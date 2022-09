Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!



Ripped Genes w/ Mold Gold, Inches From Glory, Enemy Airship

8 p.m. Thursday, September 22. CBGB, 3163 South Grand Boulevard. $5 to $10. No phone.

While plenty of big names have used the Tascam MK414, a.k.a. the Portastudio, to great effect — half of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska was produced on the then-novel piece of music gear in the early '80s — the beloved four-track tape recorder has enabled smaller artists on a budget to make elaborate and robust recordings outside of the studio. For Columbia, Missouri–based indie band Ripped Genes, the Portastudio feels like a deliberate decision to place the sound on a subtle bed of static with a light blanket of hum hugging the riffs. Or maybe a cassette recorder was just the cheapest option for guitarist Jon Hadusek and his cohorts, and luckily that old tape deck still works. Ripped Genes' 2022 release A Day Late and a Dollar Short offers a raw articulation of the band's often mellow slowcore that was, of course, recorded live to tape with no overdubs. Hadusek's warbling guitar and sinewy vocals float lightly over rhythmic pathways laid by Ben Severns' warm bass tone and drummer Jim Atchley's down-tempo beats. This is the soundtrack for the world's slowest race, where reaching the finish line is the last thing on anyone's mind. That Ripped Genes can carry out a similar, if even more dynamic, approach to live performance is a credit to the band's years spent playing venues like CBGB, where the cramped quarters offer an up-close experience that's comparable to a finely aged bedroom recording project.

Talk About Underrated: If the name Mold Gold looks familiar, that's because singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mere Harrach's project has become a fixture of the south city music scene, especially in the past year. Mold Gold's latest release Creating Is a Highly Personal Transformation and It's Awesome offers an 11-track transformation of Harrach's approach to songcraft, complete with lush and diverse instrumentation.

—Joseph Hess

12 p.m. Saturday, September 24. South Broadway Athletic Club, 2301 South Seventh Street. $20 to $25. 314-776-4833.



After ten years of toe-tapping, boot-stomping, head-bobbing musical debauchery, the Whiskey War Festival is calling it quits — but not before playing host to one final blowout at the South Broadway Athletic Club this weekend. And this year, the Maness Brothers, who've helmed the fest since its inception, have gone all out. Standouts on the stacked lineup include Milwaukee space-rock psychonauts Astral Hand, Kansas City doom-blues duo Freight Train Rabbit Killer, Fort Wayne weed-rock act Left Lane Cruiser and the psychedelic roots country of Urbana, Illinois' Big Daddy Pride and the East Side Five. Rounding out the affair are some of St. Louis' finest bands, including party punks Bassamp & Dano, no-frills rockers Brother Lee & the Leather Jackals and, naturally, a hard-charging set of blues-rock jams by the Maness Brothers themselves. Whiskey War Fest has long been one of St. Louis' most rollicking and fun days of music, and while we're sad to see it go, we're glad it's getting a proper sendoff.



In addition to the 20-plus bands on the bill, Whiskey War Fest will also feature plenty of food, drinks, local vendors and performance art. The festivities kick off at noon and go all day, so make sure to pace yourself.



—Daniel Hill

9 p.m. Sunday, September 25. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway. $10 to $12. 314-328-2309.



St. Louis has Gonerfest, taking place September 22 to 25 in Memphis, to thank for the sudden glut of hip, punk-adjacent shows that might otherwise skip the river city. One of the big standouts this year is Screensaver, a heady synth-heavy post-punk outfit from Melbourne, Australia. Taking inspiration from a genre or group is nothing new, but Screensaver feels like a band plucked out of a specific time period — the late '70s to early '80s, to be specific. Singer Krystal Maynard leads moody discordant verses into heavy hoof-stomping dirges with dark riffs that give off real "surfing in a sewer" vibes. On the group's latest

LP, synths are used by every member of the four-piece band to impart driving melody and textural diversity while leaving just enough negative space for the acoustic elements, namely drums, to provide a naturalistic backbone to the tracks. Screensaver's songs have the kind of nuanced shape that only comes after years of careful erosion and a lot of luck — this is punk that decidedly gives a fuck.



Not to be confused with Ripped Genes, who is also playing in town this week, Freak Genes is just as much of a headliner on this show as Screensaver. The UK-based synth duo will perform the final stop of its United States tour here in St. Louis following an appearance at Gonerfest. If the band's August release

is any indication, prepare yourself for some sordid Devo worship and pummeling electro punk in what's become a holy location for shows of that ilk, the Sinkhole on South Broadway.



—Joseph Hess

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, and Google News.

-Beth Bombara: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Florence Dore: w/ Cave States 8 p.m., $15-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Green/Blue: w/ Punk Lady Apple, Trauma Harness 8 p.m., $7. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Gwenifer Raymond: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Ivan & Alyosha: w/ Evan Bartels 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Larry Fleet: w/ Tyler Booth 8 p.m., $25/$30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Phoenix: 8 p.m., $60-$70. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-String Machine: w/ Orson Wilds 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: 8 p.m., $29.50-$49.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Boogie Chyld: 5:30 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Daniel Romano: 8 p.m., $15/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Die Spitzbuam: 8 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Diesel Island: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Dinosaur Jr.: 8 p.m., $30/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Glenn Tilbrook: 8 p.m., $35-$50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Hot Koolaid: 8:30 p.m., free. ReBar, 4149 S Old Highway 94, Saint Charles, (636) 922-0500.-Judah & the Lion: w/ Smallpools 8 p.m., $38. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Ladama: 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-of Montreal: w/ Locate S,1 8 p.m., $21. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Robert Nelson: 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Rosemary: w/ The Public, The Ricters 7:30 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Vieux Farka Touré: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-The Waterloo German Band: 4 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-The Bolzen Beer Band: 8 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-David Hylla’s Good Time Band: noon, free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-The Deutschmeister Brass Band: 4 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Direct Measure: w/ Primitive Rage, Thotcrime, Ritual Abuse 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Eli Young Band: 7 p.m., TBA. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.-Fair Weather Friends: 6 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Guillermo Gregorio: w/ Damon Smith, Alex Cunningham, Josh Weinstein, Jerome Bryerton 8 p.m., $20. O'Connell's Pub, 4652 Shaw Ave., St. Louis, 314-773-6600.-Holy Fuck: 8 p.m., $18-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Home Remedy: 5:30 p.m., free. Epiphany UCC, 2911 McNair, St. Louis, 314-772-0263.-Horror Section: w/ Starter Jackets 7 p.m., TBA. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.-KennyHoopla: w/ Nothing, Nowhere, Groupthink 8 p.m., $30/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Lady J Huston Show: 7 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Morgan Page: 10 p.m., $15-$400. RYSE Nightclub, One Ameristar Blvd, St. Charles.-Over Head Dog: 3 p.m., free. Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, 300 W. Main St., Grafton, 618-786-3001.-Pointfest 2022: w/ Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Halestorm, the Struts, Sometimes Y, New Years Day, the Warning, Brookroyal, the Ricters noon, $39.95-$129.95. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.-Riverbend Bluegrass: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Robert Nelson: 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Taylor Fest: 8 p.m., $17-$50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Walter Greiner: w/ Lotus Lunabelle 7 p.m., free. Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe, 1976-82 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-925-8087.-The Barflies: 2 p.m., free. Cheers Bar and Grill, 61 National Way Shopping Center, Manchester, (636) 220-8030.-The Bolzen Beer Band: 3 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Drug Church: 8 p.m., $20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Jackyl & Stephen Pearcy: 6:30 p.m., $29.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-The Luka State: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Screensaver: w/ Freak Genes, Maximum Effort, Freon 9 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Videotape: w/ V Formation, Dead Birds Can Fly, Roseshands 8 p.m., $12. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Wurst Bavarian Band: 11 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Apocalyptica: 8 p.m., $35. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Comedy Shipwreck: 8 p.m., free. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Sick Thoughts: 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Andrea Gibson: 8 p.m., $18-$23. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Four Year Strong: w/ Microwave 7:30 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Harbour: w/ America Part Two, Kesley Bou 8 p.m., $13. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-In Flames: w/ Fit for an Autopsy 6:30 p.m., TBA. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-A Wilhelm Scream: 7:30 p.m., $18. The Ready Room, 4140 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.-Agent Orange: w/ Bastard Squad, Fight Back Mountain 8 p.m., $15. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Boat Show Jam Band: 7 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.-Carbon Leaf: 8 p.m., $22.50/$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-This Is Casually Happening: A Comedy Showcase: w/ Scott James, Meredith Hopping, Brandon Taylor, Mollie Amburgey 7 p.m., $15. The Golden Hoosier, 3707 S Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, (314) 354-8044.-Voodoo Yacht Rock: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.