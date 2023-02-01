The Fox Theatre Is Hosting a Blue Man Group Kids' Night Next Week

The Blue Man Group
is a collection of highly-skilled world-class percussion musicians who also have extreme skills when it comes to engaging with an audience. But they’re also just dudes who paint themselves blue and bang on shit, which is why kids totally love them, too.
The group is headed to the Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, fabulousfox.com)
and will be performing from February 9 through February 12. But the Fox is hosting a special Blue Man Group kids’ night
on February 9 at 7:30 p.m. where the wiggly little ones are welcome to come and be amazed by the magic of the blue dudes for free.
That’s right, a kids’ ticket is free with the purchase of an adult ticket for kids’ night. The offer is for kids ages 17 and under, so even your elder munchkins can get in on the fun.
Tickets range between $45 and $75 for a pair of tickets with a kids’ ticket (before service fee). You can’t get these tickets online, though, they’re only available through the Fox Box Office
or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter