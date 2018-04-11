Newly Announced: Alice Cooper, Nipsey Hussle, Kid Rock, the Exploited and More

click to enlarge RONEN GOLDMAN

Cedric Burnside will perform at Old Rock House on Thursday, May 24.

Alice Cooper: Sat., Oct. 20, 8 p.m., $29.75-$179.50. Peabody Opera House, 1400 Market St, St. Louis, 314-499-7600.As Cities Burn: W/ Tigerwine, Angelhead, Mariner, Thu., July 5, 7 p.m., $16-$20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Benighted: Sat., July 28, 8 p.m., $14-$16. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Blackberry Smoke: W/ JJ Grey & Mofro, Sat., Aug. 18, 6 p.m., $25-$69. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.Bones Owens: Thu., May 10, 8 p.m., $10. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Cedric Burnside: Thu., May 24, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Chess Records Tribute: W/ Barbara Carr, Phillip Westmoreland, Miss Molly Simms, Gene Jackson, Sweetie & The Toothaches, Eugene Johnson, Kari Liston, Adam Andrews, Daniel Hamm, Sean Kimble, Fri., April 13, 7 p.m., $7. The Bootleg, 4140 Manchester Ave., St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Counting Crows: W/ Live, Sun., Sept. 9, 6 p.m., TBA. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.David Ramirez: W/ Matt Wright, Tue., June 26, 8 p.m., $16-$19. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Flyover Comedy Festival 2018: Thu., Nov. 8, 7 p.m.; Fri., Nov. 9, 7 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $30. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Get Up Kids: W/ Racquet Club, Ageist, Sat., July 21, 8 p.m., $20-$24. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Goo Goo Dolls: Fri., Oct. 5, 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Ike Reilly: Sat., May 12, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Jamapalooza 13: W/ 3 of 5, Mammoth Piano, Haley Jones, Brother Frances, Bounce House, L.S. XPRSS, TOK, Destination Will & The Modern Cowboys, Armenta, ZenMugen, TigreNolo, Andrew Ryan & The Travelers, Chemical Burns, Fri., April 13, 7 p.m., $13. Livery Company, 3211 Cherokee St., St. Louis, 314-643-8758.Jess Hilarious: Wed., Oct. 24, 7:15 p.m., $35-$45. [edit secondary] Thu., Oct. 25, 7:15 p.m., $35-$45. Helium Comedy Club, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Saint Louis Galleria Mall, Richmond Heights, 314-727-1260.Katie Herzig: Fri., July 6, 8 p.m., $15. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Kid Congo and the Pink Monkey Birds: W/ Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, Tue., Aug. 28, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Kid Rock: W/ Brantley Gilbert, Wheeler Walker Jr., Fri., Sept. 7, 6 p.m., $39.50-$129.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Magic Giant: W/ Tall Heights, Sun., June 3, 8 p.m., $15. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Matisyahu and Stephen Marley: Sun., June 3, 7 p.m., $25-$30. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Nipsey Hussle: W/ Keri Hilson, Sat., April 21, 9 p.m., $65-$100. Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Rd, North St. Louis County, 314-869-9090.Otep: Sun., July 29, 6 p.m., $18-$20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Plain White T's: W/ Ocean Park Standoff, Tue., June 19, 8 p.m., $25-$30. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Rascal Flatts: W/ Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce, Fri., April 13, 7 p.m., $33.75-$98.50. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Ringo Starr: Fri., Sept. 7, 8 p.m., $40-$195. The Fox Theatre, 527 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-1111.T.A.S.K. At Hand Benefit Show: W/ Joe Tillman, Adam Thacker, Chad Wallace, Sat., May 19, 8 p.m., $7. The Heavy Anchor, 5226 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-352-5226.Ted Nugent: Sun., July 22, 7:30 p.m., $45-$55. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.The Exploited: W/ Total Chaos, Ultraman, Sun., Sept. 16, 8 p.m., $25. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.Toad Road Music & Arts Festival: W/ Brother Lee & The Leather Jackals, The Judge, Mother Meat, Backwash, Glued, Topple, The Defeated County, A Leaf In The Street, Ursï, Mr. Magenta, Sat., May 19, 1:30 p.m., $12-$15. Granite City Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Road, Granite City.Wayback Pointfest: W/ 311. the Offspring, the Toadies, Gym Class Heroes, Buckcherry, P.O.D., Lit, Alien Ant Farm, Sponge, Modern Day Zero, Mon., Sept. 3, 1 p.m., $29-$89.75. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, I-70 & Earth City Expwy., Maryland Heights, 314-298-9944.Wayne Hancock and Scott H Biram: Wed., July 18, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.William Clark Green: Fri., July 13, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Wovenhand: Thu., Aug. 30, 8 p.m., $18-$20. Fubar, 3108 Locust St, St. Louis, 314-289-9050.