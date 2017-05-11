Share
Friday, May 12, 2017

Sleepy Kitty Is One of This Year's STL 77

The RFT honors the musical acts we love in St. Louis in 2017

Posted By on Fri, May 12, 2017 at 6:45 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
This year ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​stellar music scene by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 17, the date of our huge annual music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For more information on STL 77, as well as the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

As St. Louis has come to learn, Sleepy Kitty is anything but a yawn. Partners in every way, guitarist Paige Brubeck and drummer Evan Sult (the latter an RFT contributor) have been entertaining the Gateway City (and the country!) with their bright, jangly noise-pop for nearly a decade, and we’re still craving more. With fuzzy notes of grunge, surf and punk tempered by both indie sweetness and angst, Sleepy Kitty’s tunes pack all kinds of emotions within its instrumentation, to say nothing of the duo’s lyrics. Brubeck tackles gender issues, adulthood woes and even what it feels like when your van is stolen. With Cherokee Street serving as the band’s home for both rehearsal and its screenprinting enterprise, we’d wager that Sleepy Kitty will have a lot more autobiographical songs in the years to come. Paws up for that!

Recommended if you like: Sleigh Bells, Belly, Dum Dum Girls, Pavement

Official Website: http://sleepykittymusic.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sleepykittymusic/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sleepykittyband
Bandcamp: https://sleepykitty.bandcamp.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/sleepy-kitty
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAM5wxAwe1Dl1IzlkVXgNuw


