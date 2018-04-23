Share
Monday, April 30, 2018

Potomac Accord Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Mon, Apr 30, 2018 at 6:47 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
  • VIA ARTIST BANDCAMP
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

Fourteen years is a long time — long enough to matriculate through grade school, high school and two years at Junior College, long enough to see two consecutive marriages go bust as a result of the Seven-Year Itch, and long enough for an adventurous piano-led indie-rock trio to release a follow-up to its 2003 album. That’s what the Potomac Accord did in 2017, and that LP, Beams, retains much of the freshness and boundary-pushing that helped Potomac Accord stand out amid numerous garage-rock and alt-country bands at the turn of the century. Andrew Benn serves as the band’s engine, both as its melodic centerpiece on piano and with his slightly idiosyncratic vocals, reminiscent of a more straight-laced Wayne Coyne, while Jerry Green and Joe Willis add muscle in the rhythm section.

Recommended If You Like: Dr. Dog, Midlake, Granddaddy, Shearwater.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thepotomacaccord/
Bandcamp: https://thepotomacaccord.bandcamp.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/potomacaccord


