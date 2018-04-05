Three Shot at Mood Lounge After Open Mic Performer Enrages Audience

click to enlarge
Three people were struck by gunfire late Wednesday night when a melee inside a Downtown West nightclub escalated to a shooting.
The call came in to police at approximately 11:30 p.m. Mood Lounge (2001 Locust Street)
was hosting its weekly open mic competition, "Show Me the Mic," when one of the performers at the event angered a group of audience members.
Local rapper Ronald Walls, who performed at the event, tells the Post-Dispatch
that the person who immediately followed him on stage enraged some members of the crowd with his performance. That group then began hurling tables and chairs.
"Somebody got shoved, they shoved back and the whole place just erupted into a fucking riot," Walls says.
Fox 2 reports
that the group was kicked out of the building. They then went and retrieved guns from their cars and began firing. All of the shooting reportedly occurred outside of the building, but it shattered windows and left Mood's exterior pocked with bullet holes.
Walls, his brother and his wife left the club and took cover behind a car. Walls' wife tells the Post-Dispatch
that she saw six shooters. Fox 2 counted
more than 30 evidence markers on the ground outside the club, typically used to mark the location of bullet casings.
According to police, three people were struck by gunfire and one was transported to a hospital. None of the injuries are reported to be life-threatening. An unknown number of people were injured in the pre-shooting melee as well.
No arrests have yet been made. The investigation is ongoing.
Mood Lounge was also the site of a shooting about a month ago, on March 2. Three people were shot in that incident as well, also left with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have yet been made in that case either.
