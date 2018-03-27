Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Parody Instagram Account Takes on the Idea of Punk Rock Pizza

Posted By on Tue, Mar 27, 2018 at 11:21 AM

The eye-popping mural covering the side of Pizza Head. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • The eye-popping mural covering the side of Pizza Head.
Pizza Head (3196 S. Grand Boulevard, 314-266-5400), the south-city punk-rock-themed pizza joint that features a giant mural of a mohawked skeleton surfing a wave of Pabst on a pepperoni slice while firing lightning bolts out of a guitar, is now being ruthlessly mocked by a parody Instagram account.

It started March 21, when an account calling itself "The Real Punk Pizza Head" shared a distorted photo of a pizza with a face and a pierced nose, flipping the double bird while wearing Converse shoes (certified punk!).

"Are y’all ready to rock!!! There’s a new pizza page in town!!! Let’s Smash the state and smash some vegetarian pizzas!!!!" reads the caption, followed by a slew of ironic hashtags (the Rancid and NOFX ones being the most telling): #pizza #pizzahead #punk #rock #metal #hardcore #shreddin #nofx #rancid #beer #pabst #stag #cheesepizza #cheese #vegan #veganpizza #rippin #saintlouis #stl #missouri #newyorkstyle #bigpizza #punkpizza

A second posting that very same day features a woman wearing leather and studs and a guitar, middle finger extended.

"NO RULES! Get half off an order of cheezy garlic bread when you walk into PIZZA HEAD and flip off the person working the counter and say 'Fuck this establishment,'" reads the accompanying text.


Now, to make things clear (since we've heard from some readers who weren't): This is not Pizza Head's Instagram account. It is, in fact, a parody. The joke seems to be on Pizza Head's marketing of itself as a punk rock establishment. As every Real Punk knows, punk is all about smashing the state and rioting and hating capitalism and wearing studded belts and doing Anarchy®, so some purists might argue that using it as an aesthetic choice to peddle your wares — tasty though those wares may be — runs contrary to the lifestyle's core principles.

Or, it's possible that the person running the account is just a complete and unrepentant smartass:



We reached out to Pizza Head's Scott Sandler Friday, but haven't heard back. Presumably he's too busy making New York-style pies to flip the account a New York-style bird.

But the troublemakers who suggest punk is too pure for pizza profit weren't done there. The Real Punk Pizza Head then upped the ante by attacking a similar account — this one associated with Yaqui's on Cherokee Street. And yes, kids, this one too is a parody.

"Yaquis Marketing Volunteer" is, assuredly, run by the same person lampooning Pizza Head. In this case they're mocking Yaquis' owner Francis Rodriguez's anti-Trump politics (he's way into Trump pinatas, donchaknow?), but for some reason every post on the page has something to do with funny hats.

These are trying times for peddlers of pizza in St. Louis, it would seem. We can only pray that Black Thorn makes it out unscathed.

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. ShowcaseSTL Will Feature Guided By Voices, Brooke Candy and 100+ Local Acts Read More

  2. Bunnygrunt celebrates 25 Years with a New Record -- and a Blowout Weekend Read More

  3. Rising St. Louis Star Tonina Saputo Will Not Be Pigeonholed Read More

  4. How Heath Aldrich Became St. Louis' 'Synth Whisperer' Read More

  5. Some St. Louis DIY Comedians Let Us Tag Along for an Out-of-Town Gig Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation