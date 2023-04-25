The Voice Recap: Neil Salsich Finally Gets His Closeup

click to enlarge VIA YOUTUBE Neil Salsich, minus a hat but plus a bolo tie, enchanted NBC viewers last night.

Up until last night,had been giving Neil Salsich short shrift. For his first appearance, the St. Louis musician was given none of the customary contestant backstory. In Salsich’s second appearance, his battle round opponent was a no-show, so the episode aired only a half-minute clip of Salsich on stage. During the first week of the knockout round, we endured two Reba McEntire-heavy hours only to come away Salsich-less.Last night was finally the Salsich performance we have long been waiting for, and at our watch party we were ready with food (chips & Salsich, biscuits with Salsich gravy) and drinks (Neil-quila shots, Neil-gronis).That Neil Salsich! He’s full of surprises, isn’t he? This week, he showed up to rehearsals proudly hatless, so Blake Shelton barely recognized him. Salsich’s song for this round was the Doobie Brothers’ “Takin’ It to the Streets,” written and sung by fellow St. Louis native Michael McDonald. In rehearsals, the coaches —“mega-mentor” McEntire, with a fresh Whoville makeover, and Shelton — told Salsich to ease off his trademark inflatable-tube-man dance moves during the song’s somber first verse, which is like telling McEntire to go easy on her unsettling mongoose-Joker smile.We finally got a bit of biography for Salsich, including an obligatory Arch shot, two stills of Salsich in action with the Mighty Pines, and a majestic sweep across his face as he was in the midst of dreaming about getting that camera out of his face.Last night, Salsich was also able to show off his impressive bolo tie collection, flashing a black-and-silver number for rehearsals and a brown thingamajig for the performance. So thanks, Neil. Now everyone in America thinks St. Louisans wear bolo ties when we want to look fancy. Didn’t matter. I went full Reba and yelled at him through the TV, “Here’s your one chance, Fancy — don’t let me down!”He didn’t. Looking totally almost not bald, Salsich knocked the song on its ass, convulsing to every melodic quaver, pointing at the judges and speed-cycling though expressions like his face had restless leg syndrome. Vocally, he split the difference between a Michael McDonald impression and fifth-gear Neil-isms that made the song his own, ending it with a snappy head turn on the final beat. You can’t coach that.Speaking of coaches, Shelton had to choose between Salsich and Grace West, a young country gal who sang a competent but unremarkable version of Dolly Parton’s “Here You Come Again.” In the season’s most flabbergasting moment, Shelton declared West the winner of the knockout, proving that he doesn’t know shit from Stefani about singing. Don’t mess with the boys ‘round here, you some beach.At that point, Salsich was forced to switch from singer to actor, pretending to be happy for West before walking away at a conspicuously slow pace to give a judge time to press the “Save” button that would keep him alive for the next playoff round.Thankfully, Kelly Clarkson, who is clearly in the grips of an acute Salsich crush, pushed her big red button, thereby adding Salsich to Team Kelly and launching him into the final 20 singers who will compete in next week’s elimination rounds. Hallelujah! Mother’s Day is saved!“I want to hear you sing some Billy Joel!” Clarkson told Salsich post-hug. Sounds like a good idea. But whatever happens with all of this upcoming fame and opportunity, don’t go changing, Neil. We want you just the way you are.