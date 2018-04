Newly Announced: Smokey Robinson, Psychedelic Furs, Janelle Monae and More

click to enlarge PRESS PHOTO

Janelle Monae will perform at the Pageant on Wednesday, July 11.

Here, again, is every newly announced show for the week! On page one you'll find a quick list of shows that particularly caught our attention.Page two contains our complete listing of new shows, so you can do some digging of your own and let us know which ones you are excited about. Click through, and start planning ahead.3rd Annual St. Louis Piano Festival: Mon., June 4, 6 p.m., $15-$20. BB's Jazz, Blues & Soups, 700 S. Broadway, St. Louis, 314-436-5222.Billy Currington: W/ Jordan Davis, Thu., June 21, 7 p.m., $35-$85. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.Bishop Briggs: Sun., July 1, 8 p.m., $25-$28. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Car Seat Headrest: Thu., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $22-$25. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Deafheaven: W/ Drab Majesty, Uniform, Fri., Aug. 3, 9 p.m., $18-$20. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.The Distinguished Gents Welcome The Ladies Of Excellence: Sat., May 26, 6 p.m., $30-$140. Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.DJ Pauly D: Sat., July 28, 9 p.m., $25. Ameristar Casino, 1 Ameristar Blvd., St. Charles, 636-949-7777.Dom Flemons: Fri., July 6, 8 p.m., $15. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Eddie Gomez Trio: Sun., April 29, 7 p.m., $15-$20. Kranzberg Arts Center, 501 N Grand Blvd, St. Louis, 314-533-0367.Gary Numan: W/ Nightmare Air, Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $22-$25. The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, 314-833-3929.GGOOLLDD: W/ Summer Magic, Wed., May 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12. Old Rock House, 1200 S. 7th St., St. Louis, 314-588-0505.Janelle Monáe: W/ St. Beauty, Wed., July 11, 8 p.m., $41-$48.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Johnnyswim: W/ Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Penny & Sparrow, Sat., June 30, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Joshua Hedley: Wed., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$18. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper: Sun., Aug. 26, 7 p.m., $14.50-$18. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.PorchFest STL 2018: Sun., May 6, 1 p.m., free. Skinker DeBaliviere Community Council, 6008 Kingsbury, St. Louis, 314-862-5122.The Psychedelic Furs: Fri., Aug. 10, 8 p.m., $35-$37.50. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.R&B Legends: Mother's Day Edition: W/ Evelyn "Champagne" King, Tony Terry, Kim Massie, DJ Kut, Sun., May 13, 6 p.m., $25-$55. Ambassador, 9800 Halls Ferry Rd, North St. Louis County, 314-869-9090.The Record Company: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $24-$29. The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers: Sat., June 23, 8 p.m., $20-$25. Blueberry Hill - The Duck Room, 6504 Delmar Blvd., University City, 314-727-4444.Ryley Walker: Tue., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $12. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.Sir Sly: Sat., June 23, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20. Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, 314-726-6161.Smokey Robinson: Sat., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $60-$90. Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St Charles, 636-896-4200.Steve ’n’ Seagulls: Thu., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $17. Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Ave., St. Louis, 314-498-6989.STL Free Jazz Collective: Sat., May 12, 7 p.m., free. 14th Street Artist Community, 2701 14th St, St. Louis.Tommy Halloran: Sat., June 16, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.Travis Tritt: Sat., July 14, 8 p.m., $35-$55. River City Casino & Hotel, 777 River City Casino Blvd., St. Louis, 314-388-7777.Twiddle: Thu., May 24, 6 p.m., $17-$20. Atomic Cowboy Pavilion, 4140 Manchester Avenue, St. Louis, 314-775-0775.Umphrey’s McGee: W/ Spafford, Fri., Aug. 10, 6 p.m., $37-$42. Chesterfield Amphitheater, 631 Veterans Place Drive, Chesterfield.Whoa Thunder: Fri., Aug. 31, 7 p.m., free. Das Bevo Biergarten, 4749 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, 314-224-5521.