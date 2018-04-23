Potomac Accord Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge
Once again in 2018, the RFT recognizes St. Louis' unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.
Fourteen years is a long time — long enough to matriculate through grade school, high school and two years at Junior College, long enough to see two consecutive marriages go bust as a result of the Seven-Year Itch, and long enough for an adventurous piano-led indie-rock trio to release a follow-up to its 2003 album. That’s what the Potomac Accord did in 2017, and that LP, Beams
, retains much of the freshness and boundary-pushing that helped Potomac Accord stand out amid numerous garage-rock and alt-country bands at the turn of the century. Andrew Benn serves as the band’s engine, both as its melodic centerpiece on piano and with his slightly idiosyncratic vocals, reminiscent of a more straight-laced Wayne Coyne, while Jerry Green and Joe Willis add muscle in the rhythm section.
Recommended If You Like:
Dr. Dog, Midlake, Granddaddy, Shearwater.
