Illphonics Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

The usual trajectory of bands involves an initial burst of inspiration, followed by a steady increase in quality, and then a creative plateau once the group is established and in a groove. A decade into their career, however, the members of Illphonics are anything but complacent. On the heels of 2015's powerful "The Brown Frequency" and 2016's inventive Gone with the Trends
, in addition to a coveted slot on the 2016 lineup of LouFest, the live-band hip-hop troupe released 2017's excellent Purple Piano Society
. Emcee Larry "Fallout" Morris told the RFT last year
the latter album "kind of represents where we're going as a group," in no small part because the band members mixed things up while recording it. "What makes this album so special is that we all sat in a room together and switched — everybody did something a little different." The results are typically eclectic — as per usual, Illphonics combines elements of rap, hip-hop, funk and soul in adventurous ways, illustrating once again why the group remains one of the best in the city.
Recommended If You Like:
OutKast, Lupe Fiasco, Stevie Wonder, Public Enemy
Official: http://www.illphonics.net
Bandcamp: https://illphonics.bandcamp.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/illphonics
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/illphonicssound/