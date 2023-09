click to enlarge VIA MUSIC AT THE INTERSECTION Rapper Smino is just one of many artists performing at this weekend's Music at the Intersection festival.



Music at the Intersection

12 p.m. Saturday, September 9, and 12 p.m. Sunday, September 10. Grand Center, North Grand Boulevard and Lindell Boulevard. $99 to $650. 314-533-1884.

St. Louis' finest new music fest makes its triumphant return this weekend. Music at the Intersection, the boutique festival centered on jazz, soul, blues, hip-hop and the varied fusions of those forms, circles back to the starting line of its victory lap following the blowout success of its 2022 edition. That event proved that MATI has legs and saw music fans buzzing in its aftermath, and organizers have decided to follow it up with more of the same. And so once again the Grand Center Arts District will play host to more than 50 musical acts this weekend for a two-day affair highlighting St. Louis' place in American music history through artists both local and international. At the top of the bill are headliners Smino, Masego, Snarky Puppy and Cameo, with such luminaries as Arrested Development, Ravyn Lenae, Keyon Harrold and Pharoahe Monch in the finer print. As always, St. Louis' thriving music community is well-represented, with scene stalwarts including Mai Lee, Sir Eddie C, DJ Alexis Tucci, Eric Donte and Maxi Glamour all slated to appear. If past is prelude, attendees can expect a breezy weekend of end-of-summer fun delivered by a series of performers at the top of their game.

Serious Business: Organizers hope the festival can grow to serve as a mini-SXSW of sorts that can bring St. Louis more attention from the music industry and help to elevate its considerable talent; in keeping, they've attached a free micro-conference element to the festival that takes place in the two days prior to the main event. For more information on that, visit musicattheintersection.org/intersessions.

—Daniel Hill

click to enlarge VIA CLARION CALL PUBLICITY Flogging Molly.

8 p.m. Tuesday, September 12. The Pageant, 6161 Delmer Boulevard. $45 to $60. 314-726-6161.



Head on down to the Pageant this Tuesday for a night of drunken lullabies. Los Angeles' premier Celtic punk band Flogging Molly has been slinging Irish-inflected tunes for nearly 30 years now and is currently midway through a tour in support of its latest record, 2022's

— its first studio album since 2017 and seventh since the band's founding in 1995. Though it may not sound like it from Flogging Molly's characteristically foot-stomping mix of punk and traditional Irish music, the outfit's most recent work presents much of the same morose hopelessness found in many musicians' post-pandemic output. As an example,

's first track, "These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up Stairs," tells the story of an inebriated man wallowing in his loneliness while trying to climb stairs to "an empty room left haunted." Elsewhere on the album is "A Song of Liberty," a jangly, upbeat rocker whose lyrics trace back to the 1916 Easter Rising in Ireland and wind their way through history through both World Wars. It's the kind of track you could easily imagine beer-guzzling regulars belting at an Irish pub, and its release was accompanied with a fundraising effort led by the band to collect money for Ukrainian refugees. It's just the type of protest-anthem activism fans have come to expect from the politically charged and history-obsessed act, and it's a perfect example of why those fans religiously flock to Flogging Molly's shows whenever the band hits town.



LA punk (and occasionally mariachi) act the Bronx and Dallas alt-country group Vandoliers will open the show.

—Monica Obradovic

-Andy Coco's NOLA Funk and R&B Revue: 9 p.m., $12. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Boxcar: 7 p.m., free. Highland Square, 914 Main St., Highland, 618-304-9610.-Brother Francis and the Soultones: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-J.D. Hughes: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Matthew Fowler + Alexa Rose: 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Minor Gold: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: 7:30 p.m., $55.50-$80.50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.-S. Carey: 8 p.m., $22. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Thursday Night Blues Jam: 7 p.m., $5. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis.-10 Years: 8 p.m., $25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Atomic Junkshot: w/ Hazard to Ya Booty 8 p.m., $14-$18. Central Stage, 3524 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.-Australian Pink Floyd: 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$79.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Benefit Show for Ellen Hilton Cook: w/ Luisa Sims and the Sorry Party 7 p.m., donations. Earthbound Beer, 2724 Cherokee Street, St. Louis, 314-769-9576.-Broken Hipsters: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Butch Moore: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Cas Haley: 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-The Conformists: w/ Imelda Marcos, Subtropolis 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-His Lordship: w/ Jimmy Griffin & the Incurables, Maximum Effort 8 p.m., $20. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Honky Tonk Happy Hour: 4 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Jon Bonham & Friends: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Local Lou Benefit Show: w/ Young Animals, Squint, Wise Disguise, Inches From Glory, Interpersonal 7 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Lucky Old Sons: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Roominators: 7 p.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Shanelle Riana: 8 p.m., $25. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Soulard Blues Band: 10 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-All Roostered Up: noon, free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Ben Nordstrom and Steve Neale: 7:30 p.m., $25. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Beyond FM Alternative Showcase: 7:30 p.m., $6. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Boris and Melvins: 8 p.m., $31-$49.50. Red Flag, 3040 Locust Street, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.-Coach: w/ Megadune 8 p.m., $10. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.-Eugene & Company: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Feel: 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-The Gaslight Squares: 7:30 p.m., free. The Frisco Barroom, 8110 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-455-1090.-Guns N' Roses: 6 p.m., $49-$375. Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9600.-Hozier: 8 p.m., $39.50-$89.50. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-Magnificent Mullets of Lonedell: 10 p.m., $11. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Misplaced Religion: 7:30 p.m., $10. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.-Music at the Intersection Day 1: noon, $99-$650. Grand Center, N. Grand Blvd. & Lindell Blvd. 2, St. Louis, 314-533-1884.-Noah Cyrus: 8 p.m., $30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Poppy & PVRIS: 7 p.m., $39-$50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Realms of Death: w/ Sawed Off, Nolia, Mürtaugh 8 p.m., $10. The Sinkhole, 7423 South Broadway, St. Louis, 314-328-2309.-Rock Inc.: 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.-Rockin Rascals: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Sister Hazel: 8 p.m., $25. The Hawthorn, 2225 Washington Avenue, St. Louis.-Summer Sounds: 1 p.m., free. St. Louis Art Fair, Main Stage, Clayton, (314) 863-0278.-The Vertigo Swirl: 7 p.m., free. Spine Indie Bookstore & Cafe, 1976-82 Arsenal St., St. Louis, 314-925-8087.-Austin Jones: 1 p.m., free. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Elsie Parker & the Poor People of Paris: 4 p.m., $15-$20. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Erik Brooks: 8 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Ethan Jones: 2 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Joe Mande: w/ Mike Glazer 7 p.m., $25-$30. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Matt Walterscheid: 1 p.m., free. Friendship Brewing Company, 100 E Pitman Ave, Wentzville, 636-856-9300.-Max & Iggor Cavalera: w/ Exhumed, Incite 7 p.m., $29.50. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Music at the Intersection Day 2: noon, $99-$650. Grand Center, N. Grand Blvd. & Lindell Blvd. 2, St. Louis, 314-533-1884.-Ozark Mountain Daredevils: w/ Pat Liston 7 p.m., $39.50-$89.50. The Factory, 17105 N Outer 40 Rd, Chesterfield, 314-423-8500.-Red: 7:30 p.m., $25-$49.50. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.-Rich McDonough & the Rhythm Renegades: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Sarah Jane and the Blue Notes: 11 a.m., free. Evangeline's, 512 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis, 314-367-3644.-Tiny Cows: 9 p.m., $9. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Cree Rider: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Margo Price: 8 p.m., $27. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Monday Night Review: w/ Tim, Danny and Randy 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Soulard Blues Band: 9 p.m., $8. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Theo Croker: 7:30 p.m., $28-$35. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Andrew Dahle: 9 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Andy Coco & Co.: 5 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Bayside: w/ Hawthorne Heights, Pinkshift 7 p.m., $32. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Eric Clapton: 7:30 p.m., $46.50-$372. Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St. Louis, 314-241-1888.-Flogging Molly: w/ the Bronx, Vandoliers 8 p.m., $45-$60. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Fortunate Youth: 7:30 p.m., $29.50. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.-Naked Mike: 6 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-The Quebe Sisters & the Steel Wheels: 7:30 p.m., $22-$28. City Winery St. Louis, 3730 Foundry Way, Suite 158, St. Louis, 314-678-5060.-Whitmer Thomas: 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.-Drew Lance: 4:30 p.m., free. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.-Janelle Monáe: 8 p.m., $48.50-$88.50. Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.-John McVey Band: 7 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Joy Oladokun: 8 p.m., $26. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.-Lacy Wilder: 7 p.m., $10. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, 314-256-1745.-Margaret & Friends: 3 p.m., $5. Hammerstone's, 2028 S. 9th St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565.-Noah Kahan: 8 p.m., TBA. St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Dr., Maryland Heights, 314-451-2244.-Voodoo Bob Marley: 9 p.m., $14. Broadway Oyster Bar, 736 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-621-8811.