Share
Email
Print

Tuesday, April 24, 2018

The Defeated County Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

Posted By on Tue, Apr 24, 2018 at 6:13 AM

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE
Once again in 2018, ​the RFT recognizes ​St. Louis' ​unparalleled musical talent by presenting the STL 77, ​our list of 77 acts who did big things in the last twelve months. From now through June 16, the kick-off date of our huge two-day music festival ShowcaseSTL, we'll be announcing two ​honorees per weekday on our music blog. For last year's STL 77 picks, go here; for the complete lineup for ShowcaseSTL, go here.

It's tough to put a unique spin on indie-folk these days, but the Defeated County defies the odds. As demonstrated by 2016's Bar Tabs & Baby Names, the band specialize in haunting songs that touch on gothic Americana, low-desert twang, fuzzy '90s rock curios and Vaudevillian waltzes. Credit for this eclectic approach goes first and foremost to lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist/songwriter Langen Neubacher. Her singular voice — which possesses a Kristin Hersh-esque dusky timbre, coupled with hints of Maria McKee's country lilt and Amanda Palmer's dramatic flourishes — drives evocative songs that aren't afraid to dig into uncomfortable places or ask tough questions. Her Defeated County bandmates — including the live rotation of Irene Allen, Devon Cahill, Simon Chervitz, Russ McCanless and Kyle Rex — are the perfect foil for her ambitious vision. On record, the band enlists a who's-who of south city musicians to add occasional violin, pedal steel, accordion and extra harmonies.

Recommended If You Like: Neko Case, PJ Harvey, Nick Cave, Dresden Dolls, Throwing Muses

Official: https://thedefeatedcounty.com/
Bandcamp: https://thedefeatedcounty.bandcamp.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DefeatedCounty
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/thedefeatedcounty

Jump to comments

More by Annie Zaleski

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hands & Feet's New Kiki Features Stephen Favazza's Most Sprawling Music Yet Read More

  2. Andre Cataldo Is a Control Freak by Design Read More

  3. Newly Announced: Alice Cooper, Nipsey Hussle, Kid Rock, the Exploited and More Read More

  4. The 5 Best Concerts in St. Louis This Weekend, April 20 to 22 Read More

  5. Ryan Marquez Returns to His Jazz Roots on Moving Forward in Time Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2018 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation