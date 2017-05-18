Brian Owens Is One of This Year's STL 77

This year the
Photo by Jarred Gastreich
The type of soul that Ferguson native Brian Owens channels in his music has a clear and undeniable source — Owens’ background is in gospel, and he proudly holds that tradition and faith as his musical core. But what makes Owens such a rare talent is the mutability and spread of his soul tradition; he regularly performs tribute shows to both Johnny Cash and Marvin Gaye, an odd Venn diagram that somehow makes perfect sense thanks to Owens’ expressive and stirring performances. He’s been busy promoting his own music as well, including last year’s Beautiful Day
EP and this year’s The Soul of Ferguson
, which features guest vocals from fellow Ferguson native Michael McDonald. Their partnership goes beyond their shared hometown: Both vocalists know soul music was a feeling before it was ever a genre.
