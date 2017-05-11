Sleepy Kitty Is One of This Year's STL 77

click to enlarge Photo via artist Bandcamp

RFTAs St. Louis has come to learn, Sleepy Kitty is anything but a yawn. Partners in every way, guitarist Paige Brubeck and drummer Evan Sult (the latter ancontributor) have been entertaining the Gateway City (and the country!) with their bright, jangly noise-pop for nearly a decade, and we’re still craving more. With fuzzy notes of grunge, surf and punk tempered by both indie sweetness and angst, Sleepy Kitty’s tunes pack all kinds of emotions within its instrumentation, to say nothing of the duo’s lyrics. Brubeck tackles gender issues, adulthood woes and even what it feels like when your van is stolen. With Cherokee Street serving as the band’s home for both rehearsal and its screenprinting enterprise, we’d wager that Sleepy Kitty will have a lot more autobiographical songs in the years to come. Paws up for that!Sleigh Bells, Belly, Dum Dum Girls, Pavement