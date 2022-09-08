The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: September 8 to 14

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP Googolplexia is St. Louis' own human a cappella jukebox.

Blueberry Hill's 50th Anniversary Party w/ Googolplexia, Still Animals

7 p.m. Thursday, September 8. Blueberry Hill's Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Boulevard. Free. 314-727-4444.

Blueberry Hill might be a bonafide musical institution in St. Louis in 2022, but the journey to its hallowed status happened slowly over the course of 50 years, and with the support of many local bands and music fans. It's easy to forget that the now multi-level food and concert hub started off with little more than a hot dog machine and an impressive selection of beer for its time. Before live music became a pillar of the business model in the mid-'80s, Blueberry Hill was maybe best known for its Seeburg Jukebox, which saw a rotating selection straight from owner Joe Edwards' massive record collection that, at the time, spanned more than 30,000 pieces of vinyl. Then came the Elvis Room in 1985, which kickstarted Blueberry Hill's first serious foray into live music, culminating with the grand opening of the Duck Room in 1997. What better way to celebrate one of the river city's many musical landmarks than with a huge blowout party hosted by our city's very own human a cappella jukebox Googolplexia, a.k.a. Rob Severson? Sure, a case could be made for shutting down Delmar and plopping a big stage right in the middle of the street, but this event opts for a more humble vibe with wholesome activities such as a photo booth, trivia and a cake and champagne toast. A time capsule from 2012 will be opened and a new one will be constructed — to be opened in 10 years, of course. What we now see as a historic building on one of the region's busiest strips had humble beginnings, and that alone is reason enough to celebrate Blueberry Hill's growth over the years, which has extended to the rest of the Loop.

Locals Only: St. Louis' own Still Animals will provide a live soundtrack to the festivities. If you haven't yet heard of the local DIY rock outfit, start with Mind Water, an excellent tape released at the tail end of 2021 that was recorded at one of the city's best punk venues, the Sinkhole.

—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge VIA THE BAND Wednesday Night Titans.

8 p.m. Saturday, September 10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue. $15 to $20. 314-498-6989.



Have you ever heard a pro wrestler spit into the mic — what those in the biz call a "promo" — and thought there was a tuneful cadence to the words? Legendary jazz fusion drummer Zach Danziger, a lifelong fan of wrestling, has found a way to tap into the flow of speeches from performers such as Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes and "Macho Man" Randy Savage to form the core of some wildly infectious songs. Through the use of MIDI, programming and an elaborate series of drum triggers, Danziger and his bandmate Ted Technical wrap wiry funk riffs around a base of progressive rock filled with blood, sweat and tears. A projector screen works as a third member of the band, showcasing classic pro wrestling footage that bends and warps to the malleable set of songs, making for an elaborate audio-visual display that is addicting to watch as synthesizers beget a kaleidoscope of video effects. The operative term is sensory overload, and the duo behind Wednesday Night Titans really pile on the gimmicks with costumes, loud banter in between songs and even decorations that make the stage itself feel like a wrestling ring. This isn't the type of group to make and sell records — there would likely be a lawsuit waiting on the other side of the ring if they did that — so the live show here is really the best way to experience Danziger's singular vision of nostalgic pro wrestling fusion.



While Wednesday Night Titans is worth the price of admission, the band is technically performing on this show in support of fellow New York group Sungazer. Led by producer and YouTube music theory guru Adam Neely, Sungazer offers a distinct blend of electronic music and acoustic instrumentation, which can be sampled on the duo's incredible 2021 release

.



—Joseph Hess

click to enlarge VIA DESTINY TOURBOOKING Descendents.

8 p.m. Tuesday, September 13. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard. $40 to $45. 314-726-6161.



To say that the Descendents tend to do things at their own pace would be to dramatically understate the point. The legendary punk band has had a habit of going on hiatus for years at a time, due largely to vocalist Milo Aukerman's side hustle as a postdoctoral researcher in the field of molecular biology — it's important to have a diversity of revenue streams when working as a musician, after all — during which the rest of its members keep their chops sharp through the like-minded act All. But it looks like this most recent reformation, the Descendents' fourth, might be the one that finally sticks. After 37 years as the band's frontman and mascot, Aukerman announced upon the release of 2016's

that he'd finally be hanging up his career in science to make music full-time. Lest you are understandably skeptical, the Descendents followed the album up with last year's

LP, marking the shortest passage of time between studio albums since the '80s. Even that record came about on a typically Descendentsian timetable, though, featuring songs written between 1977 and 1980, instrumentals recorded in 2002 and vocals not laid down until 2020. Hey, whatever works.



Brooklyn punk band Surfbort, named by members of Blondie as one of their favorite new acts, and hardcore punk band H20 will open the show — you'd be wise to arrive on time.

—Daniel Hill





