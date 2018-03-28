Newly Announced: Ani DiFranco, Twangfest 22, Nina Nesbitt, Anvil, Zero Boys and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Haley Heynderickx will perform with Ani DiFranco at the Pageant on Saturday, June 9.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.3 Doors Down, Collective Soul: W/ Soul Asylum, Sat., July 21, 7 p.m., $20-$79.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Ani DiFranco: W/ Haley Heynderickx, Sat., June 9, 8 p.m., $35-$40. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Anvil: W/ Shadowside, The Nokturnal, Axeticy, Thu., May 10, 7 p.m., $15-$18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Big Sam's Funky Nation: Fri., Sept. 14, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Blacktop Mojo: W/ Joyous Wolf, Of Limbo, Thu., May 17, 7 p.m., $13-$14. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Blue Dixie: Sat., Aug. 4, 8 p.m., $19.88-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Chris Brown: W/ 6lack, H.E.R., Rich the Kid, Sun., July 29, 6 p.m., $25-$149.99. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Cannabis Corpse: Wed., May 23, 7 p.m., $15. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Cree Fest 2018: W/ Cree Rider Family Band, The Dock Ellis Band, River Kittens, Old Capital, Cara Louise Band, Jenny Roques, The Fighting Side, Nick Gusman, Fred Friction, Les Gruff and the Billy Goat, L.S. XPRSS, Devon Cahill, Old Souls Revival, The Warbuckles, The Native Sons, The Riverside Wanderers, Sat., June 23, noon, $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly: Tue., June 12, 7 p.m., $45-$75. Pop's Nightclub, 401 Monsanto Ave., East St. Louis, 618-274-6720.Everything Everything: W/ Sego, Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., $16-$18. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Foxing: W/ Eric Donte and LePonds, Sat., June 23, 8 p.m., $15-$17. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Griffin House: Sun., June 24, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Hot 104.1 Super Jam 2018: W/ Post Malone, 21 Savage, Remy Ma, SOB X RBE, DJ Luke Nasty, Derez De’Shon, Fri., June 8, 2 p.m., $29.50-$85. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Joseph: Fri., June 29, 8 p.m., $25. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Lee DeWyze: Thu., May 3, 8 p.m., $12-$58. The Monocle, 4510 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-935-7003.Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul: Sun., May 13, 7 p.m., $35-$55. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Matthew Sweet: Sat., July 14, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Members of Little Feat: W/ Fred Tackett, Gabe Ford, Paul Barrere, Sam Clayton, Kenny Gradney,John “Papa” Gros, Ron Holloway, Craig & Patrick Fuller, Falling Fences, The Melissa Neels Band, Sat., Aug. 11, 7 p.m., $44.50-$1000. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Nina Nesbitt: Wed., April 11, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Norma Jean: Redeemer Anniversary Tour: W/ '68, Harvester, Thu., May 24, 6 p.m., $20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.RADolescents: W/ The Hajj, Sat., Aug. 11, 8 p.m., $15-$17. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Real Estate: W/ Habibi, Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., $18-$20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Teddy Breihan & Roger Netherton CD Release Concert: Sat., March 31, 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Focal Point, 2720 Sutton Blvd, St. Louis, 314-560-2778.Tiger Rider Album Release: W/ Sister Wizzard, Bounce House, Fri., June 1, 8 p.m., $4. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Twangfest 22: Nikki Lane: W/ Lillie Mae, Jack Grelle, Fri., June 8, 8 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Twangfest 22: Ray Wylie Hubbard: W/ Luke Winslow-King, Sleepy Rubies, Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Twangfest 22: The Bottle Rockets: W/ Sarah Borges, Eric Ambel, Ryan Koenig, Sat., June 9, 8 p.m., $22. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Twangfest 22: The Cactus Blossoms: W/ John Paul Keith, Wed., June 6, 8 p.m., $18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Zero Boys: Sat., June 30, 8 p.m., $15-$16. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.