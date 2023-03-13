TLC and Shaggy Announce Summer Tour with St. Louis Stop

With special guests En Vogue and Sean Kingston, it’s about to be a real throwback

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 3:52 pm

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC.
Courtesy photo
Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of TLC.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls, please stick to Maryland Heights because that’s where TLC is playing in June.

TLC and Shaggy announced they’re teaming up for a “TLC & Shaggy: Hot Summer Nights Tour.” The trek will stop in the metro St. Louis area at Riverport the Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre (14141 Riverport Drive, 314-298-9944) on Sunday, Jun 28.

But it’s not just TLC and Shaggy performing their hits like “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Unpretty,” “Creep,” and “It Wasn’t Me” that we’re geeked about.

En Voguge and Sean Kingston are special guests on the tour, making it one big ole 1990s/early 2000s throwback.

Tickets go on sale as soon as tomorrow at 9 a.m. via LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com. VIP Packages are also available which include premium tickets, access to the Takin’ It Back pre-show lounge, exclusive swag bags and more.

There are 10 different presale options, (one through Citi, one through TLC, one through the House of Blues, one through Spotify, etc.) so if you dig into all of the options at the Ticketmaster event page and go searching for some codes, you can probably find a nice deal.

This story originally appeared in the Detroit Metro Times.

