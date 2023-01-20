Welcome a New RFT Music Critic: Steve Leftridge

Get ready for even more coverage of the St. Louis music scene

By on Fri, Jan 20, 2023 at 11:16 am

click to enlarge El Monstero.
KENNY BAHR
Read Steve Leftridge's piece about El Monstero.

If you've been thumbing to the back of the RFT's print edition or following the music section online, you've probably noticed a trend over the last few months: lots of stories by a Steve Leftridge.
click to enlarge Steve Leftridge
Courtesy photo
Steve Leftridge.


But who is this Leftridge anyway?

Well, he's a Webster Groves High School teacher of literature, composition and film studies and co-founder of its annual All Write Festival. He's a writer who has penned stories for PopMatters, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, No Depression and many more. Nashville born but raised in southwest Missouri, Leftridge grew up with a father who was a country music entertainer. Leftridge senior wrote songs for Lester Flatt and Johnny Paycheck and hosted the Baldknobbers show in Branson. So the junior Leftridge comes by his love for music honestly.

He's a singer, a guitarist, a father to two. He's a lover of concerts and tennis.

We're proud to announce that he's also now officially a RFT new music critic.

So keep your eyes out for even more Leftridge stories in the coming weeks (and, hopefully, years). And send him your tips and ideas at [email protected]

Check out Leftridge's RFT stories:
Related
Drew Jameson is the brains behind Jamo Presents, an independent concert promotion and venue management company.

Central Stage Brings Another St. Louis Venue Into the Jamo Presents Empire: The Grand Center space, housed in the same building as KDHX, fills a need for a smaller St. Louis room

Related
Emily Wallace and her band will play the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz later this month.

Boundlessly Talented and Newly Sober, Emily Wallace Is Back on Top: The St. Louis singer-songwriter is charging full speed ahead into 2023

Related
Hillary Fitz and her band are slated to perform at Central Stage on Friday, December 30.

St. Louis' Hillary Fitz Is a Folk-Rock Force To Be Reckoned With: Fitz's stellar songwriting, vibrant vocals and sophisticated folkcraft have made her one of the city's best

Related
Nikki Glaser's standup sets are notorious for open-book descriptions of her life's most intimate details.

A Newly Seinfeld-Approved Nikki Glaser Preps For Her Biggest Show Yet: The St. Louis native will headline a show at Stifel Theatre on New Year's Eve

Related
El Monstero always does it big.

More Than Two Decades in, the El Monstero Experience Is Bigger Than Ever: St. Louis' definitive Pink Floyd tribute act will kick off its annual holiday residency tonight

Related
The members of the Mighty Pines hope that the fest will become a yearly tradition.

St. Louis Roots Act the Mighty Pines Launches Pines Fest This Weekend: The band's inaugural namesake festival will take place this Saturday at the Big Top


About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
Read More about Jessica Rogen
