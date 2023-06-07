Wilco to Play St. Louis This Fall

click to enlarge Peter Crosby Tickets for the Wilco show go on sale this Friday.

Legendary alternative-rock band Wilco has announced an international tour — with a stop in St. Louis. St. Louisans can catch the band in its upcoming show at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street) on October 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Wilco is touring behind its 12th studio album, Cruel Country, which was called a “magnum opus” by the New York Times, while Pitchfork notes the album “harkens back to Jeff Tweedy’s earliest work.”

Tweedy, Wilco frontman and Belleville, Illinois, native, will headline a solo tour this summer before meeting up with the full band this fall. Tickets for his St. Louis show at the Sheldon Concert Hall (3648 Washington Avenue) on July 18 are sold out, but resale tickets are available online.

For Wilco’s full tour, ticket pre-sale opens today at 10 a.m. with tickets ranging from $40 to $100. General admission sales open Friday, June 9, at 10 a.m., and tickets are $107 to $384.

For more information or to request a song, visit wilcoworld.net/shows/

The tours go as follows:

Wilco Tour Dates:

Thursday, August 10 - Cochran, BE @ Lokerse feesten

Saturday, August 12 - Aranda de Duero, ES @ Sonorama Festival

Monday, August 14 - St. Feliu de Guíxols, ES @ Festival Porta Ferrada

Wednesday, August 16 - Marbella, ES @ Starlite Marbella

Thursday, August 17 - Alicante, ES @ Plaza de Toros

Saturday, August 19 - Portugal, ES @ Paredes de Coura Festival

Sunday, August 20 - Vigo, ES @ Espazos Festival

Tuesday, August 22 - Ramonville St. Agne, FR @ Le Bikini

Thursday, August 24 - San Mauro Pascoli, IT @ Acieloaperto Festival

Friday, August 25 - Turin, IT @ TOdays Festival

Sunday, August 27 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg [SOLD OUT]

Monday, August 28 - Utecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Wednesday, August 30 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town

Thursday, August 31 - Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Saturday, September 2 - Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Sunday, September 3 - Birmingham, UK @ Moseley Folk Festival

Tuesday, September 5 - Manchester, UK @ The Bridgewater Hall

Wednesday, September 6 - Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall+

Friday, September 8 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre + [SOLD OUT]

Saturday, September 9 - Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House +

Monday, Sept. 25 - Wichita, KS @ Wave *

Tuesday, September 26 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

Thursday, September 28 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

Friday, September 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater @ Waterloo Park *

Sunday, October 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium *

Tuesday, October 3 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Scottsdale Civic Center East Bowl Stage *

Wednesday, October 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Thursday, October 5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Friday, October 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel *

Sunday, October 8 - Monterey, CA @ Rebels & Renegades Festival

Wednesday, October 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

Friday, October 13 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre *

Saturday, October 14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Monday, October 16 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

Tuesday, October 17 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Wednesday, October 18 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre ^

Friday, October 20 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater ^

Sunday, October 22 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

Monday, October 23 - Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater ^

Wednesday, October 25 - Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre ^

Thursday, October 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre ^

Friday, October 27 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

Saturday, Dec. 2 - Wednesday, Dec. 6 - Riviera Maya, MX @ Sky Blue Sky (Hard Rock Hotel)

+ w/ Anna Miekie

* w/ My Brightest Diamond

^ w/ Nina Nastasia

Jeff Tweedy Solo Tour Dates:

Monday, June 19 - South Deerfield, MA @ Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing*

Wednesday, June 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Friday, June 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Saturday, June 24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made * [SOLD OUT]

Sunday, June 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Tuesday, June 27 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis *

Wednesday, June 28 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis * [SOLD OUT]

Tuesday, July 18 - St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon Concert Hall* [SOLD OUT]

Wednesday, July 19 - Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre *

Friday, July 21 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *

Saturday, July 22 - Beaver Creek, CO @ Vilar Performing Arts Center *

Sunday, July 23 - Grand Junction, CO @ Avalon Theatre *

Tuesday, July 25 - Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre *

Wednesday, July 26 - Sandpoint, ID @ Panida Theater *

Friday, July 28 - Carnation, WA @ Timber! Festival

Saturday, July 29 - Vernon, BC - Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre ^

* w/ Le Ren

^ w/ Scott McCaughey