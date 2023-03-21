VIDEO: St. Louis Rocker Releases Doc of Near-Lost Record Release Show

John Henry's documentary has never been seen by the public and makes its debut here at the RFT

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 2:37 pm

click to enlarge John Henry on stage.
Tim Gebauer
John Henry on stage.

In 2020, St. Louis roots rocker John Henry released an album, Out at Sea, just as the pandemic hit. 

After a series of delays, Henry was determined to find a way to play an album-release concert mid-pandemic. The socially distanced event took place at the Pageant in April 2021, and Henry had cameras rolling throughout the process. 

Directed by Blip Blap Video’s Brian McClelland, Out at Sea: Musicians in a Pandemic is a 15-minute documentary film that captures behind-the-scenes and on-stage footage of the concert. Interspersed with interviews with Henry, the film is a snapshot of masked musicians as they first peeked their heads back into live performances.

The documentary has never been seen by the public and makes its debut here at the Riverfront Times.

In the film are snippets of Henry’s band, augmented with a string section and members of the Funky Butt Brass Band, sound checking the Replacements’ “Can’t Hardly Wait,” a clip from opening act the Sleepy Rubies and a full version of the concert’s final song, Out at Sea’s title track. 

Since the concert depicted in the film, Henry has been busy writing new material and will release four singles over the next few months as part of a new EP called Grown Up Love. The title track will hit streaming services on Saturday, March 25. 

That same night, Henry and his band (Bottle Rockets guitarist Johnny Horton, El Monstero keyboardist Jake Elking, Summer Magic bassist Kevin Bachmann and Voodoo Players drummer Tony Barbata) will play an album-release show at Blueberry Hill’s Duck Room. The co-billed Riley Holtz & The Lost Cause will likewise be debuting music from Holtz’s upcoming album, Illegal Before Noon

Catch John Henry and Riley Holtz & the Lost Cause at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at  Blueberry Hill’s Duck Room (6504 Delmar, 314.727.4444, blueberryhill.com). Doors are at 7 p.m., and tickets are $15. 

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Leftridge

Steve Leftridge is The Midnight Backslider. Therefore, he is a writer, emcee and musician. He lives in Webster Groves where he teaches high schoolers and lives with his two kids and spouse-equivalent.
