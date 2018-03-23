Newly Announced: Ween, G-Eazy, Awolnation, MC Lyte, ZZ Ward and More

PHOTO VIA HOLLYWOOD RECORDS

ZZ Ward will perform at Delmar Hall on Sunday, June 17.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Awolnation: W/ Lovely the Band, Irontom, Wed., June 27, 8 p.m., $29.50-$35. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Bomba Estereo: Mon., Aug. 6, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Boy George & Culture Club: W/ The B-52's, Tom Bailey, Thu., Sept. 6, 8 p.m., $49.50-$129.50. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.The California Honeydrops: W/ Greyhounds, Thu., May 10, 7 p.m., $17-$20. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express: Tue., Aug. 21, 8 p.m., $20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Company of Thieves: Sun., May 13, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Cracker: Sat., June 2, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Craig Wedren: Fri., July 13, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Five Finger Death Punch: W/ Breaking Benjamin, Nothing More, Bad Wolves, Tue., Aug. 7, 7 p.m., $29.50-$99.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.G-Eazy: W/ Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-LO, Murda Beatz, Sun., Aug. 12, 6 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.George Thorogood & the Destroyers: Tue., June 26, 7 p.m., $43-$58. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Kansas: Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $45-$125. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.MC Lyte: W/ Big Daddy Kane, Fri., May 11, 7 p.m., $20-$30. Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Ave, St. Louis, 314-345-9481.Mike Zito CD Release: W/ Jeremiah Johnson Band, Fri., May 11, 7 p.m., $17-$20. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: W/ Rivals, Sat., May 26, 6 p.m., $16-$20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band: Fri., May 18, 7 p.m., $17-$20. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson: Sat., July 14, 6 p.m., $29.50-$125. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Rock Ko Fol: Sat., April 21, 8 p.m., $40. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Ryan Marquez Trio Album Release: Sat., March 31, 7:30 p.m., $12. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Smile Empty Soul: W/ Flaw, Eve To Adam, Talia, Wed., May 30, 6 p.m., $16-$18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Srčani Udar: Sat., May 12, 8 p.m., $30-$35. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Trapt Acoustic Show: W/ Easyfriend, Tue., May 22, 7 p.m., $15-$18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Typhoon: W/ The Fourth Wall, Sat., June 16, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Voodoo Prince: Fri., May 4, 7 p.m., free. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.The Wailers: Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $25-$30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Ween: Sat., June 2, 8 p.m., $50-$70. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.ZZ Ward: Sun., June 17, 8 p.m., $22.50-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.