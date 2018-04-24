The Defeated County Is One of 2018's STL 77 Honorees

click to enlarge VIA ARTIST WEBSITE

It's tough to put a unique spin on indie-folk these days, but the Defeated County defies the odds. As demonstrated by 2016's, the band specialize in haunting songs that touch on gothic Americana, low-desert twang, fuzzy '90s rock curios and Vaudevillian waltzes. Credit for this eclectic approach goes first and foremost to lead vocalist/rhythm guitarist/songwriter Langen Neubacher. Her singular voice — which possesses a Kristin Hersh-esque dusky timbre, coupled with hints of Maria McKee's country lilt and Amanda Palmer's dramatic flourishes — drives evocative songs that aren't afraid to dig into uncomfortable places or ask tough questions. Her Defeated County bandmates — including the live rotation of Irene Allen, Devon Cahill, Simon Chervitz, Russ McCanless and Kyle Rex — are the perfect foil for her ambitious vision. On record, the band enlists a who's-who of south city musicians to add occasional violin, pedal steel, accordion and extra harmonies.Neko Case, PJ Harvey, Nick Cave, Dresden Dolls, Throwing Muses