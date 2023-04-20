The HillBenders Found a Rock-Inflected Sound With The Who's Tommy

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo The HillBenders will play the Wildey Theatre on Friday, April 21.

For a long time, the HillBenders was a band in search of an identity. A bluegrass act hailing from Springfield, Missouri, the group wanted to break out of the traditional bluegrass box.

"We were sort of the bastard stepchildren of bluegrass, finding our path," says Jimmy Rea, the band's guitarist and affable spokesman.

Then came a fortuitous meeting that threw the HillBenders firmly outside of those trad-minded roots. In 2015, South by Southwest co-founder Lewis Meyers approached the HillBenders with an unusual challenge: covering the Who's classic rock opera Tommy — the entire double album — rearranged for bluegrass instruments.

The Benders bit, and the concept paid off in more ways than one. The band recorded Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry and made several trips around the country playing the album in full. It also showed the group toward a rock-inflected bluegrass path that draws wide music influences and has won hearts in unexpected places.

"We sort of struggled to get the foothold we wanted in the industry because we were always pushing the boundaries of the music in ways that not everybody understood or was ready for," banjoist Mark Cassidy says.

That path is steeped in the Ozarks, and Rea has a vast knowledge of the area's musical heritage. "You can go back to the old Ozark Jubilee with Red Foley and Speedy West," he says, referring to a 1950s-era country-music TV program out of Springfield, Missouri.

Hippie '70s-country-rock hitmakers the Ozark Mountain Daredevils and, later, eclectic grassicana outfit Big Smith and indie-roots renegades Ha Ha Tonka have kept Springfield on the twang-lovers' map for decades, a lineage that Rea sees the HillBenders as a part of. "We are trying to keep the tradition going," he says.

To that end, Rea and his cousin, bassist Gary Rea, and dobroist Chad "Gravy Boat" Graves had formed the Arkamo Rangers, named after their hometown's proximity to the Missouri/Arkansas border. "I was a jam band and classic rock kid, following Phish around," Rea says. "Gary was a total Deadhead, so the Arkamo Rangers were basically rock guys playing bluegrass instruments."

Then Rea met Cassidy and mandolinist Nolan Lawrence in 2006 at the seminal Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas. A few jam sessions later, Lawrence and Cassidy agreed to relocate to the Ozarks to pursue a full-time career with the newly formed band, renamed the HillBenders, and try to carve out a place within the bluegrass community.

"At first, we skewed pretty close to traditional bluegrass norms, trying to stay within the box of bluegrass, while still trying to make something that was new and unique and to bring in other influences," Lawrence says.

So committed were the young pickers to classic bluegrass traditions that they started off gathering around a single microphone like Ryman-era groups, moving in and out of the circle for vocals and solos. "Eventually we all plugged in individually and got our own microphones," Cassidy says. "It's hard to play clubs with just one microphone, and it freaks a lot of sound guys out."

After a couple of years of hard gigging, the HillBenders hit the bluegrass jackpot in 2009 when they won the illustrious Telluride Bluegrass Festival Band Contest, joining the ranks of past winners such as the Dixie Chicks and Greensky Bluegrass.

"That was transformative for us," Lawrence says. "It was a huge feather in our cap that got us a lot of festivals."

The HillBenders were invited back the following year for a full mainstage set at Telluride Bluegrass, the annual top-of-the-mountain mecca for the world's greatest bluegrass artists. Soon after, the band picked up more contest wins and landed spots at other top fests.

Then came the idea for Tommy, a notion that tapped into the HillBenders' classic-rock-loving past and the group's wide-ranging versatility. After all, each of the HillBenders had been turned on to the Who's music by their parents.

"My mom took me to see Tommy, the musical, at a theater when I was 13 years old," remembers Rea, who went to work on arranging the rock opera's 23 shape-shifting compositions for mandolins, banjos and dobros. "It was a pain in the ass!" he says with a laugh.

Even trickier was recording the album. The band met at the famed Lou Whitney Studio in Springfield with local legend and Morells bassist Lou Whitney, who died shortly before recording started.

Meyers came on board to produce the album, insisting on recording it front to back using analog tape with no digital tools, a first for the HillBenders. But Meyers wasn't going to allow the boys to let him down.

"We only had three days to get it all done," Rea says. "Halfway through the first day after we messed up a couple of times, Lewis was like, 'You guys need to get your fucking shit together right fucking now.' We all stiffened up pretty quick."

They eventually nailed the takes, but just eight months after finishing the album, Lewis tragically passed away from a heart attack.

Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry became the band's third album, and a subsequent tour eventually caught the attention of Pete Townshend himself. "Lewis got a copy to Pete, who loved it," Lawrence says.

Eventually, the HillBenders and the Who met backstage at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, which led to a cancer benefit with Roger Daltrey in 2017 and opening for the Who in St. Louis.

At that St. Louis concert, Townshend took time between songs to gush about the HillBenders.

"You gotta check them out!" Townshend urged, calling the band "astounding" and declaring, "They should win a Grammy! It's that good!"

About to step out for a beer, Rea almost missed Townshend's speech. "I heard him say our name," he says. "So I stopped, and he gave that spiel, and I was like, 'Wow, man, this is incredible.'" Rea adds that Townshend keeps in touch, hoping to work together on a future project. "We are waiting for the stars to align."

After the Tommy project, the HillBenders found themselves morphing into sought-after tribute specialists. Multi-instrumentalist and jam ambassador Keller Williams caught Tommy at DelFest in Maryland and was taken by the alacrity and attitude with which the Benders handled the Who material. When Tom Petty died in 2017, Williams and the HillBenders joined forces to form PettyGrass, a bluegrass tribute to Petty that crisscrossed the country on a 60-show run.

So after conquering the Who and Tom Petty, why not the Grateful Dead? Williams needed a band for that, too: KellerGrass, an endeavor that brought things full circle to the Rea cousins, who are lifelong Deadheads. (KellerGrass will play St. Claire's Pickin' on Picknic Festival in July.) The Who, Petty and Dead shows made the HillBenders regulars of the performing arts center circuit, though the band admits to worrying about being pigeonholed as exclusively a tribute act.

"The next thing you know, that's your schtick," Rea says. "It's marketable. But the good thing is, we always ended the shows with 20 to 45 minutes of our own stuff. People would come up to us afterward and tell us that they loved our original material, and they wouldn't have been there if not for the tribute show."

While the HillBenders have more tribute nights planned, the band is also eager to build on its 2018 self-titled album — its fourth overall, which contains its most expansive set of originals to date — and have turned to the rock-oriented direction of the new singles.

"Every Time I Go Away," a buoyant number with its central dobro/mando hook and Cassidy's cozy lead vocals, is the first HillBenders track to feature a full drum kit, a sound the band loved so much that it added a sixth full-time member, drummer John Anderson.

"Drums have really opened our sound way up," Lawrence says. "It allows Jimmy to play electric guitar, and it's been really cool to explore where we're going to be able to take it. It brings a fullness and rich depth to the music, it gets people dancing, and we are able to cut loose in ways we haven't before." Similarly, drum-abetted singles "Nothing But a Banjo On" and "Try Again" landed last year.

The band is back on the road in 2023, showing off the HillBenders' new direction — but ready to hit all the fan favorites.

"We are really excited about our new stuff, and we think audiences are going to have a great time with it," he says, adding with a smile, "but the Who show is always for sale, if anybody wants it."

The Hillbenders Present WhoGrass!, which covers Tommy but also digs into other parts of the Who songbook, hits the Wildey Theatre (252 North Main Street, Edwardsville, Illinois; 618-307-1750) at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 21. Tickets are $25.