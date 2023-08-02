RFT Pig & Whiskey This Weekend - July 28th - 30th

Tribute to Beatle Bob Will Be Held at Ballpark Village

The Schwag will celebrate the mop-topped, concert-loving legend

By on Wed, Aug 2, 2023 at 7:49 am

Beatle Bob vibing with the music.
Todd Owyoung
Beatle Bob vibing with the music.

Music superfan and St. Louis eccentric Robert Matonis, better known as Beatle Bob, passed away on July 26 from Lou Gehrig's disease. Matonis was famous around St. Louis for regularly appearing at concerts where he would bop along to the beat of his own drummer, occasionally elbowing people in the face. He boasted that he attended concerts every night for 27 years — a streak of 9,439 days (minus the pandemic).

And even though it could be hard to stand next to him, Beatle Bob was undoubtedly a St. Louis icon, a familiar fixture of the St. Louis music scene. He became such a local personage that bands would sometimes give him a shout out or even invite him up on stage when they came through St. Louis.

To celebrate the man and his iconic contributions to St. Louis, The Schwag, a Grateful Dead cover band, is performing a free concert and tribute show next week. The event is still coming together, but members of Liverpool Legends will also be featured, and there will be special event T-shirts for sale.

Proceeds from the T-shirt sales will benefit Matonis' family and possibly a music-related charity.

The Beatle Bob Memorial Event is Monday, August 7, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Ballpark Village (601 Clark Street, 314-797-7530).  It is free to attend this all-ages show.

