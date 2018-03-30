The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, March 30 to April 1

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK

Family Affair will perform at Delmar Hall on Saturday, March 31.

FRIDAY, MARCH 30

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

Still in his mid-twenties, Kendrick Smith has more than made his name as a stalwart jazzman in a stacked river city scene. No stranger to the weekly residency, he has marked Friday nights at Thurman's as a destination for more than just standards and jazz-infused covers. Smith's band offers a bedrock for improvisation, welcoming a revolving cast of players that could drop in on any given night. Anyone could walk right up and sign up for a sit-in, making the prospect of a surprise a damn-near guarantee.Allie Vogler's work as a vocalist might be among the city's most underrated. After all, her voice is most often heard inside the huge three-part harmonies of the River Kittens, a self-proclaimed "raunch folk" outfit that spent the last two years pounding the pavement in St. Louis. Without the backup of her band, Vogler's sweet and down-low songs can be heard in full, unfettered force. Moving in the opposite direction, Le'Ponds' Lisa Houdei fleshes out her taut and haunting songs with a backing band made up of math rockers from Jr. Clooney. Columbia's Burney Sisters bring a charming brand of straight-forward folk to round out the bill.Family Affair seasons hip-hop with pop for a flavorful callback to the genre's Golden Age of the late '80s and early '90s. Mr. Rep and QB sculpt stories on top of tracks in a way that feels so slick, you'd swear the duo is psychically linked. And that makes sense, given that the two are literally identical twins. Although this concert is a fully-featured joint with Family Affair at the top of the bill, the other acts shine just as bright. The Domino Effect stands out with members Steve N. Clair and Cue ColdBlooded, both fresh off solo projects in the last year.NNN Cook is yet another export from one Nathan Cook, the brains behind the noisy Bruxism concert series and the experimental Close/Far cassette label. His own work as a sound artist might be overshadowed by the other hats he wears, yet the project stands at the core of his endeavors. This album is a departure for Cook who, for the sake of careful curation, mostly releases albums through his own imprint. For, he collaborates with the young upstarts in GrownUp Music, a label that is, in its own words, "an entity meant to pave the way for adult contemporary tendencies in St. Louis."Moving Forward In Time might be the name for Ryan Marquez's first record with a piano jazz trio, but it also makes a statement for the young artist, who has cut his own path with very different projects in Fresh Heir and the People's Key. Drummer Steve Davis serves pop-sensible patterns with a fervent layer of percussion both buoyant and poly-rhythmic. The bass comes by way of Ben Wheeler, who glues Marquez's singable lines to dense beats in a seamless fashion, making for a listening experience that can be enjoyed by both casual and diehard fans of the genre.