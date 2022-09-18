VIDEO: Post Malone Falls Into Hole in Stage at St. Louis Concert

Post Malone beefed it hard last night at this show in St. Louis at Enterprise Center.
The beloved rapper was in the middle of giving the crowd an energetic performance when he misstepped and fell down an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show.
Posty went down hard and it was clear immediately that this wasn’t going to be an injury that he could easily brush off. Some medics at the show were quick to rush to his assistance and he was removed from the stage while the audience waited and wondered if the show would go on.
He returned to the stage after about 15 minutes and finished the (likely abbreviated) show while holding his ribs.
Rolling Stone reports that the St. Louis show “featured 17 songs, a handful less than the 22 tracks he’s been averaging during his Twelve Carat Tour.”
Update on Post: pic.twitter.com/20pJkI1br4— Xavier (@xaviierw0lf) September 18, 2022
“St. Louis, I’m so fucking sorry I ruined the show tonight, ladies and gentleman,” Stereogum quotes as saying when he returned to the stage. “I promise next time I come around, I won’t fucking wreck y’alls night, I’m sorry for that. That being said, fuck… That being said, I want to thank you for your patience and I’m sorry.”
“There was a bigass hole in the middle of the stage that I busted my ass on,” he continued. “I want to say thank you to everybody for hanging in there and thank you to everybody for… I got the best fucking fans in the world.”
As of now, Post Malone is still scheduled to continue his tour tonight in Columbus, Ohio.
UPDATE 1:24pm: Post Malone shared a video on Twitter saying he "got his ass kicked by himself" but that he's on pain meds and doing fine. He also promises a two-hour show the next time he's in St. Louis to make up for what happened last night.
Post Malone made a few more die hard fans when he fell through a hole in the stage cracking 3 ribs. Fans said he came back out on stage after 10 minutes saying he was sorry & hurting so bad he was crying, then someone gave him a beer and he finished the concert.#PostMalone pic.twitter.com/eFZBn8TffU— ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) September 18, 2022
love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM— Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022