Weldon Springs Man Selling Badass Kiss Costume, Other Collectibles

For the low price of just $600 you, too, can style yourself like the Spaceman

By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023 at 2:03 pm

click to enlarge That Ace Frehley drip. - COURTESY KERRY O'BRIEN
COURTESY KERRY O'BRIEN
That Ace Frehley drip.

Red alert for all Kiss Army soldiers and wannabe Spacemen: A local Kiss fanatic based in Weldon Springs is unloading his entire collection on Facebook Marketplace, including a pretty bitchin' custom-made Kiss costume.

The seller, Kerry O'Brien of Mr. Make-Believe Kiss Kollectibles, says he's been collecting Kiss merchandise for 45 years, amassing so much stuff that he can't even fit it all in his house and has to keep it in storage. The obsession, he says, started when he was just a boy.

"I've been a Kiss fan since I was seven years old," O'Brien tells the RFT. "My first album was Destroyer. I got it from my seventh birthday. And ever since then I've just been a huge fan."

Now 53, O'Brien has decided it's time to get his goods into the hands of other Kiss aficionados.

"I just need to get rid of it," he says. "I can't take it with me when I die, so I might as well pass it on to somebody else."

With more than 60 listings on Facebook Marketplace, there's surely something to pique the interest of any fan of the storied rock band. In addition to the costume, O'Brien's collection includes such goodies as a replica copy of Paul Stanley's purple cracked mirror Ibanez guitar; a pair of fingerless gloves with the words "KISS ARMY" on the knuckles; gold-foil artwork from the band's Psycho Circus album; a Cat-Man hoodie; and a pair of Gene Simmons dragon slippers.

As for the pièce de résistance, a bespoke costume based on Ace Frehley's Destroyer/Psycho Circus look, O'Brien says he bought it years ago from a seller on eBay before altering it to better fit his frame. He's selling it for for $600; if purchased new, he says, it would cost a "couple grand, easy." According to the listing it'd be best suited for someone with a small to medium build — O'Brien says he is five foot six and weighs less than 150 pounds.

If you, too, fit that bill, O'Brien wagers that the badass 'fit would pay for itself in no time.

"Anybody that did buy it, if they were in a costume contest, you know, depending on what the money was, they can earn that money back real quick," he says.

"I never won one," he then adds. "So that kind of sucks."

Check out the full collection here.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Daniel Hill

Daniel Hill is editor at large for the Riverfront Times and he demands to be taken seriously, despite all evidence to the contrary. Follow him on Twitter at @rftmusic.
Read More about Daniel Hill
Scroll to read more Music News & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Boundlessly Talented and Newly Sober, Emily Wallace Is Back on Top

By Steve Leftridge

Emily Wallace and her band will play the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz later this month.

Way Out Club Treasures to Be Sold in Massive Estate Sale

By Jaime Lees

Rest in peace, old friend

The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: January 5 to 11

By Joseph Hess

Enemy of Magic will perform at the Heavy Anchor on Saturday, January 7.

St. Louis' Hillary Fitz Is a Folk-Rock Force To Be Reckoned With

By Steve Leftridge

Hillary Fitz and her band are slated to perform at Central Stage on Friday, December 30.

Digital Issue

January 4, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us