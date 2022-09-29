The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: September 29 to October 5

click to enlarge CHRISTINA RAMIREZ Conductor Eric Roth leads a hand-picked chamber ensemble in the music of Final Fantasy.

A New World: Music From Final Fantasy

8 p.m. Friday, September 30. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Avenue. $47 to $81. 314-533-9900.

There was a time when an orchestral concert featuring music from a video game was considered to be little more than a novelty, and St. Louisans looking to see such a show would have to travel at least five hours away to a city like Chicago or Nashville to do so. When Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy first debuted at Powell Symphony Hall in 2012, locals were treated to a rare, fan-centric production complete with a large screen depicting scenes from the world-renowned series, along with an in-person appearance by the lead composer on many of the games, Nobuo Uematsu. It's easy to see why Distant Worlds now stands as the world's longest-running video game concert series, and the team at AWR Music have rightfully expanded its repertoire to offer an alternative to the complex and pricey production. A New World: Music From Final Fantasy trades the floating screen, expanded symphony orchestra and choir in exchange for a focused and intimate performance that feels especially fitting given the personal nature of role-playing games. With music director and conductor Eric Roth at the helm, songs dating back to the original 1987 release of the first Final Fantasy on the Nintendo Entertainment System will be rendered in vivid detail by a hand-picked chamber ensemble. This Friday's production is billed as a special 35th anniversary celebration that will also feature the music of series composers Masashi Hamauzu, Naoshi Mizuta, Hitoshi Sakimoto, Yoko Shimomura and Masayoshi Soken for an event that should please casual music fans and avid gamers in equal measure.

A New Legacy: Arnie Roth (father of Eric Roth) is not only the music director of Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy, but the Grammy-award-winning conductor and musician is responsible for some of the earliest large-scale orchestral video game concerts in North America. Now if we could only convince Roth and the team at AWR Music to bring the Final Fantasy VII Remake Orchestra World Tour to St. Louis sometime this decade.

—Joseph Hess





click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE Nakatani Gong Orchestra.

Nakatani Gong Orchestra w/ Tatsuya Nakatani

6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 1. Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue. $10. 314-352-8050.

Percussionist Tatsuya Nakatani typically spends his time doing one of three things: performing solo, collaborating with other experimental musicians or conducting a one-of-a-kind gong orchestra. While his output is too exploratory to be called traditional, the sense of space — or "ma" — that's often felt in the indigenous music of Japan is prevalent in Nakatani's work. In his solo set, Nakatani draws a vast array of textures from a specialized drum set with a variety of tools including his own handmade bows, which he uses to pull the maximum resonance out of massive gongs. Deliberately scattered beats dance with purpose as Nakatani builds and subsequently subverts expectations of imminent vibrations. As leader of the groundbreaking Nakatani Gong Orchestra, he travels from city to city training and conducting a cast of musicians and artists handpicked by a local curator — in this case, Fitz Hartwig and the crew behind the Synoptic Frequencies concert series. Saturday's event takes place inside the sonorous Gethsemane Lutheran Church, an ornate environment that will provide a proper canvas for the aural gradients produced by 17 Chinese wind gongs played by 14 St. Louis-based performers including Syrhea Conaway, Ellen Hilton Cook, Brian Gunderson, Brett Haley, Eric Hall, Ivy Starr Jackson, Amelia-Colette Jones, Matthew Norman, Aaron Owens, Gabe Raines, Simone Sparks, Rylee Short, Aria Thomé and Chelsi Webster.

Record Collection: Nakatani is also a prolific improvisor who works both on stage and in the studio on special projects with artists throughout the world. In July he suddenly dropped a set of four new self-released albums — Kansas City Ship, Quicksand, Moisant Stock Yards and Dagny — which all feature a unique recording location and cast of musicians.

—Joseph Hess

-Boxcar: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Cara Dineen: Bessie to Bjork: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Carbon Leaf: 8 p.m., $22.50. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-The Funky Butt Brass Band: 8 p.m., $15-$20. Joe's Cafe, 6014 Kingsbury Ave, St. Louis.-Jeremy Camp: w/ Katy Nichole 7 p.m., $20-$50. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.-Joe Gatto: 7 p.m., $39.75-$59.75. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Neighbor Lady: 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Nick Maurer: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Nikki Lane: 8 p.m., $20-$30. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Pusha T: 8 p.m., $35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Satsang: w/ Lua Flora 8 p.m., $17/$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Thayne Bradford & Gary Hart: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Tom Jones: 7:30 p.m., $36.50+. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.-7 Bridges : The Ultimate Eagles Experience: 7 p.m., $20-$25. Chesterfield Ampitheater, 631 Veterans Pl Dr,, Chesterfield, (314) 502-5582.-AfroSexyCool: w/ Blvck Spvde, Biko, T Parks 9 p.m., $10. Blank Space, 2847 Cherokee St., St. Louis.-Alligator Wine: 10 p.m., $10. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.Conway the Machine: 8 p.m., $30. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-David Giuntoli: Sinatra, The Man And His Music: 7:30 p.m., $20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Diesel Island: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-DoubleTap STL: 7:30 p.m., free. Steve's Hot Dogs, 3145 South Grand, St. Louis.-Eugene Johnson: 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Fleece: 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Giant's Knife: w/ the Public, With Glee, BFD 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Giveon: w/ Jenevieve, Rimon 8 p.m., $35-$75. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Hitchcock and the Hitmen: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-James Biko's VirtuosoStLouis: 9 p.m., $20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Jazz Festival: Returns, Revisions, Inventions: 5 p.m., free. Washington University-Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, 1 Brookings Drive, University City, 314-935-4523.-Me First And The Gimme Gimmes: w/ Son Rompe Pera , The Black Tones 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Trixie Delight: 8 p.m., free. Westport Social, 910 Westport Plaza Drive, Maryland Heights, 314-548-2876.-Warrant: w/ Winger, Lita Ford 7 p.m., $35-$85. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.-WC Edgar: 6 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Cemetery Gatez: The Pantera Tribute Band: w/ Conquest: Tribute to the Metal Gods 7 p.m., $10. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Christa and the Boomerangs: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Diesel Island: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Dirty Honey: 7:30 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute: 7:30 p.m., $30-$66. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.-Fanetti Music Fest: 1 p.m., free. Fanetti Park, Michigan Ave., St. Louis.-Frankie DoWop & The Thundacats Live: 10 p.m., $20. The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square inside Grandel Theatre, St. Louis, 314-776-9550.-Hot Hands Wonderland: 8 p.m., free. Maggie O'Brien's, 3828 S Lindbergh Blvd, St Louis, 3148427678.-Jeremiah Johnson: 7 p.m., $20. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-Joe Park and the Hot Club of St. Louis: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Justin Jagler & The Evergreens: 6:30 p.m., $10. The Attic Music Bar, 4247 S. Kingshighway, 2nd floor, St. Louis, 314-376-5313.-Keltic Reign: 7:30 p.m., $15. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-KSHE 95's Rock & Roll Fantasy: w/ Celebration Day - A Tribute to Led Zeppelin 6:30 p.m., $25. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-Nakatani Gong Orchestra: 7 p.m., $10. Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue, St Louis, (314) 352-8050.-Rocktoberfest: w/ DJ Makossa 11 a.m., free. Rockwell Beer Company, 1320 S Vandeventer Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1657.-Rodney Carrington: 8 p.m., $29.50-$65. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.-SimplyEsoteric: w/ Enemy Airship. Scarlet Tanager 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Soulard Blues Band: 10 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Terence Blanchard: 8 p.m., $40-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-Victor Wooten: 8 p.m., $25-$55. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Wheeler Walker, Jr.: 8 p.m., $36. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Electric 6: w/ Supersuckers 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Javier Mendoza: 7 p.m., $20-$25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Mister Blackcat: 10 a.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-PorchFest STL: 1 p.m., free. Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council, 6008 Kingsbury, St. Louis, 314-862-5122.-Prince Daddy & The Hyena: w/ Restraining Order 7:30 p.m., $19-$22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Read Southall: w/ Matt Koziol 8 p.m., $20-$25. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus: 3 p.m., $10-$30. Saint Louis Abbey, 500 S. Mason Road, St. Louis, 800-638-1527.-STL Originals Festival: 4 p.m., free. Ritz Park, 3147 S. Grand Blvd, St. Louis.-Violent Femmes: 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-The Black Angels: w/ The Vacant Lots 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Conan Gray: 7:30 p.m., $34.50-$54.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Monday Night Review: w. Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Third Sight Band: 7 p.m., $10. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Attila: 7 p.m., $20. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Chris Shepherd Band: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Foxy Shazam: 8 p.m., TBA. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Goose: 8 p.m., $35-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Illiterate Light: w/ Wildermiss 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Josh Fudge: 8 p.m., $12. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Big Rich McDonough & The Rhythm Renegades: 7 p.m., $15. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.-Jamestown Revival: w/ Robert Ellis 8 p.m., $17.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Jukebox the Ghost: w/ Corook 8 p.m., $25-$28. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Kitchen Dwellers: w/ Daniel Donato 8 p.m., $17-$20. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Margaret & Eric: 7 p.m., free. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Toadies: w/ Reverend Horton Heat, Nashville Pussy 8 p.m., $30/$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Voodoo Phish: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.