Newly Announced: Tory Lanez, MC50, Jon Batiste, Day26, Anoushka Shankar and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Ayo & Teo will perform at the Pageant on Sunday, May 27.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.Anoushka Shankar: Thu., March 14, 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Ayo & Teo: Sun., May 27, 7 p.m., $28-$48. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Bone Thugs-n-Harmony: Sun., May 20, 8 p.m., $35-$55. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Brendan Mayer: Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Bruce Cockburn: Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., $40-$45. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Carrie Newcomer and Over the Rhine: Fri., Jan. 25, 8 p.m., $30-$40. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Day26: Wed., May 9, 8 p.m., $20-$40. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony: Sat., Nov. 17, 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Del McCoury Band: Fri., April 26, 8 p.m., $35-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Dianne Reeves: Sat., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $30-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Gillian Welch: Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $38-$40. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Jasmine Turner EP Release: Sun., April 15, 7:30 p.m., $15. The Stage at KDHX, 3524 Washington Ave, St. Louis, 314-925-7543, ext. 815.Joe Bonamassa: Sat., Nov. 10, 8 p.m., $99-$179. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.John Henry Single Release Show: Fri., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Jon Batiste: Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $35-$50. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.Ladysmith Black Mambazo: Sun., Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., $30-$45. The Sheldon, 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-533-9900.MC50: Wed., Sept. 26, 8 p.m., $35-$149. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.Merkules: W/ C The Gray, DJ Scotty Wu, Tue., June 5, 7 p.m., $20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Peter Case: W/ Paul Luc, Thu., April 26, 7:30 p.m., $20. The Stage at KDHX, 3524 Washington Ave, St. Louis, 314-925-7543, ext. 815.SALES: Tue., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $15-$17. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Social Repose: W/ Secret Tree Fort, Tue., July 10, 7 p.m., $15-$20. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Supersuckers: W/ The Wilderness, Tue., June 26, 8 p.m., $16-$18. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Tory Lanez: Tue., June 26, 8 p.m., $35-$40. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Treading Oceans EP Release: W/ Conman Economy, Wolves, But Wiser, Goaltender, A Scarlet Summer, Fri., April 27, 7 p.m., $7-$10. The Firebird, 2706 Olive St., St. Louis, 314-535-0353.Zac Clark: W/ Bob Oxblood, Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.