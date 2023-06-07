Wilco to Play St. Louis This Fall

The legendary alt-rock band is touring behind its latest album, Cruel Country

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 12:06 pm

click to enlarge Wilco
Peter Crosby
Tickets for the Wilco show go on sale this Friday.

Legendary alternative-rock band Wilco has announced an international tour — with a stop in St. Louis. St. Louisans can catch the band in its upcoming show at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street) on October 26 at 7:30 p.m. 

Wilco is touring behind its 12th studio album, Cruel Country, which was called a “magnum opus” by the New York Times, while Pitchfork notes the album “harkens back to Jeff Tweedy’s earliest work.”

Tweedy, Wilco frontman and Belleville, Illinois, native, will headline a solo tour this summer before meeting up with the full band this fall. Tickets for his St. Louis show at the Sheldon Concert Hall (3648 Washington Avenue) on July 18 are sold out, but resale tickets are available online.

For Wilco’s full tour, ticket pre-sale opens today at 10 a.m. with tickets ranging from $40 to $100. General admission sales open Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m., and tickets are $107 to $384.

For more information or to request a song, visit wilcoworld.net/shows/

The tours go as follows:

Wilco Tour Dates:
Thursday, August 10 - Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten
Saturday, August 12 - Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival
Monday, August 14 - St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada
Wednesday, August 16 - Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella
Thursday, August 17 - Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros
Saturday, August 19 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival
Sunday, August 20 - Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival
Tuesday, August 22 - Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini
Thursday, August 24 - San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival
Friday, August 25 - Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival
Sunday, August 27 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg [SOLD OUT]
Monday, August 28 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Wednesday, August 30 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town
Thursday, August 31 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Saturday, September 2 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Sunday, September 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival
Tuesday, September 5 - Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall
Wednesday, September 6 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall+
Friday, September 8 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre + [SOLD OUT]
Saturday, September 9 - Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +
Monday, Sept. 25 - Wichita, KS @ Wave *
Tuesday, September 26 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
Thursday, September 28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
Friday, September 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *
Sunday, October 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *
Tuesday, October 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *
Wednesday, October 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Thursday, October 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Friday, October 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *
Sunday, October 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels &amp; Renegades Festival
Wednesday, October 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *
Friday, October 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *
Saturday, October 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
Monday, October 16 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *
Tuesday, October 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
Wednesday, October 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^
Friday, October 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^
Sunday, October 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
Monday, October 23 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^
Wednesday, October 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^
Thursday, October 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^
Friday, October 27 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
Saturday, Dec. 2 - Wednesday, Dec. 6 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)
+ w/ Anna Miekie
* w/ My Brightest Diamond
^ w/ Nina Nastasia

Jeff Tweedy Solo Tour Dates:
Monday, June 19 - South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing*
Wednesday, June 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Friday, June 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Saturday, June 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made * [SOLD OUT]
Sunday, June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Tuesday, June 27 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *
Wednesday, June 28 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis * [SOLD OUT]
Tuesday, July 18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall* [SOLD OUT]
Wednesday, July 19 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre *
Friday, July 21 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *
Saturday, July 22 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *
Sunday, July 23 - Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *
Tuesday, July 25 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *
Wednesday, July 26 - Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *
Friday, July 28 - Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival
Saturday, July 29 - Vernon, BC - Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre ^
* w/ Le Ren
^ w/ Scott McCaughey

Related
Seal Delivered Sensual Charisma at St. Louis Show

Seal Delivered Sensual Charisma at St. Louis Show: The British singer-songwriter alternated between classic hits and stories of personal growth

Related
Last year's Pig & Whiskey festival brought thousands of people to Maplewood.

Pig & Whiskey Returns With Murphy Lee, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Grace Potter: The free festival will again take place at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood

Related
Mattie Schell is a fixture in the St. Louis music scene.

Mattie Schell Embarks on a Solo Record After River Kittens Split: The St. Louis musician's first single from And So It Goes is out now

About The Author

Scout Hudson

Scout Hudson is a summer intern at the Riverfront Times and a sophomore at the University of Missouri—Columbia.
