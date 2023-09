click to enlarge VIA TICKETMASTER A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will perform at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie w/ Toosii, Kaliii

8 p.m. Saturday, September 30. Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue. $47.50 to $62.50. 314-621-8811.

Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's rocket-like ascent to the top of the charts isn't exactly surprising, given his effortless flow and the melodic approach of his vocal delivery, but it's still fair to say he benefited substantially from having a few friends in high places. With just one mixtape to his name, 2016's Artist, the singer-songwriter also known as Artist Julius Dubose got a huge co-sign from Drake in that same year when the Canadian rapper brought him on stage to perform a set at Madison Square Garden during the New York stop of Drake's Summer Sixteen Tour. That nod from such a huge artist catapulted the already highly buzzed A Boogie to a whole other level that saw him secure a spot on XXL's 2017 Freshman Class list just before the release of his debut album, which cemented his status as one to watch. Since then A Boogie has gone on to become a superstar in his own right, bumping elbows and collaborating with everyone from Rick Ross to Kodak Black to Nas to Ed Sheeran. A Boogie was even featured prominently on the lead single for the soundtrack to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on the Metro Boomin-produced track "Calling," and his latest album, 2022's Me vs. Myself, debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart and is well on its way to joining his first three albums in their platinum-certified status. In short, it would seem that Drake was onto something lo those many years ago.

Up Next: Opening the show is Georgia rapper Kaliii and North Carolina's Toosii, each buzzworthy and up-and-coming. Will they be the next artists to be launched to superstardom by their status as openers for a larger act? You won't know if you don't go.—Daniel Hill

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Bob Dylan.

8 p.m. Wednesday, October 4. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street. $63.50 to $139. 314-499-7600.



When it came out in the summer of 2020, Bob Dylan's

LP delighted music critics and longtime Dylan-heads, both on its own merits and in the context of being the 39th album from an artist who recorded it in his late 70s. You'd have to be a little bit delusional to say that it's just as good as

or

, but given that those 1960s albums are so canonical that they're used as shorthand for an entire decade of American history, the 2020 record lived up to that legacy by finding a way to add something new and worthwhile to it. If you've never given

a listen, the next time your Spotify shuffles to "Like a Rolling Stone" or "It Ain't Me Babe," instead throw on "Key West (Philosopher Pirate)" or "Murder Most Foul." Are either of the latter two tracks iconic? Of course not. But unlike listening to a Dylan classic for the hundredth or the thousandth time, they might just surprise you. Which is all to say that when Dylan takes the stage in St. Louis this week, we suspect many people in Stifel Theatre will have the most unusual of dispositions for music fans attending a so-called legacy act show: hoping that the man on stage plays plenty of the new stuff.



Many have speculated Dylan's current tour will be the 82-year-old's last. This outing has been dubbed the Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour 2021–2024, a departure from the Never Ending Tour banner beneath which he circled the globe again and again for more than 30 years. The name change, as well as the inclusion of the "2021-2024," have Dylanologists thinking the artist is going to hang it up after next year. Then again, there's also the possibility that he changed the tour's name because the album he named it after is just that good. —Ryan Krull









Bruiser Queen: w/ Crimson Riot 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Carbon Leaf: 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Charles and Nikki Glenn: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.The Hamilton Band: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Hunter: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.J.D. Hughes: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.LA Blues Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Megan Moroney: 8 p.m., $20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Mercury Tree: w/ Subtropolis, Huht 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.120 minutes: 9 p.m., $5. Sky Music Lounge, 930 Kehrs Mill Road, Ballwin, 636-527-6909.Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Bishop Briggs & MisterWives: 7:30 p.m., $37.50-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Brasshaufen Band: 4 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Broadway Rave: 9 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Cold Water Creek: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Cult of Lip: w/ Enemy Airship, Pealds 7 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.The Deutschmeister Brass Band: 8 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Dr. Zhivegas: 5 p.m., $15. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 South Kingshighway Blvd., 2nd Floor, St. Louis, 3143765313.Enemy Airship: w/ the Cult of Lip 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Grey Day Tour 2023: w/ $uicideboy$, Ghostmane, City Morgue, Sematary, Ramirez 6:30 p.m., $26.95-$156.95. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Jackie Bristow: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Jake's Leg: 9:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Norbert Leo Butz: 7:30 p.m., $35. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Russell Dickerson: 8 p.m., $32.50-$59.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Susan Werner: 8 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.Sweetie and the Toothaches: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.Taylor Fest: 9 p.m., $20. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.Tithe: w/ Cataphract, Snort Dagger 8 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Wolves in the Throne Room: w/ Blackbraid, Gaera, Hoaxed 6:55 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Beer Choir STL: 1 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.The Bolzen Beer Band: 8 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie: 8 p.m., $47.50-$62.50. Chaifetz Arena, 1 S. Compton Ave., St. Louis, 314-977-5000.Breakfast In America: A Supertramp Celebration: 8 p.m., $20-$30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Cavves: w/ Mold Gold, No Antics 7:30 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.The Championship with Retro Champ: 7 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Die Spitzbuam: 4 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Dogstar: 8 p.m., $45-$295. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.Gimme Gimme Disco: 9 p.m., $15. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Hip Grease: 10 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Jordan Davis: 7:30 p.m., $43.50-$70.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Kim Vassie Robinson: 7 p.m., $10. Pilgrim Congregational Church, 826 Union Blvd., St. Louis, 314-652-6800.Kirkrock Music Festival: 4 p.m., free. The Kirkwood Park Amphitheatre, 111 S. Geyer, St. Louis, 314-822-5855.Legends of Country Rock: 7 p.m., $45-$105. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.The Maness Brothers: w/ Huskey Burnette & The Comedown 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Matty Mo & the Rockets: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Moon Valley: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.The Pfeffer Trio featuring Debby Lennon: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.Satsang: 8 p.m., $17-$75. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Scoot Teasley: 7:30 p.m., free. Tin Roof St. Louis, 1000 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-240-5400.Skeet Rodgers: 7 p.m., $25-$35. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.St. Louis Mini Fest: w/ Youpeopl, Nick Kitchen, Lost on the Metro, Case 44, Lotus Lunabelle, Chainlink, The Down Bads, Ddare Bionic 5:45 p.m., $20. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Synoptic Frequencies 6: w/ Eli Winter, Ghosts I Have Been, Lex Kosieradzki, Two Hands One Engine 7 p.m., $10. MaTovu, 4200 Blaine Avenue, St. Louis, n/a.Tim & Lisa Albert: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Without M.F. Order: w/ Jesse And The Hogg Brothers, The Muscles, Satan's God 7 p.m., $10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.Atif Aslam: 7:30 p.m., $49-$249. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Black Veil Brides: 7 p.m., $45-$55. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Bro Francis Family Band: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Chat Pile: 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Jesse Jo Stark: 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.John McVey Band: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Patter: w/ Sloopy Mccoy, Scalawag 8 p.m., $10. CBGB, 3163 S. Grand Blvd., St. Louis.Thantifaxath: w/ Sunless, Van Buren 7:30 p.m., $12-$15. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Todrick Hall: 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.The Wurst Bavarian Band: 11 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Blackwell: w/ Furnace Floor, Chemical Dependency 8 p.m., $10. Platypus, 4501 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-359-2293.Colt Ball: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Crowbar: w/ Primitive Man, Bodybox 8 p.m., $25. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Frankie Cosmos: w/ Good Morning 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Duhart Duo: 4 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.The Mars Volta: w/ Teri Gender Bender 8 p.m., $49.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.Miles Miller: 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Naked Mike: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Speedy Ortiz: w/ Stuck, Foyer Red 8 p.m., $16-$18. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.Steve Bauer and Matt Rudolph: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Unearth & Revocation: 7 p.m., $12.50-$49.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Venom Inc.: w/ Satan, Ringworm, 72 Legions 7:30 p.m., $20-$75. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Bob Dylan: 8 p.m., $63.50-$139. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Immaterial Possession: w/ Furthest, The Neck, DJ Shake Uranus 7:30 p.m., $10. Rootwad Park, 1 O'Fallon Street, St. Louis.J. Chambers: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.moe.: 8 p.m., $30. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Vacations & Last Dinosaurs: 7:30 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Voodoo CCR: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.