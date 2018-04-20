Share
Email
Print

Friday, April 20, 2018

Your Complete Guide to Record Store Day in St. Louis 2018

Posted By on Fri, Apr 20, 2018 at 6:49 AM

MICAH USHER
  • MICAH USHER
Record Store Day is now in its eleventh years, marking more than a decade of the hipster holiday that runs in parallel with the undead vinyl industry. Think of it as Christmas, or maybe Black Friday, for both collectors and casuals alike.

St. Louis is undoubtedly a music town, and great record stores come with the territory, so we've compiled a list of local Record Store Day events that just so happen to feature live bands and DJs.

Ahead you will find perks and specials specific to each spot along with the low down on live music. Check this list for Record Store Day exclusives nationwide and prepare to camp out early Saturday morning for the more sought after releases. Happy hunting!

STEVE TRUESDELL
  • STEVE TRUESDELL
Euclid Records
19 North Gore Avenue, Webster Groves
Open at 10 a.m.

Schedule:
12 p.m - the Fade
12:30 p.m. - Miss Molly Simms Band
1 p.m. - Brothers Lazaroff
1:30 p.m. - Summer Magic
2 p.m. - Path of Might
2:30 p.m. - The Steve Lindstrom Problem
3 p.m. - Spacetrucker
3:30 p.m. - School of Rock
4 p.m. - Finn’s Motel
4:30 p.m. - Grace Basement
5 p.m. - Marah
5:30 p.m. - The Vigilettes
6 p.m. - Mathias and the Pirates
7 p.m. - Maness Brothers
8 p.m. - Bruiser Queen

Euclid Records' bash offers a day-long primer on St. Louis music with fifteen local bands tightly booked between noon and 8 p.m. Think of this as an eight-hour work day for local music lovers, except actually arriving on time (for once) nets you RSD exclusives. Those staying for the long haul can soak in local brew from Logboat, 4 Hands and Urban Chestnut while staying sated with food courtesy of Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe Drive-In.

MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
Kismet Creative Center
3409 Iowa Avenue, Cherokee Street
Open at 10 a.m.

Schedule:
1 p.m. - Joann J. Mcneil
2 p.m. - Jessica Cuddy
3 p.m. - Beauty Pageant (Tape Release Show)
4 p.m. - Matthew Decker
5 p.m. - Stonehen
6 p.m. - Aiko Tuschida
7 p.m. - Alex Long
8 p.m. - open jam

Being next door to Yaquis on Cherokee comes with its own benefits: pizza and booze. Yaquis will be offering $2 Busch Beers and $5 slices of pizza to anyone with a Kismet stamp on their hand. That stamp will also get you a dollar off anything at the nearby B-Side. Starting at 8 p.m. Kismet will host an open jam; anyone is free to contribute.
DANIEL HILL
  • DANIEL HILL
Music Record Shop
3224 Locust Street, Midtown
Open at 7 a.m.

Schedule:
7 a.m. - Brothers on Whatever live podcast
9 a.m. - Fletcher Alt 104.9 live broadcast
12 p.m. - Rock, Paper Podcast live podcast

Music Record Shop’s RSD event will split its time between the retail store on the second floor of the .Zack building and its green room, 303, on the third floor. Live podcasts and radio broadcasts will take place throughout the morning. A humongous 1,600-piece rock/metal collection will be on display on the third floor. Beverages will be on hand courtesy of Urban Chestnut and Rebel Yell Whiskey, and the first 25 people in the door will get a goody bag. Attendees can also look forward to a scavenger hunt with special prizes.
AARON DAVIDOFF
  • AARON DAVIDOFF
Planet Score Records
7421 Manchester Road, Maplewood
Open at 10 a.m.

Schedule:
10 a.m. - Derek Montaigne
12 p.m. -  Jeff Hess
2 p.m.  - Rob Levy
4 p.m. - Matt Distelrath
6 p.m. - Dieter Pingel

What this lineup lacks in bands it makes up for with quality DJs from all corners of St. Louis. Free Schlafly Beer will be offered until the stock depletes, but that's sort of the point with RSD. Plan to arrive on time for the freebies and limited releases or face the crushing disappointment of having missed out.

STEVE TRUESDELL
  • STEVE TRUESDELL
Vintage Vinyl 
6610 Delmar Boulevard, University City
Open at 10 a.m.

Schedule:
Live Music:
10:30 a.m. - School of Rock Ballwin
12 p.m. - Daytime Television
1 p.m. - Pono AM
2 p.m. - Old Souls Revival
3 p.m. - Beth Bombara
4 p.m. - The Service
5 p.m. - Turntable Orchestra (Featuring Nappy DJ Needles, DJ Alejan & DJ Crucial)
DJs:
10 a.m. - Andrew Yost
11 a.m. - Jon Gitchoff
12 p.m. - Steve Smith with Audrey Morris of Kid Scientist
1 p.m. - Nick Acquisto
2 p.m. - Jess Luther & Annie McCance
3 p.m. - Guy Favazz
4 p.m. - Jason Gonulsen
5 p.m. - Colin & AJ

For those who like to sleep in or show up fashionably late, Vintage Vinyl plans to disperse its stock of free Schlafly beer throughout the day. Despite being one of the biggest record stores in town, expect to be cramped as the show-going masses flock to see a few of St. Louis' finest.

HARLAN MCCARTHY
  • HARLAN MCCARTHY
Finally, Record Exchange (5320 Hampton Avenue) celebrates Record Store Day with a big three-day sale on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Everything inside the store will be 25 percent off; items on the sidewalk will be a scant $2. There's no live music to be had, but we'd be remiss to omit this long-standing paradise for crate-diggers in St. Louis.

Happy digging!

  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





Jump to comments
Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Andre Cataldo Is a Control Freak by Design Read More

  2. Story of the Year Has Kicked Out Bassist Philip "Moon" Sneed Read More

  3. Hands & Feet's New Kiki Features Stephen Favazza's Most Sprawling Music Yet Read More

  4. Ryan Marquez Returns to His Jazz Roots on Moving Forward in Time Read More

  5. Dracla Reluctantly Granted Us an Interview with a Vampire Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation