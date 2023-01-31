Tori Amos Is Coming to St. Louis' Stifel Theatre

Tori Amos just announced an American tour, and she’s booked to play the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, 314-499-7600) on Friday, July 14. Ticket prices for the show range from $36.50 through $111.50. (Those prices are before service fees, of course.)
Amos announced the tour with a post online:
“Hey there team,
I’m truly excited to announce that I’ll be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan! We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road.
hugs, t”
Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, February 3, but there are presale tickets available tomorrow through the Live Nation presale and the venue presale.
Visit Ticketmaster.com for more information.
UPDATE: The Live Nation presale password is CHORUS
