dubbing it "the weirdest and wildest music series of all time" and "a sincere ode to the thrilling extremism of metal and a celebration of the idea that music is life." As if a whole-ass movie isn't enough, Metalocalypse creator Brendon Small teamed up once again with the legendary Gene Hoglan for Dethalbum IV, a pummeling set of 11 intricately crafted melodic death metal rippers that serves as the (admittedly fictional) band's fifth album. Small, undoubtedly a musical genius, handled vocals, guitars, bass and keyboards for the record, with Hoglan lending his laser-focused drum chops to the affair — an arrangement that has been in place since the two first teamed up on the original Dethalbum in 2007. But while it's just the two of them in the studio, live shows are another matter, and even Small doesn't have the skills to play four instruments at once. And so, Saint Louis Music Park will host Bryan Beller, Pete Griffin (no relation to the fat dude on Family Guy) and Nili Brosh alongside Small and Hoglan for this week's St. Louis performance. Expect an expertly delivered set of extreme metal from a group of people who take themselves far less seriously than they take their music.

The Other One: Joining Dethklok on this outing is Japan's Babymetal, a group that peddles a brain-bending blend of heavy metal and J-pop that its members are credited with inventing. Kawaii metal may be too ridiculous for most fans of the cvlt and trve, but it will at least be one hell of a spectacle.



THURSDAY 21

Brian Culbertson: 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Brian Curran: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Explosions In The Sky: 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Hillary Fitz: 8 p.m., $15. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

Lonestar: w/ Russo & Co 8 p.m., $37.50. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.

Monophonics: w/ Dos Santos 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Paul Bonn and the Bluesmen: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Peelander-Z: w/ Dog Party 8 p.m., $17. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.

Ronnie Baker Brooks: 8 p.m., $28. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Sarah Borges: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Simply P.A.M.: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Sölicitör: w/ Sarkatha, Chemical Dependency 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Sports Team: 8 p.m., $17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.



FRIDAY 22

75 Dollar Bill: 8 p.m., $10-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.

98°: w/ All-For-One 7 p.m., $46-$135. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.

Bagheera: w/ The Meowzas, Po Mia 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Brad Huffman: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

The Devil Wears Prada: w/ Fit For a King 7 p.m., $49.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

The Dustcovers: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

Grace Basement: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Hard Bop Messengers: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Heartless Bastards: 8 p.m., $25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Heroes of the Kingdom: w/ Lark's Tongue, Dibiase 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

I Got the Varsity Blues: w/ Joe Metzka, Marty D Spikener On Call Band 7 p.m., $25-$35. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.

Ivas John Band: 8 p.m., $20. Gaslight Theater, 358 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis.

Jake Owen: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Kream: 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.

Malinda: 8 p.m., $28. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

Marty Abdullah & the Expressions: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Mest & Authority Zero: 8 p.m., $22. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Royal Blood: 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Sleep Token: 8 p.m., $29.50. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.

The Used: 7 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.



SATURDAY 23

All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Avatar: 7:30 p.m., $35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

The Bedlam Brothers: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Beyond FM Rock Showcase: 7:30 p.m., $8. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.

Brother Francis and the Soultones: 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Cherry & Jerry Ragtime Duo: 10 a.m., free. Webster Groves Garden Cafe, 117 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, 314-475-3490.

Crystal Lady: 8 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

Dear Genre: 4 p.m., free. The Wink! Annex, 4209 Virginia, St. Louis, 314-337-1288.

The Gaslight Anthem: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Hitchcock and the Hitmen: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.

John McVey Band: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Karenocalypse: w/ Mürtaugh 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.

Kirkos Album Release Show: 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Crack Fox, 1114 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-621-6900.

Left To Suffer: w/ Distant 7 p.m., $20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Queens of the Stone Age: w/ Viagra Boys 7 p.m., $44.50-$69.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 2 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Ringo Starr: 8 p.m., $55-$449. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.

Stoker: 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Strange Ranger: w/ Algae Dust, Tyson Armond 8 p.m., $15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Tash Sultana: 8 p.m., $49.50-$75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



SUNDAY 24

Alien Nosejob: w/ Clickbait, Still Animals. Shitstorm 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

All Time Low: 7 p.m., $39.50-$55. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Andy Coco & Co.: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Brother Jefferson: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Carolyn Mason: w/ Uvee Hayes 1 p.m., $25. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.

Community Gospel Choir New Member Night: 6 p.m., free. Second Baptist Church, 9030 Clayton, St. Louis, 314-991-3424.

Devon Cahill: 1 p.m., free. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.

The Disco Biscuits: 8 p.m., $35. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Kevin Buckley: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.

Kevin Gruen: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Nico Play: w/ Enemy Airship, Kitz Row 7 p.m., $12-$15. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.



MONDAY 25

Asking Alexandria & The Hu: 6:30 p.m., $44.50-$69.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Avenged Sevenfold: w/ Falling In Reverse 7 p.m., $35-$129.95. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.

Half Alive: 7:30 p.m., $32.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.

Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

ZZ Ward: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



TUESDAY 26

311: w/ Awolnation, Blame My Youth 7 p.m., $49.50-$89.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.

Cree Rider: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Electric Six: w/ The Surfrajettes 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Ethan Jones: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Eve Seltzer and Ben Wood: 7 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Margaret & Friends: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Naked Mike: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Squeeze / Psychedelic Furs: 7:30 p.m., $40-$100. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.

Ty Dolla $ign: 8 p.m., $37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.



WEDNESDAY 27

Anita Jackson + Joanna Serenko + Emily Wallace + Dave Grelle: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.

Dethklok and Babymetal: 7 p.m., $45-$65. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.

Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.

Essenger & Puppet: w/ Young Medicine 8 p.m., $17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.

John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

John R. Miller: 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.

Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.

Molten Bone II Cassette Release Show: w/ Loredo Venus, NNN Cook 8 p.m., $5. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.

Paul Cauthen: w/ Colby Acuff 8 p.m., $30. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.

Terror Reid: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.

Voodoo Jimi Hendrix: 9 p.m. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.