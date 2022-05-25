Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

X Ambassadors,Third Eye Blind, '90s House Party Top Fair St. Louis Lineup

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 2:05 pm

click to enlarge Third Eye Blind is slated to headline on Sunday, July 3. - VIA FAIR ST. LOUIS
VIA FAIR ST. LOUIS
Third Eye Blind is slated to headline on Sunday, July 3.

Fair St. Louis is returning in a fashion more akin to the way it was held in pre-pandemic times, with a slate of national acts set to perform across three days to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The party will see performances from pop-rock acts X Ambassadors and Third Eye Blind alongside throwback jams from '90s House Party, featuring Color Me Badd, Montell Jordan, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC. The festivities will take place from July 2 to 4 at Kiener Plaza and Ballpark Village.

The lineup will also include sets from country stars Rodney Atkins and Tyler Farr, as well as several local and regional acts. The shows will take place on two outdoor stages. Admission, as always, is free.

It's something of a return to form for the popular festival, which was put on hold in 2020 and celebrated in a more low-key manner in 2021.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 41 years with an incredible lineup of world-class entertainment offering something for everyone,” Tim Meers, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis 2022, says in a statement. “With stages set at Ballpark Village and Kiener Plaza, this year’s Fair will create a music festival atmosphere in downtown St. Louis — with no cost to attend. We invite people of all ages to join us downtown for three packed days at one of the nation’s top Fourth of July celebrations with a grand finale Fireworks Spectacular show against the backdrop of the Arch."

The full schedule including set times is due to be announced within the next couple of weeks. Meanwhile, check out the complete lineup below:

Saturday, July 2:
X Ambassadors
Michael B. Whit
Well Hungarians
Steve Reeb

Sunday, July 3:
Third Eye Blind
Rodney Atkins
Tyler Farr
Fire for Effect
Joran Sutter and The High Road
Dovydas
Wild Air
Yacht Rockers
Leslie Craig Duo

Monday, July 4:
'90s House Party feat. Color Me Badd, Montell Jordan, Coolio, Tone Loc and Young MC
Just in Time
Lisa Ramey
Dovydas
Aftershock
Joe Dirt

Trending

