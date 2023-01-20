Welcome a New RFT Music Critic: Steve Leftridge

If you've been thumbing to the back of the RFT's print edition or following the music section online, you've probably noticed a trend over the last few months: lots of stories by a Steve Leftridge.
But who is this Leftridge anyway?
Well, he's a Webster Groves High School teacher of literature, composition and film studies and co-founder of its annual All Write Festival. He's a writer who has penned stories for PopMatters, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, No Depression and many more. Nashville born but raised in southwest Missouri, Leftridge grew up with a father who was a country music entertainer. Leftridge senior wrote songs for Lester Flatt and Johnny Paycheck and hosted the Baldknobbers show in Branson. So the junior Leftridge comes by his love for music honestly.
He's a singer, a guitarist, a father to two. He's a lover of concerts and tennis.
We're proud to announce that he's also now officially a RFT new music critic.
So keep your eyes out for even more Leftridge stories in the coming weeks (and, hopefully, years). And send him your tips and ideas at [email protected]
Check out Leftridge's RFT stories:
