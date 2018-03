DMX, Locked Up Since STL Airport Chili's Incident, Gets a Year in Prison

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

DMX is headed to prison.The rapper, real name Earl Simmons, has been sentenced to a year behind bars by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. Simmons pleaded guilty to tax fraud in November.The sentence marks the final chapter in a story that has, improbably, featured the city of St. Louis on multiple occasions. Simmons, 47, has been sitting in a jail cell since January on account of a viral video of the rapper dispensing shots and biblical wisdom at at St. Louis airport Chili's location following a performance in town. The visit amounted to a violation of the conditions of Simmons' bail — he was reportedly drinking, and not traveling with a drug counselor, as ordered by the court.Prior to that Simmons took a trip to St. Louis without even seeking permission from the court at all , another violation.In court Wednesday, Simmons' legal team played his 1998 song "Slippin'," a track that relates to the rapper making positive changes in his life. Judge Rakoff responded by saying he believes Simmons is "a good man." He gave him one year, far less than the five-year sentence prosecutors had sought.Prosecutors allege that DMX avoided paying his taxes for years by channeling his royalty payments through the bank accounts of managers and associates, and by living a largely cash-only lifestyle.Following his stint in the clink, Simmons is sentenced to three years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay back taxes to the government in the amount of $2.29 million.