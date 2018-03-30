DMX, Locked Up Since STL Airport Chili's Incident, Gets a Year in Prison

In court Wednesday, Simmons' legal team played his 1998 song "Slippin'," a track that relates to the rapper making positive changes in his life. Judge Rakoff responded by saying he believes Simmons is "a good man." He gave him one year, far less than the five-year sentence prosecutors had sought.
Prosecutors allege that DMX avoided paying his taxes for years by channeling his royalty payments through the bank accounts of managers and associates, and by living a largely cash-only lifestyle.
Following his stint in the clink, Simmons is sentenced to three years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay back taxes to the government in the amount of $2.29 million.
