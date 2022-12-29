Way Out Club Treasures to Be Sold in Massive Estate Sale

RFT file photo
Rest in peace, old friend
Ever since St. Louis’ famed Way Out Club announced its closure last summer
, music fans have wondered what would happen to all of the treasures it contained. Now we finally have an answer.
The eclectic collection of bits and bobs that gave the Way Out Club its lived-in, homey vibe will soon be up for grabs to the public through an estate sale. Hosted by local vintage dealers MoModerne, the sale will be a liquidation of not just the bar area, but of whatever fantastic junk might be hiding in the basement as well.
Way Out Club owners Sherri Lucas and Bob Putnam were known for their wide- ranging tastes and retro aesthetic, so buyers will find all sorts of wild things at this sale, including a shark’s head, vintage clocks, posters, neon signs and barware. If you’re lucky, maybe you’ll even score the vintage lamp by the club's resident cat Angus used to warm his ears.
The Way Out Club gave decades of support of St. Louis and its music scene, so expect this sale to be overrun by the club’s many fans. Make sure to get there early if you have your eye on a particular vintage television or framed retro nudie art.
MoModerne says the sale will be “packed
” and that they plan to announce the specifics of the sale and release additional photos of the available goods later this week. We’ll let you know when we have details.
