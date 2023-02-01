The Fox Theatre Is Hosting a Blue Man Group Kids' Night Next Week

They're giving out a free kids' ticket with purchase of an adult ticket

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 11:43 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Kids love it - @rogersmith / Flickr
@rogersmith / Flickr
Kids love it

The Blue Man Group is a collection of highly-skilled world-class percussion musicians who also have extreme skills when it comes to engaging with an audience. But they’re also just dudes who paint themselves blue and bang on shit, which is why kids totally love them, too.

The group is headed to the Fabulous Fox Theatre (527 North Grand Boulevard, fabulousfox.com) and will be performing from February 9 through February 12. But the Fox is hosting a special Blue Man Group kids’ night on February 9 at 7:30 p.m. where the wiggly little ones are welcome to come and be amazed by the magic of the blue dudes for free.

That’s right, a kids’ ticket is free with the purchase of an adult ticket for kids’ night. The offer is for kids ages 17 and under, so even your elder munchkins can get in on the fun.

Tickets range between $45 and $75 for a pair of tickets with a kids’ ticket (before service fee). You can’t get these tickets online, though, they’re only available through the Fox Box Office or by calling MetroTix at 314-534-1111.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Tori Amos Is Coming to St. Louis' Stifel Theatre

By Jaime Lees

Tori Amos Is Coming to St. Louis' Stifel Theatre

Former MTV VJ Spills Tea About the Early Days at the Iconic Music Channel

By Steve Leftridge

Alan Hunter in his MTV VJ days with his signature feathered hair.

Lil Wayne Bringing His 'Welcome to Tha Carter' Tour to St. Louis This Spring

By Alex Washington

Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Beatle Bob Says His Concert Streak Is Coming to an End After 27-Year Run

By Benjamin Simon

Beetle Bob, wearing sunglasses, a jacket and a button down, points forward.

Digital Issue

February 1, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us