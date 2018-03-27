Parody Instagram Account Takes on the Idea of Punk Rock Pizza

Come Check Out What Pizza Head has to offer! None of this boring sit around and wait like a sad acoustic loser shit!!! Get your pizza now or we riot!!! #pizza#pizzahead #saintlouis #stl #missouri #advertising #marketing #business #america #punk #punkrock #rock #metal #hardcore #postpunk #posthardcore #attitude #fuck #smashthestate #vegan #cheese #crust
Come to Pizza Head and show us how punk you really are! Ya so what you listened to NOFX in the 90s but have you ever gotten free pizza because you smashed a guitar over your head??!??!?
These are trying times for peddlers of pizza in St. Louis, it would seem. We can only pray that Black Thorn makes it out unscathed.
Sorry to say if your last name is Trump, you will not be admitted to Yaquis... unless you are wearing a silly hat. There will be a 5% charge to your bill total for being a Trump. You must have a silly hat on. Please do not cause trouble. Wear your silly hat and pay your 5% up charge. Tip. Then leave. No questions asked. Thank you. I love this town!
