Potomac Accord Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Fourteen years is a long time — long enough to matriculate through grade school, high school and two years at Junior College, long enough to see two consecutive marriages go bust as a result of the Seven-Year Itch, and long enough for an adventurous piano-led indie-rock trio to release a follow-up to its 2003 album. That’s what the Potomac Accord did in 2017, and that LP,, retains much of the freshness and boundary-pushing that helped Potomac Accord stand out amid numerous garage-rock and alt-country bands at the turn of the century. Andrew Benn serves as the band’s engine, both as its melodic centerpiece on piano and with his slightly idiosyncratic vocals, reminiscent of a more straight-laced Wayne Coyne, while Jerry Green and Joe Willis add muscle in the rhythm section.Dr. Dog, Midlake, Granddaddy, Shearwater.